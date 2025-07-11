World Population Day 2025: What would the World Population be like in the year 2100?

Explainer

In an effort to increase awareness of global population trends and associated challenges, the United Nations will observe its annual World Population Day on July 11. According to a Pew Research Center estimate of the UN's World Population Prospects, the world's population is expected to shift in the ensuing decades. Here are five facts regarding this shift in population. Since 2023 is the most recent data available, the figures for 2024 and after are estimates. 1. Population Graph to Decline by 2100 It is anticipated that the world's population will slow between now and 2100. In the past 75 years, the population has more than tripled, but the UN predicts that it will only increase by roughly 1.9 billion people between now and 2100 (from 8.2 billion to 10.2 billion). After reaching a peak of 10.3 billion in 2084, the population is predicted to fall to 10.2 billion by the end of the century.

2. Three Most Populous Countries' Future It is anticipated that the three most populated nations in the world in 2025 will follow drastically diverse paths throughout the years that follow. These nations are the United States (347 million), China (1.4 billion), and India (now home to around 1.5 billion people). It is expected that India will keep expanding until 2061, when its population will reach a peak of 1.7 billion. By 2100, it is anticipated to have steadily decreased to 1.5 billion. The population of China has started to decline. By 2100, it is expected to drop drastically to 633 million. 3. African Nations to Account for over 60% Population Increase By 2100, the U.S. population is predicted to have grown gradually to 421 million. It is anticipated that by 2100, five nations—Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo—will account for over 60% of global population increase.

The United States is the only nation outside of Asia and Africa among the ten that are expected to contribute the most to the world's population growth. However, it is predicted that by 2100, the United States will have dropped from third place in the world in terms of population to sixth place. 4. Average Population to Increase The average population of the world is predicted to increase. The median age of the world is expected to increase from 31 today, 22 in 1950, to 42 by the year 2100. By 2100, there will be 2.4 billion people aged 65 and over, more than doubling the current population of 857 million. Their percentage of the world's population would rise from 10% to 24% as a result. It is predicted that the proportions of those under 25 and those 65 and older will be about equal by the year 2100. It would be a significant change from today, when there are around four times as many younger individuals as elderly adults. That difference was even more pronounced in 1950, at almost 10 to 1.

This change is mostly due to the increasing number of older adults, but it is also expected that there will be 2.9 billion people under 25 in 2100, down from the current 3.3 billion. It's also anticipated that the proportion of people under 25 worldwide will decline from 40% to 28% over that time. 5. African Nations to be the Youngest Africa will still be the youngest continent in the world in 2100, according to current projections. Africa has a median age of 19, which is much lower than that of any other continent. The next-youngest region is Latin America and the Caribbean, but its median age is 32 years. With a median age of 43, Europe is the oldest continent on the globe. Although Africa is predicted to have a median age of 35 by 2100, it will still be by far the youngest continent. When considering nations instead of areas, the median age in the United States is 39.