NEET UG 2026 Official Website: Direct Login and Registration Link by NTA

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET UG 2026 is a crucial examination for aspiring medical students in India. Administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA), this entrance exam serves as a gateway to various undergraduate medical and dental courses across the country. Candidates preparing for NEET UG 2026 should stay updated with all official announcements and procedures. This introduction provides a comprehensive guide to the NEET UG 2026 official website, including direct links for login and registration. It aims to simplify the application process and provide essential information for all candidates, ensuring a smooth and successful experience as they navigate the registration portal. Check| How many Attempts for NEET 2026: Complete Guide and Age Limit Here

NEET UG 2026 Application Process: A Step-by-Step Guide The NEET UG 2026 application process requires careful attention to detail. Follow these steps to ensure a smooth submission: 1. Login & Verify: Use your application number and password. Ensure personal details match your secondary school certificate. 2. Provide Information: Enter address, academic qualifications, personal details (name, DOB, gender, nationality), place of birth, NEET UG history, contact info, residency, parental details, and education from Class 10 onwards. 3. Preferences & Upload: Select exam language and city. Upload a recent passport-size photo, postcard-size photo, signature, and left/right thumb impressions. 4. Additional Documents (If Applicable): Upload proof of citizenship, category certificate (SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS), PwD certificate, or specific identification for certain categories.

Documents Required for NEET UG Registration 2026 Prior to registration for NEET Exam 2026, it is essential for all applicants to ensure they possess the required documents, both in digital (soft copy) and physical (hard copy) formats. These documents will be necessary for the verification of your candidature, and you should subsequently upload them on the official portal. Class 10th and 12th Marksheet

Class 10th and 12th Passing Certificate

Aadhar Card

Scanned pictures of Finger impressions

Signature

Photograph

Valid ID proof

Category certificate (if applicable)

Domicile Certificate NEET Exam 2026: Step-by-Step Registration Guide The NEET registration form details will be disclosed in the official NTA NEET UG 2026 notification. Once the registration window opens, candidates can follow this step-by-step guide to complete their application:

Go to nta.ac.in/ or neet.nta.nic.in/. Click "New Registration" and enter basic details (name, mobile, email). Use OTP to complete initial registration. Login with your application number and password. Fill the form, upload documents, and pay the fees. Download the final submitted form for future reference. NEET UG 2026 Application Fee Follow the below steps to make the payment for the examination: You can pay the fees online using methods such as debit/credit card, net banking, or UPI. Please note that in addition to the examination fee, processing charges and GST will be applicable.

Upon successful payment, a confirmation page for your application form will be generated.

Make sure to download and save this confirmation page for future reference.

It's important to provide a valid phone number, email address, and postal address with the PIN code during the application process. After submitting the application form, you will receive a NEET registration number. Make sure to record and keep this registration number for future reference and use.