If you possess 140+ IQ Level with HD-Eye Vision, then find the hidden odd tree in this optical Illusion Brain Teaser IQ Test

An optical illusion is a visual phenomenon where our eyes perceive something differently from reality, tricking the brain into misinterpreting what it sees. These illusions occur because the brain tries to make sense of patterns, colours, light, and perspective, often filling in gaps or adjusting based on past experiences. Optical illusions are classified into different types, such as literal illusions (images that look different from what they represent), physiological illusions (caused by overstimulation of the eyes and brain), and cognitive illusions (arising from unconscious inferences and assumptions). They are not just entertaining puzzles but also important tools in psychology, neuroscience, and art, as they reveal how human perception works and how the brain processes complex visual information.

Are you ready for this optical illusion test? Today's optical illusion is cleverly designed to test your perception. The image appears to be an illustrated scene featuring multiple trees But, in this beautiful artwork, there is an odd tree hidden within the artwork's optical illusion. The challenge is to find the odd tree in this optical Illusion Brain Teaser IQ Test. Can you prove you have an IQ level of 140 or higher with 20/20 vision? Then, using your Hawk-Eye Vision with 20/20 Eyesight, find the odd tree in this optical Illusion Brain Teaser IQ Test—within just 11 seconds!

Source: mindyourlogic This is an optical illusion artwork that features multiple trees. But among these eight trees, there is one odd tree, which is not similar, and that tree is odd and different from the other trees Your challenge? Use your HD-eye vision to locate the hidden odd tree without scrolling away or asking for hints. So if you think that your IQ is higher than 100% of people, then by using your sharp Hawk-Eye Vision and observation skills and also using your 140+ IQ level, could you find the hidden odd tree in this optical Illusion Brain Teaser IQ Test in 11 seconds? I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge. So, almost ready! Then set the timer on your clock for 9 seconds Ready… Get… Set… Go… Yes, observe the image very carefully.

Use your sharp IQ skills. Hurry up! Time is ending… 3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time's Up! So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have found the hidden odd tree in this optical Illusion Brain Teaser IQ Test in 11 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess Einstein-level 140+ IQ and vigilant-eye vision, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. Okay, now those who were not able to spot the hidden odd tree in this optical Illusion Brain Teaser IQ Test in 11 seconds, they also do not worry. Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased. Solution for this beautiful Optical Illusion Challenge: Where is the odd tree hidden?