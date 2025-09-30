How Many Horses have Three Legs in this Optical Illusion Brain Teaser? 99% failed to solve this IQ puzzle

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 Soon
By Prabhat Mishra
Sep 30, 2025, 23:00 IST

Test your observation with this tricky optical illusion brain teaser! At first glance, all horses look identical, but some secretly have just three legs. Only 1% with sharp Hawk-Eye vision and 140+ IQ manage to solve it in 7 seconds. Can you spot them all?

A brain teaser is a short, playful puzzle designed to make your mind stretch and smile. It could be a riddle, a tricky question, a visual illusion, or a logic twist that nudges you to think beyond the obvious. Instead of raw memorisation, it asks you to pause, notice patterns, question assumptions, and try alternate paths. 

Sometimes the answer is simple, but hidden behind clever wording or an unexpected angle. The real joy isn’t just solving it—it’s the little aha moment when the pieces suddenly click. 

Regularly tackling brain teasers can sharpen focus, boost creativity, and build patience, all while giving your brain a fun, low-pressure workout. 

Share them with friends to spark conversation, friendly, curious competition and laughter.

Are you ready for this brain teaser test? Today’s brain teaser is cleverly designed to test your perception and observation skills. The image appears to be a series of horses in the close box format, in which you can easily see multiple horses.

The challenge is to find out how many horses have three legs in this optical illusion brain teaser IQ puzzle? Can you prove you have an IQ level of 140 or higher with 20/20 vision? 

Even 99% failed to solve this Optical Illusion Brain Teaser IQ puzzle, and those who can use their Detective-Attention With Hawk–Eye Vision, they may be able to find out the number of horses, which have just three legs, in this Optical Illusion Brain Teaser IQ puzzle within just 7 seconds. Are You?

How Many Horses have Three Legs in this Optical Illusion Brain Teaser IQ puzzle?

how many horses have 3 legs-que

At first glance, this optical illusion appears to be in a repeating pattern of multiple horses, and all look the same.

But in this repeating pattern of horses, some unique horses have only three legs.

Your challenge? Use your HD-eye vision to locate the horses that have the Three Legs without scrolling away or asking for hints.

So, if you think that your IQ is higher than 100% of people, then by using your sharp Hawk-Eye Vision and observation skills and also using your 140+ IQ level, could you find out the number of horses, which have just three legs, in this Optical Illusion Brain Teaser IQ puzzle in 7 seconds?

I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge.

So, almost ready!

Then set the timer on your clock for 7 seconds

Ready… Get… Set… Go…

Yes, observe the image very carefully.

Use your sharp IQ skills.

Hurry up! Time is ending…

3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up!

So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have found the number of horses, which have just three legs, in this Optical Illusion Brain Teaser IQ puzzle in 7 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess Einstein-level 140+ IQ and vigilant-eye vision, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. 

Okay, now those who were not able to find out the number of horses, which have just three legs, in this Optical Illusion Brain Teaser IQ puzzle in 7 seconds, they also do not worry. 

Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased.

Solution: How Many Horses have Three Legs in this Optical Illusion Brain Teaser IQ puzzle?

So, are you excited to know how many horses have three legs in this optical illusion brain teaser IQ puzzle?

Okay, first, look carefully at the image. Now observe very carefully. There are a total of nine unique horses that have only three legs in this Optical Illusion Brain Teaser IQ puzzle. Still not found, look down in the image, it has been highlighted.

how many horses have 3 legs-sol

So, now you all know how many horses have three legs in this optical illusion brain teaser IQ puzzle, and by solving this optical illusion challenge, you all have enjoyed it.

By practising these types of puzzles, your IQ will increase, and so will your observation and problem-solving skills.

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

