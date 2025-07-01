NEET 2026 Eligibility Criteria: Age Limit, Minimum Marks, Domicile, Attempts, and More

The National Testing Agency, NTA, will conduct the NEET exam 2026 for candidates who are looking for admission to undergraduate medical courses. Based on the previous trends, it is expected that NEET 2026 exam date is scheduled to be in the first week of May. Before applying for the exam, candidates must know the NEET eligibility criteria in order to appear for NEET UG. As per the basic eligibility requirements, applicants must be minimum 17 years of age. Meanwhile, the upper age limit for NEET UG applicants has been removed.Candidates are generally required to have passed 10+2 (or equivalent) with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English as core subjects from a recognized board. Indian nationals, Overseas Citizens of India (OCI), Persons of Indian Origin (PIO), and foreign nationals are generally eligible to apply for NEET UG. Specific rules and reservations may apply based on nationality. Check the article below to know the complete details related to the NEET 2026 eligibility criteria.

NEET 2026 Eligibility Criteria by NTA The National Testing Agency, NTA has provided the criteria in order to standardize the selection process for MBBS, BDS, and other undergraduate medical courses across India, Aspirants must understand these crucial standards—covering nationality, age, educational qualifications, and the number of attempts—to confirm their eligibility before applying for the exam. Check the eligibility criteria for NEET 2026 below. Nationality - Specific nationality requirements are outlined to determine who is eligible to apply for these courses in India. This typically includes Indian nationals, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), and foreign nationals, each with their own set of sub-conditions. Age Limit - The NTA has provided the minimum age limit for the candidates. Every student appearing for the NEET 2026 exam should be atleast 17 years of age which means he/should be born on or before December 31, 2009. The maximum age limit for the candidates has been removed which means there is no barrier of age in appearing for the NEET exam.

Educational Qualifications - Candidates must possess a specified level of academic achievement, primarily related to their performance in qualifying examinations such as 10+2 or equivalent. This often includes requirements for specific subjects (e.g., Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English) and minimum aggregate marks in these subjects. Number of Attempts: There is no limit on the number of attemps a candidates can appear for the NEET exam. NEET 2026 Highlights Particulars Details Exam Name National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Exam Frequency Once a year Exam Level Undergraduate (UG) Exam at National Level Courses Offered Through NEET MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing, BAMS, BVSC & AH, BUMS Application Fees INR 1,700 (General), 1,600 (OBC), 1,000 (Reserved category candidates), 9,500 (Foreign nationals) Number of Subjects and Total Marks Physics (180 marks), Chemistry (180 marks), Biology (360 marks): Total Marks - 720 Total Questions 180 Marking Scheme +4 for each correct answer -1 for each incorrect answer 0 for unattenpted questions NEET Official Website neet.nta.nic.in

NEET Age Eligibility Criteria 2026 As per the latest NEET Eligibility Criteria, the NTA has fixed a minimum age criterion for candidates from each category. As per the NTA guidelines, the minimum age limit to appear for the exam is 17 years by December 31, 2026. However, there is no upper age limit for the candidates appearing in the NEET 2026 exam. Particulars Details NEET 2026 Minimum Age Limit 17 years NEET Exam Upper Age Limit No age limit Also Check - NEET UG Counselling 2025 NEET Age Limit For OBC/ST/SC/EWS Candidates The minimum age limit for reserved category candidates from SC/ST/OBC is 17 years. Like general category candidates, there is no upper age restriction. This ensures fairness to all candidates and provides equal opportunities to everyone who wants to pursue a medical profession.

Category Minimum Age Upper Age Limit General 17 No limit SC 17 No limit ST 17 No limit OBS 17 No limit EWS 17 No limit PwD 17 No limit NEET UG Eligibility Critera 2026 Given below are the NEET eligibility criteria for the educational qualification of a candidate or marks obtained in the qualifying exam. Candidates in the qualifying exam must have passed Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English subjects individually

Candidates who belong to the general category should have at least scored a minimum of 50 per cent in the qualifying examination. On the other hand, candidates who belong to the Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Other Backward are required to attain a minimum score of 40 per cent in the qualifying examination.

Candidates who belong to the general category, however, are applying from under the Persons with Disability (PWD) Quota, must have a minimum score of 45 per cent marks in the qualifying examination.

NEET UG 2026 Minimum Qualifying Marks Required Candidates must know the minimum qualifying marks for the NEET 2026 exam. In the table given below, the minimum qualifying marks have been provided as per the category or the evaluation criteria. Category Minimum aggregate in the qualifying examination (PCB) General 50 per cent General - PWD 45 per cent SC/ ST 40 per cent OBC/ Reserved-PWD 40 per cent NEET 2026 Eligibility Based on Nationality NEET 2026 eligibility criteria define the conditions for candidates based on their nationality. As per the NEET 2026 criteria, there are five categories of eligible candidates, encompassing both Indian and foreign citizens. These five nationality-based categories are detailed below. Indian Citizens



NEET 2026 - Qualifying Exam Board To appear for the NEET 2026 exam, a candidate should pass their 12th from a recognized board, it can be a recognized state board or CBSE board or ICSE board or NIOS or State Open School Boards. State Boards CBSE ICSE NIOS or State Open School Boards NEET Eligibility Marks in Class 12th As per the NTA guidelines, the NEET eligibility marks for class 12th differs according to the category. For general category candidates, minimum of 50% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB)is required, while for the reserved candidates, a minimum of 40% aggregate marks is required. Person with disabilities (PwD) candidates need a minimum of 45% aggregate marks in PCB to get eligible for NEET 2026 exam. Category Eligibility General 50% SC/ST/OBC 40% PwD 45%

NOTE - Students must know that higher marks in both Class 12 and NEET will improve their chances of getting into a good medical college. NEET 2026 Eligibility Criteria for MBBS Candidates must know the eligibility criteria for the NEET 2026 exam for MBBS. To be eligible for NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) for MBBS, Candidates need to have passed or be appearing for their 10+2 or equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English as core subjects from a recognized board.

They also need to be at least 17 years old by December 31st of the admission year.

However, there is no upper age limit to appear for the exam. NEET Eligibility Criteria 2026: Qualifying Examination Codes Code Description Code 01 Candidates who are currently appearing or awaiting the results of their qualifying examinations are eligible.

He/ she has to submit the result of the qualifying examination in the first round of counselling. Code 02 The candidate has qualified for Class 12 or equivalent in the year 2025 or before.

He/ she has not pursued any other course after the completion of Class 12. Code 03 The candidate has completed the Intermediate/Pre-degree Examination in Science with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English. (or) The candidate has completed the qualifying examination equivalent to Class 12 completed from a state board. Code 04 The candidate has completed a Pre-professional/Pre-medical Examination.

He/ she has also completed Higher Secondary Examination/ Pre-University/ equivalent examination with English, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology/Biotechnology. Code 05 The candidate is enrolled in a three-year degree course in English, Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Biotechnology and has cleared the first year including practical tests. Code 06 The candidate has a BSc degree from a recognised university with two or more of the following subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany, Zoology)/Biotechnology.

He/ she must have passed Class 12 with English, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Code 07 The candidate has passed an examination that is equivalent to the Intermediate Science Examination with English, Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Biotechnology. or The candidate has completed the qualifying examination from a foreign University

NEET 2026 Preparation - Study Tips Understand the Exam Thoroughly Before starting for the preparation, candidates are advised to go through the syllabus completly. The NTA has indicated a return to the pre-COVID exam pattern, with 180 compulsory questions and a duration of 3 hours. Pay close attention to topics from both Class 11 and 12 NCERTs for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Analyze previous year Question paper Before starting the preparation, download and analyze previous year NEET question papers in order to understand the weightage of different chapters and topics. This helps in prioritizing your study. Develop a Solid Study Plan Begin your preparation as early as possible (ideally from Class 11). This gives you ample time to build a strong foundation, identify weak areas, and practice thoroughly.

Allocate Time: Dedicate sufficient time to all three subjects (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) daily. A general guideline is 2-3 hours for Physics, 2-3 hours for Chemistry, and 3-4 hours for Biology.

Productive Hours: Identify your most productive hours and allocate challenging topics to those slots. Master Your Study Material NCERT is Key: NCERT textbooks are the "bible" for NEET, especially for Biology and Chemistry. Read them thoroughly, focusing on every line, diagram, caption, summary, and "points to ponder." Reference Books: While NCERT is crucial, supplementary reference books can aid in deeper understanding and provide more practice questions, especially for Physics and numerical problems in Chemistry. Physics : H.C. Verma, D.C. Pandey

Chemistry : O.P. Tandon (Physical), M.S. Chauhan (Organic), V.K. Jaiswal (Inorganic)

Biology: Trueman's Biology, MTG Objective NCERT at your Fingertips

Practice, Practice, Practice MCQ Solving: Make problem-solving a daily habit. Start with easier questions and gradually move to more challenging ones. Previous Year Questions (PYQs): Solving PYQs is indispensable. Understand Pattern : Get familiar with the exam pattern, question types, and recurring topics.

Time Management : Practice solving papers within the time limit to improve speed and accuracy.

Self-Assessment : Identify your weak areas and work on them. Analyze mistakes to avoid repeating them.

Revision Tool : PYQs are an excellent revision tool.

Mock Tests: Take full-length mock tests regularly (at least once a week, increasing frequency closer to the exam). Revision is Crucial Consistent Revision : Don't just study new topics; continuously revise previously covered material.

Short Notes : Your self-made short notes will be invaluable for quick revisions.

Active Recall: Instead of passively re-reading, actively test yourself on concepts. Explain them to yourself or a peer.