How Many Attempts for NEET 2026? Age Limit and Rules for All Categories

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2026, administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA), serves as the pathway to medical and dental college admissions throughout India. To offer students greater clarity and opportunities, the eligibility criteria for NEET 2026 have been clarified. This article aims to address common uncertainties among aspirants, particularly concerning the maximum number of NEET attempts and the NEET exam age limit. Understanding these crucial details is essential for effective preparation for NEET 2026. This article covers attempt limits, age restrictions, and other relevant information to assist aspiring medical students. NEET 2026 Attempt Limit: No Restrictions A key feature of the NEET 2026 policy is the complete removal of any restrictions on the number of attempts. This means that candidates, regardless of their category (General, OBC, SC, ST), can appear for the exam as many times as they wish. This policy, which has been in effect since 2018, aims to provide students with multiple opportunities to improve their scores and secure a seat in their desired medical course.

NEET Attempt Limit 2026 for Different Categories (General/OBC/SC & ST) There are no restrictions on the number of attempts for the NEET exam. This policy allows candidates multiple opportunities to enhance their scores and gain admission to medical programs. The following information clarifies the permissible NEET attempts for General and SC/ST categories, addressing common queries from aspirants. NEET 2026 Age Limit: Minimum and No Maximum Age The age criteria for NEET 2026 are straightforward: Minimum Age: Candidates must be at least 17 years old on or before December 31, 2026. This means applicants must have been born on or before December 31, 2009.

Maximum Age: Following a Supreme Court ruling and subsequent updates from the National Medical Commission (NMC), there is no upper age limit for candidates appearing for NEET 2026. This change applies to all categories, including General, OBC, SC, and ST, allowing older aspirants, including repeaters and those with gap years, to apply without any age-related restrictions.

A Quick Overview: NEET Eligibility (2017-2025) The eligibility rules for NEET have evolved over the years, leading to the current flexible policy. Year Attempt Limit Age Limit 2017 Maximum of 3 attempts Upper age limit of 25 for General and 30 for Reserved categories. 2018-2025 No limit on the number of attempts The upper age limit was removed. Note: Always check the official NEET 2026 Information Bulletin from NTA for the most accurate and final exam rules and eligibility criteria. NEET 2026 Educational Qualification This section outlines the essential educational qualifications and age criteria required to appear for the NEET 2026 examination. Adhering to these requirements is crucial for all aspiring candidates. Criterion Details Qualifying Examination Candidates must have passed the 10+2 (or equivalent) examination from a recognized board. Mandatory Subjects Physics, Chemistry, and Biology/Biotechnology must be studied as core subjects. English is also a mandatory subject. Minimum Marks General Category: A minimum of 50% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology/Biotechnology combined. General-PH Category: 45% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology/Biotechnology combined. SC/ST/OBC-NCL Categories: 40% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology/Biotechnology combined. Age Limit Candidates must be at least 17 years old as of December 31, 2026. There is no upper age limit for NEET 2026.

NEET Exam Structure and Questions The NEET 2025 examination features a total of 180 questions, distributed equally across the subjects. The subject-wise distribution of questions is detailed in the table below: Subject Number of Questions Physics 45 Chemistry 45 Biology (Botany) 45 Biology (Zoology) 45 Negative Marking in NEET NEET-UG incorporates a negative marking system. The scoring breakdown is as follows: Answer Type Marks Awarded Correct Answer +4 marks Incorrect Answer -1 mark Unattempted Question 0 marks Percentage Required for NEET 2026 The minimum percentage required in the qualifying examination for NEET 2026 varies by category: Category Minimum Percentage General 50% SC/ST/OBC 40% Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) 40%