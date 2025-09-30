India Inaugurates First Maritime Simulation Centre with Maersk at AMET Chennai

India marked a benchmark in maritime education with the 2025 inauguration of its first Maritime Simulation Centre at AMET Knowledge Park outside Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The futuristic centre has been a path-breaking collaboration between Academy of Maritime Education and Training (AMET) and global shipping behemoth A.P. Moller Maersk. The cutting-edge center employs simulation technologies to equip the future generations of Indian seafarers with hands-on skills geared towards the evolving needs of shipping companies. The new center is novel for its Full Mission Simulators for deck and engine training, which allow trainees to experience real navigation, collision avoidance, and machinery handling in a controlled, risk-free setting. With Electronic Chart Display and Information Systems (ECDIS) and AR/VR labs, the cadets can rehearse crucial tasks like watchkeeping, steering, and troubleshooting. This hands-on approach is intended to bridge the gap between theoretical maritime education and concentrated practical application.

Strategic Partnership Between AMET and Maersk The collaborative venture is an INR 13.5 crore investment, with largely the A.P. Moller Foundation. It is a natural consequence of the over 25-year relationship between AMET and Maersk with the objective of strengthening maritime education and manpower development in India. With the shipping sector growing across the globe, collaborations like these ensure Indian cadets are in conformity with best international practices and safety standards. Strengthening India's Maritime Capability and Global Presence Founded in 1993, AMET is the first and sole maritime university of India and now trains more than 4,000 students annually. Its graduate alumni strength of more than 27,000 professionals is the testament to the leadership role played by the institution in shaping India's maritime sector.