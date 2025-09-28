India Launches First Electric Heavy Truck Fleet at JNPA for Green Port Logistics

India has made a significant leap towards sustainable logistics with the commissioning of its first electric heavy truck fleet at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA). Flagged off by Union Minister Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, this is a significant step in reducing the environmental impact of port logistics.

The current fleet consists of 50 electric heavy-duty trucks with swappable batteries that facilitate quick battery replacement, minimizing downtime and increasing operational efficiency. The intention is to expand this fleet to 80 trucks by 2025, making JNPA India's largest electric truck fleet-fitted port.

Strong Battery Swapping Infrastructure

Among the core features of this initiative is the customized heavy-duty battery swapping station designed at JNPA, which facilitates quick battery swapping and continuous truck operations. This facility showcases the feasibility of electric trucks for mass port operations.