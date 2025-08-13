Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
UP Police SI Vacancy 2025 Out: 4543 Posts, Eligibility, Salary & Apply Online

UP SI Vacancy 2025 released for 4543 posts: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) released the notification for 4543 SI Vacancies. Eligible male and female candidates can submit their applications by 11 September at uppbpb.gov.in. Check the complete breakdown of UP Police SI Vacancy 2025 for male and female. Also, know eligibility, apply online dates, steps to register and more here.

ByMeenu Solanki
Aug 13, 2025, 23:53 IST
UP SI Vacancy 2025 Released

UP SI Vacancy 2025 Out at uppbpb.gov.in: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the official notification for 4543 UP Police SI Vacancy. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website — uppbpb.gov.in. The application process commenced on August 12, with the deadline set for September 11.

As per the UP Police SI 2025 Notification, a total of 4543 vacancies for Sub-Inspectors posts in Civil, Platoon Commander (Armed Police), and SI/Platoon Commander in the Women Battalion. This is a great opportunity for candidates aspiring to join the UP Police as Sub-Inspectors, offering job stability and attractive salary packages.

UP SI Notification 2025 Out

UPPRPB has invited applications for 4543 UP Police SI vacancies. Out of these, 4242 posts are announced for Civil Police SI, 106 posts are for SI/Platoon Commander in the Women’s Battalion, 135 posts for Platoon Commander/Armed Police SI, and 60 posts for SI/Platoon Commander. Graduates aged between 21 and 28 years can submit their applications till 11 September. Age relaxation is permissible to candidates belonging to reserved categories.

Posts

No. of Vacancies

Sub Inspector Civil Police (Male/Female)

4242

Platoon Commander PAC (Male) / Sub Inspector Armed Police (Male)

106

Platoon Commander / Sub Inspector, Special Security Force (Male)

135

Female Sub Inspector NPC (PC) for Female Battalion

60

Total

4543

UP SI Vacancy 2025

Out of the total 4543 UP SI Vacancies, 1833 are for General category, 1222 for OBC and 951 for SC. You can check the category-wise details in the table below.

Sub-Inspector Civil Police (Male/Female) – Category-wise Vacancies

Category

Vacancies

Unreserved (General)

1705

EWS

422

Other Backwards Class (OBC)

890

Scheduled Caste (SC)

890

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

82

Total

4242

Platoon Commander PAC / Armed Police Sub-Inspector (Only for Male Candidates)

Category

Vacancies

Unreserved (General)

56

EWS

13

Other Backward Class (OBC)

36

Scheduled Caste (SC)

28

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

2

Total

135

Platoon Commander / Sub-Inspector, Special Security Force (Only for Male Candidates)

Category

Vacancies

Unreserved (General)

25

EWS

6

Other Backwards Class (OBC)

16

Scheduled Caste (SC)

12

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

1

Total

60

Female Battalion – Sub-Inspector Nagrik Police (Only for Female Candidates)

Category

Vacancies

Unreserved (General)

47

EWS

10

Other Backward Class (OBC)

27

Scheduled Caste (SC)

21

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

1

Total

106

UP Police SI Apply Online 2025 Link

The online application link for UP SI Vacancy will remain active till September 18. Aspirants must download the official notification and check the eligibility criteria before applying online.

UP Police SI Apply Online Link

Click here

Who is Eligible for UP Police SI Bharti 2025?

To be eligible for the UP Police SI Bharti 2025, candidates must meet the prescribed age, educational, and physical standards set by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB).

  • Age Limit: Candidates should be between 21 and 28 years as of the cutoff date mentioned in the notification. Relaxations in the upper age limit are applicable for reserved categories as per government rules.

  • Educational Qualification: A Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university is mandatory. Candidates awaiting final-year results are not eligible.

Additionally, candidates must meet the prescribed physical standards, which vary for male and female applicants applying for the UPPBPB SI Vacancy.

Steps to Apply Online for UP SI Vacancy at uppbpb.gov.in

  • Visit the official website at uppbpb.gov.in

  • On the homepage, click on the UP SI Apply Online Link. 

  • Filll in the application form by entering basic information such as name, contact details and educational qualification.

  • Upload all the requisite documents.

  • Review the application form and pay the application fee.

  • Download the UP Police SI Application Form for future reference.

