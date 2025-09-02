KSET Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern: Check Paper 1 and Paper 2 Syllabus, Download PDF

KSET Syllabus 2025: The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) is going to be conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority on 02 November 2025 to determine eligibility for Assistant Professor positions. The KSET Syllabus consists of two papers: Paper I (General Teaching Aptitude) and Paper II (Subject-Specific). The syllabus plays an important part in the preparation journey. By going through the KSET Syllabus, candidates can streamline their preparation according to the demand of the exam. The KSET Exam Pattern includes two papers. Paper I includes 50 objective questions worth 100 marks to assess teaching & research aptitude, reasoning, comprehension, communication, data interpretation, ICT, environment, and higher education systems. Paper II includes 100 questions for 200 marks, focusing on the candidate’s chosen subject. There’s no negative marking. Check the subject-wise syllabus, exam pattern, and PDF download links below.

Particular Details Exam Conducting Body Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) Exam Name Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) Purpose Eligibility for Assistant Professor posts Subjects Covered Paper I (General), Paper II (Subject-wise) Total Questions & Marks 150 questions; 300 marks (100 + 200) Negative Marking No

KSET 2025 Application Process- Register Here KSET Syllabus 2025: Download Karnataka SET Syllabus PDF Candidates are required to download the KSET Syllabus Paper I PDF directly from the given link below to enhance their exam preparation. The syllabus PDF contains detailed topic-wise content for KSET Paper I. KSET Paper I Syllabus PDF Download PDF KSET Subject-Wise Syllabus 2025 The KSET Subject-Wise Syllabus will help the candidates to plan their strategy well. The Paper I syllabus contains General Teaching Aptitude, Research Aptitude, Reading Comprehension, Communication, Reasoning, ICT, etc. Paper II Syllabus is subject-specific. Check the detailed subject-wise syllabus for both the papers below: KSET Syllabus 2025 Paper I KSET Paper I assesses aptitudes essential for teaching and research. It includes ten equally weighted sections, each with 5 questions totaling 10 marks.

Key topics include: Teaching Aptitude : nature, objectives, methods, evaluation systems, learner characteristics

Research Aptitude : types, steps, ethics, thesis writing, seminars, conferences

Reading Comprehension : passages from prose/poetry with related questions

Communication : types, characteristics, classroom strategies, barriers

Reasoning (including Mathematical) : number series, coding, set theory, arithmetic reasoning.

Logical Reasoning : argument structures, analogies, Venn diagrams, inductive/deductive reasoning.

Interpretation : data sources, qualitative/quantitative data, graphical representation.

Information & Communication Technology (ICT): computing basics, internet, terminology, applications in education.

People & Environment: human-environment interactions, pollution, natural hazards, resource use.

Higher Education System: Governance, Polity & Administration- structure, policies, institutional systems in higher education.