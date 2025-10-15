Current Affairs Quiz 15 Oct 2025: 16th International Railway Equipment Exhibition-2025

Current Affairs Quiz 15 Oct 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh brings this week’s important Current Affairs Quiz. This quiz includes questions related to NSG’s Special Operations Training Centre. Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently laid the foundation of the NSG’s Special Operations Training Centre (SOTC) at which location?

A) Gwalior

B) Manesar, Haryana

C) Hyderabad

D) Pune Answer: B) Manesar, Haryana

Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation of NSG’s Special Operations Training Centre (SOTC) in Manesar, Haryana. The National Security Guard (NSG) is a specialized commando unit of India trained to deal with terrorism and high-risk situations. This initiative aims to further strengthen India’s counter-terrorism capabilities. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated the Farmers Training and Common Facility Centre on 15 October 2025 at which location?

A) Mysuru, Karnataka

B) Methagal, Karnataka

C) Bengaluru, Karnataka

D) Hubli, Karnataka

Answer: B) Methagal, Karnataka

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated the Farmers Training and Common Facility Centre for Agro Processing in Methagal village of Koppal district, Karnataka, on 15 October 2025. The centre was established under the MPLADS scheme and with the support of NABARD. DRDO signed an MoU with which organization for 300 MW capacity solar-based renewable energy projects?

A) NTPC

B) Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI)

C) Indian Oil Corporation

D) BHEL Answer: B) Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI)

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) signed a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SECI to develop 300 MW capacity solar-based renewable energy projects across various DRDO establishments in India. The MoU was signed at DRDO Bhawan, New Delhi.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently inaugurated which major railway exhibition?

A) 15th International Railway Equipment Exhibition

B) 16th International Railway Equipment Exhibition-2025

C) 10th Asian Railway Exhibition

D) 20th World Railway Conference Answer: B) 16th International Railway Equipment Exhibition-2025

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated the 16th International Railway Equipment Exhibition-2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. It is Asia’s largest and the world’s second-largest railway exhibition, showcasing products, innovations, and sustainable solutions from over 450 exhibitors from more than 15 countries. Meghalaya Government signed a three-year MoU with which football club to promote football and tourism?

A) Kerala Blasters FC

B) NorthEast United FC

C) Mumbai City FC

D) Bengaluru FC