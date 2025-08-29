KCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Result Today
KSET 2025 Application Process Begins – Register Online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in Before Last Date

Aug 29, 2025, 20:09 IST

KSET 2025 Registration Begins: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has launched the online registration for KSET 2025 via cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea, inviting applications for eligibility as Assistant Professors in Karnataka. The exam is set for 2 November 2025, and candidates must register by 18 September 2025. Candidates check this article for all the detailed information related to KSET 2025 Registration.

Start Registering for KSET 2025

KSET 2025 Registration Begins: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has opened the online application process for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2025. Eligible candidates can apply via cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea from 28 August to 18 September 2025, with the last fee payment date on 19 September 2025. The KSET exam is scheduled for 2 November 2025, and admit cards will be available from 24 October 2025.

What is KSET?

KSET stands for Karnataka State Eligibility Test. It is a state-level qualification exam for Assistant Professor eligibility in universities and colleges across Karnataka.

KSET 2025: Overview

The KSET is conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority to certify eligible candidates for the position of Assistant Professor across the State of Karnataka.

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2025

Conducting Body

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)

Purpose

Eligibility for Assistant Professor in Karnataka institutions

Notification Date

22/23 August 2025

Online Application

28 August to 18 September 2025

Last Date for Fee

19 September 2025

Admit Card Release

24 October 2025

Exam Date

2 November 2025

Official Website

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/

KSET 2025 Application Form Link

Candidates can register and apply for KSET 2025 through the official KEA portal and can directly access the link given below:

KSET 2025 Application Form

Apply Here

KSET 2025 Application Process

Candidates who are eligible to apply for KSET exam can follow the steps given below to fill the KSET Application Form 2025:

  • Visit the official website of KEA- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea and find the “KSET 2025 registration” link on the homepage.

  • Click “New Registration” and provide your name, email ID, mobile number to generate login credentials.

  • Log in using your credentials and fill personal, academic, and subject details; select preferred exam centre.

  • Upload the scanned documents like passport-size photograph, signature, and category/PwD certificates (if applicable) in the prescribed format

  • Review the form, pay the application fee online via net banking, credit/debit card, or UPI.

  • Submit the application, and download or print the confirmation page for future reference.

KSET 2025 Application Fee

The application fee for the KSET exam can be paid in online mode only and it is non-refundable. Check the table below for application fee details.

Category

Fee (₹)

General, Cat-IIA, IIB, IIIA, IIIB & Other State

1,000

Cat-I, SC, ST, PwD, Transgender

700

KSET 2025 Eligibility Criteria

The candidates who are going to apply for the KSET exam must meet certain eligibility criteria like minimum educational qualification, minimum marks,etc. 

  • Candidates must hold a Master’s Degree in relevant subjects from a UGC-recognized university.

  • Minimum Marks: There is a minimum marks threshold for each category of candidates: 55% (General); 50% for SC, ST, OBC, PwD, LGBTQ/transgender categories

  • Provisional Candidates: Final-year Master’s students or those awaiting results may apply provisionally; eligibility certificate granted upon submission of final marks within the stipulated time.

  • Relaxation in Marks for PhD Holders: Those with a PhD and Master’s completed by 19 September 1991 get 5% relaxation in marks.

  • Re-application Restriction: Candidates who have already qualified KSET in the same subject cannot reapply; if they do, their earlier eligibility will be cancelled.

KSET 2025: Important Dates

Candidates who wish to register for the KSET exam must remember the important dates so that they do not miss the deadlines. The candidates must register between 28 August to 18 September 2025.

Event

Date

Notification Release

23 August 2025

Application Begins

28 August 2025

Application Last Date

18 September 2025

Fee Payment Last Date

19 September 2025

Admit Card Release

24 October 2025

Examination Date

2 November 2025

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

