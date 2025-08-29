HKRN Recruitment 2025: Apply for 5000+ Vacancies, Check Eligibility and Important Dates

HKRN Recruitment 2025: The Skill Development and Industrial Training Department released the HKRN Recruitment 2025 on its official website, hkrnl.itiharyana.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply online between August 12 and September 30, 2025. Continue reading this article to learn about the eligibility criteria, application fees, age limit, salary, selection process and all other important information.
HKRN Recruitment 2025: Overview
The HKRN Recruitment 2025 consists of various posts such as enterprise jobs, and overseas opportunities, etc. The application fee varies as per the category. Check the table below for HKRN Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Aspect
|
Details
|
Recruiting Organization
|
Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited (HKRNL)
|
Total Vacancies
|
5,000+ (Including 5,000 Home Based Caregivers)
|
Application Mode
|
Online through HKRN portal
|
Application Dates
|
12 August 2025 to 30 September 2025
|
Application Fee
|
₹236-250 for all categories
|
Age Limit
|
18-42 years (varies slightly by position)
|
Selection Process
|
Merit-based scoring system (80 marks)
HKRN Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates interested in applying for HKRN must fulfil the eligibility criteria, age limit, etc. Along with this, candidates should also fulfil the residency requirement. Check the details below
Educational Qualification
The educational qualifications for HKRN Recruitment 2025 vary significantly based on the position applied for. Candidates must have completed GDA/ANM/GNM/BSc Nursing/Post BSc Nursing along with knowledge of the English language
Age Limit
The general age limit for most HKRN positions varies between 18-42 years as of the last date of application
Residency Requirement
A crucial eligibility criterion for HKRN recruitment 2025 is that applicants must be permanent residents of Haryana 3. Candidates must possess a valid Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP), which serves as proof of family identity and residency in Haryana
