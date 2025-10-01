This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 01 October

Every day has a story. What happened on October 1 throughout history? Why does this date matter? On October 1, 1949, Mao Zedong proclaimed the establishment of the People's Republic of China, marking a new era in Chinese history. Earlier, in 1908, the first Ford Model T was completed, marking the beginning of mass-produced automobiles. In 1910, a bomb exploded in the Los Angeles Times building, killing 21 people. In sports, in 1903, the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated Boston in the first modern World Series game. Additionally, on this day, nations gained new independence, such as Nigeria in 1960. In this article, we'll walk through more events, births, deaths, and anniversaries of October 1.
Here's what happened in history on October 01:
1864 – Confederate Spy Rose O'Neal Greenhow Dies
- Rose O'Neal Greenhow, a Confederate spy, drowned off the North Carolina coast when her ship ran aground.
- She had been returning from England, where she sought support for the Confederacy.
- Earlier in the war, he had lived in Washington, D.C., where she used her social connections to gather intelligence.
1890 – Yosemite National Park Established
- Yosemite National Park was officially established in California.
- It became one of the first U.S. national parks, protecting its waterfalls, cliffs, and giant sequoias.
- Today, it is one of America's most visited scenic spots.
1903 – Pittsburgh Beats Boston in First World Series Game
- In Boston, the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Boston Americans 7–3.
- It was the first professional baseball World Series game.
- Jimmy Sbring hit the first World Series home run, an inside-the-park shot off legendary pitcher Cy Young.
1908 – Ford Motor Company Unveils the Model T
- The first production Model T Ford was completed in Detroit.
- Affordable and reliable, it was called the "car for the masses."
- Between 1908 and 1927, more than 15 million Model Ts were produced.
1910 – A Bomb Explodes in the Los Angeles Times Building
- A massive explosion destroyed the Los Angeles Times headquarters.
- 21 people were killed, and many others were injured.
- Publisher Harrison Otis believed the attack was a result of his strong anti-union stance.
1920 – Radio Predicted to Broadcast Music to the Home
- Scientific American reported that radio technology would soon transmit music to homes.
- This marked the beginning of radio as a significant part of daily life.
1924 – Jimmy Carter Is Born
- James Earl "Jimmy" Carter, the future U.S. president, was born in Plains, Georgia.
- He was the first U.S. president to be born in a hospital.
- Before politics, he served in the U.S. Navy and worked as a peanut farmer.
1946 – Nazi War Criminals Sentenced at Nuremberg
- Twelve top Nazi leaders were sentenced to death by hanging.
- Those condemned included Hermann Goering, Joachim von Ribbentrop, and Wilhelm Frick.
- The tribunal was a landmark in international law, serving as a key institution for punishing war crimes following World War II.
1949 – Mao Zedong Proclaims the People's Republic of China
- Mao Zedong declared the founding of the People's Republic of China in Beijing's Tiananmen Square.
- Zhou Enlai was named Premier.
- This marked the end of the Chinese Civil War and the start of a new communist era.
1958 – American Express Launches Its First Credit Card
- American Express issued its first charge card in the U.S. and Canada.
- It was a purple paperboard card.
- This move helped shape the future of credit card use worldwide.
1960 – Nigeria Gains Independence
- Nigeria declared independence from Britain.
- It became the most populous African country to gain sovereignty.
- Independence Day is celebrated every October 1.
1961 – Roger Maris Breaks Home Run Record
- New York Yankees star Roger Maris hit his 61st home run of the season.
- He broke Babe Ruth's long-standing single-season record of 60 set in 1927.
- This record stood for decades and was one of baseball's greatest moments.
1962 – Johnny Carson Debuts as Tonight Show Host
- Johnny Carson took over hosting duties from Jack Paar.
- His wit and charm made him a late-night television legend.
- Carson hosted the show for three decades, shaping modern TV comedy.
1971 – Walt Disney World Opens in Florida
- Walt Disney World Resort opened near Orlando, Florida.
- It became one of the most famous tourist destinations in the world.
1977 – Pelé Plays His Farewell Game
- Soccer legend Pelé played his last professional match.
- The game was held at Giants Stadium in New Jersey before 75,000 fans.
- He played one half with the New York Cosmos and the other half with Brazil's Santos.
1982 – First Compact Disc Album Released
- Billy Joel's album 52nd Street was reissued on CD in Japan.
- It became the first album available in the new digital format.
- CDs would soon replace vinyl records and cassettes in popularity.
1987 – Earthquake Rocks Southern California
- An earthquake struck Whittier, California, killing six people.
- More than 100 others were injured.
- It was the strongest quake in the region since 1971.
1988 – Mikhail Gorbachev Becomes Head of the Soviet Union
- Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev took control of the Supreme Soviet.
- His reforms helped ease Cold War tensions.
- Two years later, he was named Time's "Man of the Decade".
1993 – Polly Klaas Kidnapped in California
- Twelve-year-old Polly Klaas was kidnapped during a slumber party in Petaluma, California.
- The crime shocked the nation and led to the enactment of stricter sentencing laws, including the "three strikes" law.
2005 – Suicide Bombers Attack Bali
- Suicide bombers struck restaurants in Bali, Indonesia.
- Twenty-two people were killed, and more than 50 were injured.
- It was the second major bombing on the island in just three years.
2017 – Las Vegas Mass Shooting
- A gunman opened fire on a crowd at a country music festival in Las Vegas.
- Fifty-eight people were killed, and more than 800 were injured.
- It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on October 1?
October 01 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day – October 1
1920 – Walter Matthau
- An American actor born in New York City.
- Famous for his rumpled, witty charm.
- Starred in The Odd Couple, The Fortune Cookie, and Grumpy Old Men.
- Won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1966.
1924 – Jimmy Carter
- Born in Plains, Georgia.
- 39th President of the United States, serving from 1977 to 1981.
- Known for promoting human rights and negotiating the Camp David Accords.
- Awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.
1935 – Julie Andrews
- British actress and singer born in Surrey, England.
- Known for her four-octave vocal range.
- Starred in Mary Poppins (Oscar-winning role) and The Sound of Music.
- Later appeared in "The Princess Diaries" series and voiced roles in animated films.
1969 – Zach Galifianakis
- Born in North Carolina, USA.
- Comedian and actor, best known for The Hangover trilogy.
- Host of the satirical online show Between Two Ferns.
- Known for his quirky, awkward humour.
Notable Deaths on This Day
October 1864 – Rose O'Neal Greenhow
- Famous Confederate spy during the U.S. Civil War.
- Drowned off the coast of North Carolina when her ship ran aground.
- Had travelled to England to gain support for the Confederacy.
- Remembered for her daring intelligence work in Washington, D.C.
