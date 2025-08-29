KSET 2025 Application Process Begins – Register Online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in Before Last Date

KSET 2025 Registration Begins: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has opened the online application process for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2025. Eligible candidates can apply via cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea from 28 August to 18 September 2025, with the last fee payment date on 19 September 2025. The KSET exam is scheduled for 2 November 2025, and admit cards will be available from 24 October 2025.

What is KSET?

KSET stands for Karnataka State Eligibility Test. It is a state-level qualification exam for Assistant Professor eligibility in universities and colleges across Karnataka.

KSET 2025: Overview

The KSET is conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority to certify eligible candidates for the position of Assistant Professor across the State of Karnataka.