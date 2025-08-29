HKRN Recruitment 2025: Apply for 5000+ Vacancies, Check Eligibility and Important Dates

KCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Result Today
By Mohd Salman
Aug 29, 2025, 19:54 IST

HKRN Recruitment 2025 released for 5000+ vacancies. Interested candidates can apply online between 12 August and 30 September 2025. Candidates must be between 18 and 42 years old

HKRN Recruitment 2025: The Skill Development and Industrial Training Department released the HKRN Recruitment 2025 on its official website, hkrnl.itiharyana.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply online between August 12 and September 30, 2025. Continue reading this article to learn about the eligibility criteria, application fees, age limit, salary, selection process and all other important information.

HKRN Recruitment 2025: Overview

The HKRN Recruitment 2025 consists of various posts such as enterprise jobs, and overseas opportunities, etc. The application fee varies as per the category. Check the table below for HKRN Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.

Aspect

Details

Recruiting Organization

Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited (HKRNL)

Total Vacancies

5,000+ (Including 5,000 Home Based Caregivers)

Application Mode

Online through HKRN portal

Application Dates

12 August 2025 to 30 September 2025

Application Fee

₹236-250 for all categories

Age Limit

18-42 years (varies slightly by position)

Selection Process

Merit-based scoring system (80 marks)

HKRN Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in applying for HKRN must fulfil the eligibility criteria, age limit, etc. Along with this, candidates should also fulfil the residency requirement. Check the details below
Educational Qualification
The educational qualifications for HKRN Recruitment 2025 vary significantly based on the position applied for. Candidates must have completed GDA/ANM/GNM/BSc Nursing/Post BSc Nursing along with knowledge of the English language
Age Limit
The general age limit for most HKRN positions varies between 18-42 years as of the last date of application
Residency Requirement
A crucial eligibility criterion for HKRN recruitment 2025 is that applicants must be permanent residents of Haryana 3. Candidates must possess a valid Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP), which serves as proof of family identity and residency in Haryana

