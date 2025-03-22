Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
MG University Result 2025 OUT at mguniversity.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Dec 19, 2025, 18:19 IST

MGU Result 2025 OUT: Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) Nalgonda declared the semester results for various UG and PG courses on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the MG University result.

Check out the direct link to download MGU Nalgonda Result 2025 PDF here.
MG University Result 2025: Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) Nalgonda has recently declared the semester results for various courses like BA, BSc, BCom, LLB, and other exams. Mahatma Gandhi University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- mguniversity.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the MG University result 2025, the students need to enter their registration number.

MGU Result 2025 [Latest Result]

Mahatma Gandhi University Result 2025

As per the latest update, Mahatma Gandhi University Nalgonda released the results for various UG and PG programs. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- mguniversity.in.

Click here

Steps to Check MG University Results 2025

Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the MG University results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - mguniversity.in

Step 2: Click on the “Examination Results” segment

Step 3: Select your course and Click on it.

Step 4: Enter the Hall Ticket Number and Year, Click on the search

Step 5: Check the results and download it

Direct Links to Download Mahatma Gandhi University Nalgonda Results 2025

Check here the direct link for Mahatma Gandhi University Nalgonda Results 2025 for various Semester examinations.

Course

Result Date

Result Links
BTech I Sem Regular Result Jan-2025 March 18, 2025 Click here
IPC V Sem Regular Revaluation Result Nov-2024 March 17, 2025 Click here
BEd(Spl.) I And III Sem Backlog And II And IV Sem Regular Result Jan-2025 March 11, 2025 Click here
MPEd III Sem Regular Result Dec-2024 March 10, 2025 Click here
DPEd III Sem Regular Result Dec-2024 March 10, 2025 Click here
BPEd III Sem Regular Result Dec-2024 March 10, 2025 Click here
UG I, III, V Sem Regular Revaluation Result Dec-2024 March 05, 2025 Click here

Mahatma Gandhi University: Highlights

Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda is located in the Nalgonda district of Telangana. It was established in the year 2007 under the Andhra Pradesh Universities Act. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

MG University, Nalgonda offers courses in various departments like Faculty of Arts & Social Sciences, Faculty of Commerce & Management Studies, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Engineering & Technology, and Faculty of Law. 

University Name

Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda

Established

2007

Location

Nalgonda, Telangana

MG University Result Link - Latest

 Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
FAQs

