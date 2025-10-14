Why Donald Trump is getting Israel’s Highest Civilian Honour? Check the Reason

Israeli President Isaac Herzog declared on Monday that US President Donald Trump will receive the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honour, the nation's highest civilian honor, for his efforts to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza and mediate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. President Trump is now in Israel to commemorate the truce that the United States mediated, ending a bloody and protracted war. Hamas released all 20 of the remaining Israeli detainees to Red Cross workers as a result of the ceasefire agreement, which was finalized earlier this month. Israel released several Palestinian prisoners from their jails in return. Trump to Receive Israel’s Highest Civilian Honor Israeli President Isaac Herzog will give Trump the medal in recognition of his unwavering efforts to free the captives and promote regional stability.

Trump’s Role in Ceasefire Efforts The statement comes after the first seven Israeli prisoners were released to the International Committee of the Red Cross, which was a crucial result of the ceasefire talks. According to President Herzog, Trump “laid the groundwork for a new era in the Middle East” that is marked by security, collaboration, and hope for peace. He also said that Trump “helped return Israeli hostages home." According to sources, Trump pressured regional entities to support the ceasefire behind the scenes, despite the fact that specifics of his involvement were not made public. This is consistent with his established relationships with Israel and important Gulf countries. ALSO READ: Top 5 Countries with Most Active Volcanoes in the World The ceasefire agreement also contains pledges of de-escalation from both sides, enhanced humanitarian access, and a phased release of hostages, all of which help to bring about a brief calm in an extremely unstable area.