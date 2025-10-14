Which Crop is Known as the Golden Fiber?

Golden Fibre: The crop known as the Golden Fiber is Jute. Jute is a long, soft, and shiny natural fibre that can be spun into coarse, strong threads. It is called the Golden Fiber because of its golden, silky appearance and high economic value. Jute plays a major role in India’s agriculture-based industries, especially in textiles, packaging, and eco-friendly products. As a biodegradable and renewable resource, it supports sustainable farming and helps reduce environmental pollution. Why is Jute Called the Golden Fibre? Jute is called the Golden Fiber of India' because of its natural golden colour and economic importance. It shines like gold and contributes significantly to India’s rural and industrial economy. The fibre’s strength, durability, and eco-friendly characteristics make it a preferred alternative to synthetic materials. Being 100% biodegradable, jute helps preserve the environment.

Moreover, the jute industry provides employment to millions of farmers and workers, especially in eastern India, making it a truly valuable natural asset for the nation. Major Jute-Producing States in India India is the largest jute producer in the world, followed by Bangladesh, contributing more than 90% of global production. The humid and fertile river basins of the Ganga Delta provide perfect conditions for jute cultivation. West Bengal West Bengal is the leading producer of jute in India, contributing around 75% of the total output. Major jute-growing districts include Murshidabad, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, and Cooch Behar. The state also has the Hooghly Industrial Belt, which houses most of India’s jute mills. The fertile soil and suitable climate make West Bengal ideal for producing high-quality jute.

Bihar Bihar ranks second in jute cultivation, mainly in Purnea, Katihar, and Darbhanga districts. The fertile plains along the Ganges are perfect for jute growth. Jute farming in Bihar supports thousands of farmers and provides raw material to jute factories and small industries, boosting the state’s agricultural economy. Assam Assam produces jute in regions such as Goalpara, Nagaon, and Dhubri. The state’s humid climate and ample rainfall create ideal growing conditions for soft and strong jute fibers. Jute from Assam is known for its use in ropes, bags, handicrafts, and traditional products, helping sustain rural employment. Odisha Odisha grows jute mainly in Cuttack, Balasore, and Kendrapara districts. The state’s fertile soil and river-based irrigation systems are favourable for cultivation. Government initiatives have encouraged farmers to shift from paddy to jute, increasing income and promoting eco-friendly farming practices.

Meghalaya In Meghalaya, jute cultivation is concentrated in the Garo Hills. Though smaller in scale, the jute produced here is recognised for its strength, texture, and quality. The state also promotes organic jute farming, which benefits small farmers and maintains environmental balance. Uses of Jute Jute is one of the most versatile natural fibres used across multiple industries. •Packaging Industry: Jute is used for making gunny bags, sacks, and wrapping cloth for grains, sugar, and coffee. •Textile Industry: It is used in carpets, mats, curtains, and upholstery, giving a natural and elegant look. •Ropes and Twines: Its strong fibres make it ideal for ropes, cords, and fishing nets. •Eco-Friendly Alternatives: Jute is a biodegradable replacement for plastic in packaging, shopping bags, and decorative products.

•Geo-Textiles: Used to control soil erosion, strengthen roads, and prevent flooding. •Handicrafts and Decor: Jute is widely used in baskets, wall hangings, and fashion accessories, promoting rural craftsmanship. Interesting Facts about Jute 1.Global Production: India and Bangladesh together produce over 90% of the world’s jute, making South Asia the global center for jute cultivation. 2.Eco-Friendly Crop: Jute absorbs large amounts of carbon dioxide and releases oxygen, improving air quality. 3.Low Input Needs: It thrives mainly in rain-fed areas, requiring little fertilizer or pesticide. 4.Soil Health Benefits: Jute improves soil fertility and supports sustainable agriculture. 5.Employment Opportunities: The Indian jute industry employs more than 3.5 million people, supporting rural livelihoods. 6.Exports: India exports jute bags, yarn, and decorative products to countries like USA, UK, Germany, and Japan.