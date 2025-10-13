RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025
India's Net-Zero Vision: Deendayal, V.O. Chidambaranar, and Paradip Ports Named Green Hydrogen Hubs

By Kirti Sharma
Oct 13, 2025, 16:43 IST

India has designated Deendayal Port, V.O. Chidambaranar Port, and Paradip Port as Green Hydrogen Hubs. This strategic move, part of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, aims to use these ports as centers for producing, storing, and distributing green hydrogen. The initiative will boost clean energy investment and help India achieve its net-zero goals.

India has made a big leap towards clean energy leadership by officially declaring Deendayal Port Authority (Gujarat), V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority (Tamil Nadu) and Paradip Port Authority (Odisha) as Green Hydrogen Hubs. Declared by the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, this is in line with the country's intention to become net zero carbon neutral by the year 2070 and aligns with its commitment to climate action and energy security.

Why Green Hydrogen?

Green hydrogen is generated through renewable resources like wind and solar, releasing zero carbon emissions on consumption. Its use is essential for decarbonizing major sectors like industry, transport, and power generation. Through green hydrogen, India looks to curtail dependence on fossil fuels, enhance energy security, and become a global clean fuel technology leader.

The selection of major ports as hydrogen hubs captures their existing import-export infrastructure and industrial operations. Ports provide strategic connectivity and logistics, positioning them as the best place to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen. This allows industries to cluster around these nodes, accelerating the transition to a hydrogen economy.

Cluster-Based Development Approach

India's cluster approach to hydrogen hub development clusters related projects into a specified geography. The cluster enables shared infrastructure, realizes economies of scale, and promotes early innovation and investment. Multiple stakeholder integration also boosts collaborative research and technology development for hydrogen production and use.

Hydrogen Valley Innovation Clusters (HVIC)

Backed by policy structures, Hydrogen Valley Innovation Clusters (HVIC) offer investment guidance, technology advancement, and government assistance. HVICs are intended to foster hydrogen megaprojects and enable industrial collaborations, speeding up the transition towards cleaner fuel across the country.

The branding of these ports as green hydrogen hubs will unlock investments, drive research into clean technologies, and drive the creation of jobs. These projects deepen regional economies and catalyse sustainable industrial development in line with India's vision for a low-carbon future.

In short, the strategic initiative to set up green hydrogen hubs in Deendayal, V.O. Chidambaranar, and Paradip ports is a landmark moment in India's journey towards clean energy, reconciling economic development with ecological responsibility.

