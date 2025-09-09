Asia Cup 2025: How to Watch Live Streaming of Matches from US, UK, Canada, Australia and Other Parts of the World

The Asia Cup 2025 begins a thrilling season of cricket when elite Asian sides compete for continental pride in the United Arab Emirates. From 9 to 28 September, cricket fans across the globe will see 19 edge-of-the-seat T20 contests, including highly anticipated clashes such as India vs Pakistan.
With dramatic group stages, Super Four, and the final showdown, the event promises thrill moments for the cricket fraternity. Global fans need trustworthy streaming sources to see each wicket and boundary in real time from phones to televisions, nothing is more convenient than ever before with specialized sport platforms and apps reaching users worldwide.
Asia Cup 2025 Streaming Providers by Nation
United States & Canada: Willow TV (through Sling TV) provides extensive live streaming of all games accessible via both television and online streaming, with subscription offerings designed for cricket enthusiasts.
United Kingdom & Ireland: All games are available to watch on TV and the TNT Sports app. Streaming is also provided via discovery+, supported by packages like Sky, BT, EE, and Virgin Media, as well as with independent subscription.
Australia & New Zealand: The official streaming partner for Yupp TV means that fans can watch live matches online and on smart devices.
India: All matches are televised on TV by Sony Sports Network, and app and web-based live streaming is available with a subscription from Sony LIV. All matches also come in several regional languages.
Middle East & North Africa: All games are streamed live by STARZPLAY (CricLife MAX) and eLife TV, which can be accessed via local TV networks and streaming apps.
Pakistan: Matches are telecast by PTV Sports and may be streamed on the Tamasha app.
Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport has live TV and digital streaming throughout the region.
Sri Lanka: Sirsa TV provides live broadcast; Bangladesh supporters can watch on Gazi TV (GTV) and Rabbithole and Toffee apps.
Asia Cup 2025: How To Access Live Streaming
Download and install the respective sports streaming app of your country (like Willow TV, TNT Sports, Yupp TV, or Sony LIV).
Buy the subscription if asked for, as free-to-air channels are not common for top-class cricket tournaments.
Log in with your username and password and verify tournament times for match times in local time zones.
Have a smooth internet connection to ensure smooth viewing, and use compatible devices (tablets, smartphones, smart TVs, computers).
Asia Cup 2025 Match Schedule
The Asia Cup 2025 is from September 9 (Afghanistan v Hong Kong) to September 28 (Final) with venues in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and the majority of the matches fixed for local prime evening slots.
Overall, Asia Cup 2025 brings top-class cricket action straight to fans all over the world—be they in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, or elsewhere. Authorized broadcasters and websites provide hassle-free access to each electrifying match, a testament to cricket's increasing popularity abroad. With an appropriate platform and subscription, cricket fans across the globe can rejoice in each six and wicket as the continent's cricketing best compete for dominance in the Asia Cup 2025.
