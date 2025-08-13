UP SI Vacancy 2025 Out at uppbpb.gov.in: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the official notification for 4543 UP Police SI Vacancy. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website — uppbpb.gov.in. The application process commenced on August 12, with the deadline set for September 11.

As per the UP Police SI 2025 Notification, a total of 4543 vacancies for Sub-Inspectors posts in Civil, Platoon Commander (Armed Police), and SI/Platoon Commander in the Women Battalion. This is a great opportunity for candidates aspiring to join the UP Police as Sub-Inspectors, offering job stability and attractive salary packages.

UP SI Notification 2025 Out

UPPRPB has invited applications for 4543 UP Police SI vacancies. Out of these, 4242 posts are announced for Civil Police SI, 106 posts are for SI/Platoon Commander in the Women’s Battalion, 135 posts for Platoon Commander/Armed Police SI, and 60 posts for SI/Platoon Commander. Graduates aged between 21 and 28 years can submit their applications till 11 September. Age relaxation is permissible to candidates belonging to reserved categories.