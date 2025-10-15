Kerala PSC Provisional Allotment Result 2025 Out at keralapsc.gov.in, Download Merit List PDF - Link Here

The Kerala Public Service Commission (Kerala PSC) has released the Kerala PSC Provisional Allotment Result 2025 on its official website keralapsc.gov.in. This result includes the Kerala PSC provisional allotment list for various posts across departments, which allows candidates to check their allotment status and download the merit list PDF. Candidates who appeared in the civil excise officer recruitment process can now check the Kerala PSC provisional allotment result on the official website, keralapsc.gov.in

KPSC has released the Provisional Allotment Result 2025 in the PDF format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Tests

Kerala PSC Provisional Allotment Result 2025 Out

The Kerala PSC Provisional Allotment Result 2025 has been officially released category wise containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for PET/PST. The result has been for the candidates who attempted the examination conducted in September 2025. Clink on the link below to download the Kerala PSC Result 2025