IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
Focus
Quick Links

KSET Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern: Check Paper 1 and Paper 2 Syllabus, Download PDF

By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 2, 2025, 18:44 IST

KSET Syllabus 2025: The KSET registrations are ongoing at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. The KSET exam is set to be conducted on 02 November 2025. Candidates who are applying for the KSET exam must start their preparation by going through the KSET Syllabus. Download the KSET Syllabus PDF on this page.

KSET 2025 Syllabus PDF Download
KSET 2025 Syllabus PDF Download

KSET Syllabus 2025: The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) is going to be conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority on 02 November 2025 to determine eligibility for Assistant Professor positions. The KSET Syllabus consists of two papers: Paper I (General Teaching Aptitude) and Paper II (Subject-Specific). The syllabus plays an important part in the preparation journey. By going through the KSET Syllabus, candidates can streamline their preparation according to the demand of the exam.

The KSET Exam Pattern includes two papers. Paper I includes 50 objective questions worth 100 marks to assess teaching & research aptitude, reasoning, comprehension, communication, data interpretation, ICT, environment, and higher education systems. Paper II includes 100 questions for 200 marks, focusing on the candidate’s chosen subject. There’s no negative marking. Check the subject-wise syllabus, exam pattern, and PDF download links below.

KSET Syllabus 2025

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the 2025 KSET Syllabus. The exam comprises two papers, with Paper I serving as a general teaching aptitude test for all candidates, and Paper II is tailored according to the subjects chosen by the candidates. Analyzing the syllabus ensures focused preparation aligned with the exam format. The syllabus will help the candidates to prepare better study plans according to the focus areas. Also the syllabus along with the KSET Previous Year Question Papers will immensely help the candidates to prepare well.

Particular

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)

Exam Name

Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET)

Purpose

Eligibility for Assistant Professor posts

Subjects Covered

Paper I (General), Paper II (Subject-wise)

Total Questions & Marks

150 questions; 300 marks (100 + 200)

Negative Marking

No

KSET 2025 Application Process- Register Here

KSET Syllabus 2025: Download Karnataka SET Syllabus PDF 

Candidates are required to download the KSET Syllabus Paper I PDF directly from the given link below to enhance their exam preparation. The syllabus PDF contains detailed topic-wise content for KSET Paper I.

KSET Paper I Syllabus PDF

Download PDF

KSET Subject-Wise Syllabus 2025

The KSET Subject-Wise Syllabus will help the candidates to plan their strategy well. The Paper I syllabus contains General Teaching Aptitude, Research Aptitude, Reading Comprehension, Communication, Reasoning, ICT, etc. Paper II Syllabus is subject-specific. Check the detailed subject-wise syllabus for both the papers below:

KSET Syllabus 2025 Paper I

KSET Paper I assesses aptitudes essential for teaching and research. It includes ten equally weighted sections, each with 5 questions totaling 10 marks.

Key topics include:

  • Teaching Aptitude: nature, objectives, methods, evaluation systems, learner characteristics

  • Research Aptitude: types, steps, ethics, thesis writing, seminars, conferences

  • Reading Comprehension: passages from prose/poetry with related questions

  • Communication: types, characteristics, classroom strategies, barriers

  • Reasoning (including Mathematical): number series, coding, set theory, arithmetic reasoning.

  • Logical Reasoning: argument structures, analogies, Venn diagrams, inductive/deductive reasoning.

  • Interpretation: data sources, qualitative/quantitative data, graphical representation.

  • Information & Communication Technology (ICT): computing basics, internet, terminology, applications in education.

  • People & Environment: human-environment interactions, pollution, natural hazards, resource use.

  • Higher Education System: Governance, Polity & Administration- structure, policies, institutional systems in higher education.

KSET Syllabus for Paper II

KSET Paper II tests the candidate’s knowledge in their chosen subject. There are a total of 41 subjects available- including English, Kannada, Economics, Sociology, Computer Science, Commerce, Law, Physical and Life Sciences, and more, each with a 100-question syllabus for 200 marks.

Women Studies Syllabus

Visual Arts Syllabus

Urdu Syllabus

Tourism Administration & Management Syllabus

Sociology Syllabus

Social Work Syllabus

Sanskrit Syllabus

Public Administration Syllabus

Psychology Syllabus

Political Science Syllabus

Physical Science Syllabus

Physical Education Syllabus

Philosophy Syllabus

Performing Arts Syllabus

Music Syllabus

Mathematical Science Syllabus

Mass Communication & Journalism Syllabus

Marathi Syllabus

Management Syllabus

Linguistics Syllabus

Life Science Syllabus

Library & Information Science Syllabus

Law Syllabus

Kannada Syllabus

Home Science Syllabus

History Syllabus

Hindi Syllabus

Geography Syllabus

Folk Literature Syllabus

Environmental Science Syllabus

English Syllabus

Electronic Science Syllabus

Economics Syllabus

Education Syllabus

Earth Science Syllabus

Criminology Syllabus

Computer Science & Application Syllabus

Commerce Syllabus

Chemical Sciences Syllabus

Archaeology Syllabus

Anthropology Syllabus

  

KSET Exam Pattern 2025

Having the knowledge of the KSET Exam Pattern is an important aspect in preparing a strategy to approach the exam in an effective manner. The KSET exam pattern consists of two papers, where Paper I includes 50 questions for 100 marks which means 2 marks per question. Paper II consists of 100 questions for 200 marks. The total time duration for both the papers is 3 hours. There is no provision for negative marking.

Paper

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Paper I

50

100

1 hour

Paper II

100

200

2 hours

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News