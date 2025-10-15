Kerala PSC Provisional Allotment Result 2025 Out at keralapsc.gov.in, Download Merit List PDF - Link Here

The Kerala Public Service Commission (Kerala PSC) has released the Kerala PSC Provisional Allotment Result 2025 on its official website keralapsc.gov.in. This result includes the Kerala PSC provisional allotment list for various posts across departments, which allows candidates to check their allotment status and download the merit list PDF. Candidates who appeared in the civil excise officer recruitment process can now check the Kerala PSC provisional allotment result on the official website, keralapsc.gov.in
KPSC has released the Provisional Allotment Result 2025 in the PDF format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Tests
Kerala PSC Provisional Allotment Result 2025 Out
The Kerala PSC Provisional Allotment Result 2025 has been officially released category wise containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for PET/PST. The result has been for the candidates who attempted the examination conducted in September 2025. Clink on the link below to download the Kerala PSC Result 2025
Kerala PSC Provisional Allotment Result 2025
Kerala PSC Provisional Allotment Result 2025: Overview
Kerala PSC Provisional Allotment Result released containing the list of candidates who have been temporarily selected for the next stage of the recruitment process. Check the table below for Kerala PSC Provisional Allotment Result 2025 Key Highlights
Detail
Description
Organization
Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC)
Result Type
Provisional Allotment Result / Shortlist
Status
Declared (for specific recruitments, e.g., Civil Excise Officer Trainee)
Official Website
keralapsc.gov.in
Document Format
Merit List PDF (Downloadable)
Check Required
Register Number, Post Name, Category Number
How to Check Kerala PSC Provisional Allotment Result 2025?
Candidates can check Kerala PSC Provisional Allotment List 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website: keralapsc.gov.in
- On the homepage navigate to the ‘Result Notifications’ section.
- Now check for the notification titled “Provisional Allotment Result 2025”.
- Click on the link to download the PDF merit list.
- Use Ctrl+F to search your name or registration number.
