India's Net-Zero Vision: Deendayal, V.O. Chidambaranar, and Paradip Ports Named Green Hydrogen Hubs

India has made a big leap towards clean energy leadership by officially declaring Deendayal Port Authority (Gujarat), V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority (Tamil Nadu) and Paradip Port Authority (Odisha) as Green Hydrogen Hubs. Declared by the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, this is in line with the country's intention to become net zero carbon neutral by the year 2070 and aligns with its commitment to climate action and energy security. Why Green Hydrogen? Green hydrogen is generated through renewable resources like wind and solar, releasing zero carbon emissions on consumption. Its use is essential for decarbonizing major sectors like industry, transport, and power generation. Through green hydrogen, India looks to curtail dependence on fossil fuels, enhance energy security, and become a global clean fuel technology leader.

The selection of major ports as hydrogen hubs captures their existing import-export infrastructure and industrial operations. Ports provide strategic connectivity and logistics, positioning them as the best place to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen. This allows industries to cluster around these nodes, accelerating the transition to a hydrogen economy. Cluster-Based Development Approach India's cluster approach to hydrogen hub development clusters related projects into a specified geography. The cluster enables shared infrastructure, realizes economies of scale, and promotes early innovation and investment. Multiple stakeholder integration also boosts collaborative research and technology development for hydrogen production and use. Hydrogen Valley Innovation Clusters (HVIC) Backed by policy structures, Hydrogen Valley Innovation Clusters (HVIC) offer investment guidance, technology advancement, and government assistance. HVICs are intended to foster hydrogen megaprojects and enable industrial collaborations, speeding up the transition towards cleaner fuel across the country.