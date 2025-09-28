IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT!
India Launches First Electric Heavy Truck Fleet at JNPA for Green Port Logistics

By Kirti Sharma
Sep 28, 2025, 15:29 IST

India has commissioned its first electric heavy truck fleet at JNPA, starting with 50 swappable-battery trucks. The initiative aims to expand to 80 by 2025 and convert 90% of the port’s vehicles to electric by 2026. This move supports sustainable logistics, green energy adoption, and India’s clean energy goals.

India has made a significant leap towards sustainable logistics with the commissioning of its first electric heavy truck fleet at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA). Flagged off by Union Minister Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, this is a significant step in reducing the environmental impact of port logistics.

The current fleet consists of 50 electric heavy-duty trucks with swappable batteries that facilitate quick battery replacement, minimizing downtime and increasing operational efficiency. The intention is to expand this fleet to 80 trucks by 2025, making JNPA India's largest electric truck fleet-fitted port.

Strong Battery Swapping Infrastructure

Among the core features of this initiative is the customized heavy-duty battery swapping station designed at JNPA, which facilitates quick battery swapping and continuous truck operations. This facility showcases the feasibility of electric trucks for mass port operations.

JNPA intends to convert 90% of its in-house fleet of nearly 600 heavy vehicles to electric by December 2026. The aggressive target supports India's national objectives of clean energy shift and carbon emission reduction in the logistics industry.

Expanded Sustainable Initiatives at Indian Ports

Besides truck electrification, Indian ports are significantly investing in alternative energies such as solar and wind power. Other projects include establishing LNG and hydrogen fuel infrastructure as well as electrifying cargo handling equipment to decrease carbon footprints even further.

Placed among the world's Top 25 ports by the Container Port Performance Index of the World Bank, JNPA has set new records in container handling as it leads in the adoption of digitalisation and green energy consumption. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal emphasized that this opening indicates India's readiness to take a leadership role in green port operations, with the Chairperson of JNPA Shri Unmesh Sharad Wagh defining it as a paradigm shift towards a greener and resilient future.

Content Writer

Kirti Sharma is a content writing professional with 3 years of experience in the EdTech Industry and Digital Content.

