Current Affairs One Liners 15 Oct 2025: Solar Energy Corporation of India

Current Affairs One Liners 15 Oct 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh presents today’s One Liners Current Affairs. This section includes important updates related to dhaRti BioNest and other key topics that are crucial from the exam point of view.
Meghalaya Government signed a three-year MoU with NorthEast United FC to promote football and tourism.
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently inaugurated the 16th International Railway Equipment Exhibition-2025.
DRDO signed an MoU with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for 300 MW capacity solar-based renewable energy projects.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated the Farmers Training and Common Facility Centre on 15 October 2025 at Methagal, Karnataka.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently laid the foundation of the NSG Special Operations Training Centre (SOTC) at Manesar, Haryana.
The National School of Drama (NSD) signed an MoU with Bharat Bhavan, Bhopal to restore the Rangmandal Rangshala.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate dhaRti BioNest at IIT Dharwad.
