HKRN Recruitment 2025: Apply for 5000+ Vacancies, Check Eligibility and Important Dates

HKRN Recruitment 2025: The Skill Development and Industrial Training Department released the HKRN Recruitment 2025 on its official website, hkrnl.itiharyana.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply online between August 12 and September 30, 2025. Continue reading this article to learn about the eligibility criteria, application fees, age limit, salary, selection process and all other important information.

HKRN Recruitment 2025: Overview

The HKRN Recruitment 2025 consists of various posts such as enterprise jobs, and overseas opportunities, etc. The application fee varies as per the category. Check the table below for HKRN Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.