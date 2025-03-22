MG University Result 2025 OUT at mguniversity.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

MG University Result 2025: Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) Nalgonda has recently declared the semester results for various courses like BA, BSc, BCom, LLB, and other exams. Mahatma Gandhi University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- mguniversity.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the MG University result 2025, the students need to enter their registration number.
MGU Result 2025 [Latest Result]
Mahatma Gandhi University Result 2025
As per the latest update, Mahatma Gandhi University Nalgonda released the results for various UG and PG programs. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- mguniversity.in.
Steps to Check MG University Results 2025
Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the MG University results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - mguniversity.in
Step 2: Click on the “Examination Results” segment
Step 3: Select your course and Click on it.
Step 4: Enter the Hall Ticket Number and Year, Click on the search
Step 5: Check the results and download it
Direct Links to Download Mahatma Gandhi University Nalgonda Results 2025
Check here the direct link for Mahatma Gandhi University Nalgonda Results 2025 for various Semester examinations.
Course
Result Date
Result Links
|BTech I Sem Regular Result Jan-2025
|March 18, 2025
|Click here
|IPC V Sem Regular Revaluation Result Nov-2024
|March 17, 2025
|Click here
|BEd(Spl.) I And III Sem Backlog And II And IV Sem Regular Result Jan-2025
|March 11, 2025
|Click here
|MPEd III Sem Regular Result Dec-2024
|March 10, 2025
|Click here
|DPEd III Sem Regular Result Dec-2024
|March 10, 2025
|Click here
|BPEd III Sem Regular Result Dec-2024
|March 10, 2025
|Click here
|UG I, III, V Sem Regular Revaluation Result Dec-2024
|March 05, 2025
|Click here
Mahatma Gandhi University: Highlights
Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda is located in the Nalgonda district of Telangana. It was established in the year 2007 under the Andhra Pradesh Universities Act. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
MG University, Nalgonda offers courses in various departments like Faculty of Arts & Social Sciences, Faculty of Commerce & Management Studies, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Engineering & Technology, and Faculty of Law.
Mahatma Gandhi University: Highlights
University Name
Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda
Established
2007
Location
Nalgonda, Telangana
MG University Result Link - Latest
|Click here
Accreditations
NAAC
Approvals
UGC
Gender
Co-ed
