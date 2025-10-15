Kerala PSC Provisional Allotment Result 2025 Out at keralapsc.gov.in, Download Merit List PDF - Link Here

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
By Mohd Salman
Oct 15, 2025, 19:08 IST

Kerala PSC has released the Provisional Allotment Result 2025 at keralapsc.gov.in, listing candidates shortlisted for PET/PST. The merit list PDF includes roll numbers for various posts, including Civil Excise Officer. Aspirants can download the Kerala PSC provisional allotment result and verify their status using registration details.

The Kerala Public Service Commission (Kerala PSC) has released the Kerala PSC Provisional Allotment Result 2025 on its official website keralapsc.gov.in. This result includes the Kerala PSC provisional allotment list for various posts across departments, which allows candidates to check their allotment status and download the merit list PDF. Candidates who appeared in the civil excise officer recruitment process can now check the Kerala PSC provisional allotment result on the official website, keralapsc.gov.in
KPSC has released the Provisional Allotment Result 2025 in the PDF format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Tests

Kerala PSC Provisional Allotment Result 2025 Out

The Kerala PSC Provisional Allotment Result 2025 has been officially released category wise containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for PET/PST. The result has been for the candidates who attempted the examination conducted in September 2025. Clink on the link below to download the Kerala PSC Result 2025

Kerala PSC Provisional Allotment Result 2025

Click Here

Kerala PSC Provisional Allotment Result 2025: Overview

Kerala PSC Provisional Allotment Result released containing the list of candidates who have been temporarily selected for the next stage of the recruitment process. Check the table below for Kerala PSC Provisional Allotment Result 2025 Key Highlights

Detail

Description

Organization

Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC)

Result Type

Provisional Allotment Result / Shortlist

Status

Declared (for specific recruitments, e.g., Civil Excise Officer Trainee)

Official Website

keralapsc.gov.in

Document Format

Merit List PDF (Downloadable)

Check Required

Register Number, Post Name, Category Number

How to Check Kerala PSC Provisional Allotment Result 2025?

Candidates can check Kerala PSC Provisional Allotment List 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website: keralapsc.gov.in
  • On the homepage navigate to the ‘Result Notifications’ section.
  • Now check for the notification titled “Provisional Allotment Result 2025”.
  • Click on the link to download the PDF merit list.
  • Use Ctrl+F to search your name or registration number.

 

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
