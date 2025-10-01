This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 01 October

Every day has a story. What happened on October 1 throughout history? Why does this date matter? On October 1, 1949, Mao Zedong proclaimed the establishment of the People's Republic of China, marking a new era in Chinese history. Earlier, in 1908, the first Ford Model T was completed, marking the beginning of mass-produced automobiles. In 1910, a bomb exploded in the Los Angeles Times building, killing 21 people. In sports, in 1903, the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated Boston in the first modern World Series game. Additionally, on this day, nations gained new independence, such as Nigeria in 1960. In this article, we'll walk through more events, births, deaths, and anniversaries of October 1.

What Happened on this Day – October 01?

Here's what happened in history on October 01: