Uttar Pradesh Launches Gomti Rejuvenation Mission to Revive Lifeline River

The Uttar Pradesh state government set out a revolutionary agenda with the inception of the Gomti Rejuvenation Mission in October 2025. Seeking to revive the natural flow and environmental balance of the Gomti River, the mission focuses on severe diminution of urban sewage inputs and pursues holistic river revitalization of its large basin. This mission is a significant step towards protection of water resources and revitalizing one of North India's life-giving rivers for both environmental health and people's well-being. The Gomti Rejuvenation Mission covers the full length of the river, from northwestern plains Pilibhit to eastern Ghazipur. Its major thrust is to catch 95 percent of sewage from urban areas that is being let out into the river and keep the waterway clean and unbroken. By taking on the problem at the root urban drains the mission aims to stem pollution and restore the river's natural vigor.

Upgrading Sewage Infrastructure One of the pillars of the mission is to improve sewage treatment capacity. Six sewage treatment plants (STPs) share the capacity of 605 million litres per day along the river. The plan is to increase this capacity even more by building new STPs, upgrading old ones, and diverting more drains to treatment facilities. The end goal is to ensure that none of the untreated sewage at all directly flows into the river, bringing about dramatic improvement in water quality. Pollution Control and Ecological Restoration The scheme identifies 39 major drains as the chief polluters, of which 13 are releasing untreated sewage at present. According to the mission, all such drains will be intercepted, treated, and controlled. Further, the removal of encroachments along the riverbanks will restore natural width and improve the flow of the Gomti.

Ecological restoration is being aided by the creation of new wetlands like Ekana Wetland and Sajan Lake in Lucknow to increase biodiversity and water holding capacity. Beautification drives will also enhance green cover and restore riverfronts, both of which will benefit communities and wildlife. Governance and Implementation Implementation of the Gomti Rejuvenation Mission is overseen by the Gomti Task Force, constituted under the National Mission for Clean Ganga and consisting of representatives from departments and domain specialists. Quarterly progress reviews and monthly review meetings are required, with direct supervision by the Chief Minister's Office to ensure accountability and timely delivery. Resources and Community Support The government has committed strong financial support and the timely supply of needed equipment e.g., track boats, floating barriers, and excavators—to enable river cleaning and restoration. Community involvement, outreach campaigns, and interagency cooperation are pillars of the mission, with the goal of maintaining momentum in the long term.