KSET 2025 Application Process Begins – Register Online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in Before Last Date

KSET 2025 Registration Begins: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has opened the online application process for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2025. Eligible candidates can apply via cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea from 28 August to 18 September 2025, with the last fee payment date on 19 September 2025. The KSET exam is scheduled for 2 November 2025, and admit cards will be available from 24 October 2025.
What is KSET?
KSET stands for Karnataka State Eligibility Test. It is a state-level qualification exam for Assistant Professor eligibility in universities and colleges across Karnataka.
KSET 2025: Overview
The KSET is conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority to certify eligible candidates for the position of Assistant Professor across the State of Karnataka.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)
|
Purpose
|
Eligibility for Assistant Professor in Karnataka institutions
|
Notification Date
|
22/23 August 2025
|
Online Application
|
28 August to 18 September 2025
|
Last Date for Fee
|
19 September 2025
|
Admit Card Release
|
24 October 2025
|
Exam Date
|
2 November 2025
|
Official Website
|
cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/
KSET 2025 Application Form Link
Candidates can register and apply for KSET 2025 through the official KEA portal and can directly access the link given below:
|
KSET 2025 Application Form
KSET 2025 Application Process
Candidates who are eligible to apply for KSET exam can follow the steps given below to fill the KSET Application Form 2025:
-
Visit the official website of KEA- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea and find the “KSET 2025 registration” link on the homepage.
-
Click “New Registration” and provide your name, email ID, mobile number to generate login credentials.
-
Log in using your credentials and fill personal, academic, and subject details; select preferred exam centre.
-
Upload the scanned documents like passport-size photograph, signature, and category/PwD certificates (if applicable) in the prescribed format
-
Review the form, pay the application fee online via net banking, credit/debit card, or UPI.
-
Submit the application, and download or print the confirmation page for future reference.
KSET 2025 Application Fee
The application fee for the KSET exam can be paid in online mode only and it is non-refundable. Check the table below for application fee details.
|
Category
|
Fee (₹)
|
General, Cat-IIA, IIB, IIIA, IIIB & Other State
|
1,000
|
Cat-I, SC, ST, PwD, Transgender
|
700
KSET 2025 Eligibility Criteria
The candidates who are going to apply for the KSET exam must meet certain eligibility criteria like minimum educational qualification, minimum marks,etc.
-
Candidates must hold a Master’s Degree in relevant subjects from a UGC-recognized university.
-
Minimum Marks: There is a minimum marks threshold for each category of candidates: 55% (General); 50% for SC, ST, OBC, PwD, LGBTQ/transgender categories
-
Provisional Candidates: Final-year Master’s students or those awaiting results may apply provisionally; eligibility certificate granted upon submission of final marks within the stipulated time.
-
Relaxation in Marks for PhD Holders: Those with a PhD and Master’s completed by 19 September 1991 get 5% relaxation in marks.
-
Re-application Restriction: Candidates who have already qualified KSET in the same subject cannot reapply; if they do, their earlier eligibility will be cancelled.
KSET 2025: Important Dates
Candidates who wish to register for the KSET exam must remember the important dates so that they do not miss the deadlines. The candidates must register between 28 August to 18 September 2025.
|
Event
|
Date
|
Notification Release
|
23 August 2025
|
Application Begins
|
28 August 2025
|
Application Last Date
|
18 September 2025
|
Fee Payment Last Date
|
19 September 2025
|
Admit Card Release
|
24 October 2025
|
Examination Date
|
2 November 2025
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation