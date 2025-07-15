NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Full Schedule, Documents Required, Registration Steps, Fees & Key Details

The Medical Council Committee has released the registration dates for the NEET Counselling Process on its official website. Those candidates who have qualified for the NEET UG exam 2025, they will be able to register themselves from July 21,2025. Candidates must note that NEET UG Counselling registration will start once the link is activated on the website at mcc.nic.in. The NEET Counselling process will be conducted in 4 rounds. However, if there remains any seat vacant, then MCC can conduct additional stary rounds for the candidates. This year NEET UG results 2025 were declared on June 14,2025. The NEET Counselling will be conducted online except the last round in which candidates will have to report the institutes for their document verification. NEET UG Counselling Schedule for 2025 Announced

NEET Counselling 2025 Schedule - Check Here As per the NEET Counselling schedule released by the Medical Council Committee, the registration process for the NEET UG qualified candidates will start from July 21, 2025. The complete schedule of the counselling sessions has been given below in the PDF format. Candidates can refer the PDF for NEET counselling 2025 dates in the PDF given below. NEET UG Counselling 2025 - Download here MCC NEET Counselling 2025 Started The Medical Counselling Commitee has opened the NEET registration 2025 window on its official website. The counselling process will be conducted for admission to MBBS, BDS and B.Sc nursing courses in medical and dental colleges across India under the 15% All India Quota and other central institutions. The last date to apply for NEET Counselling Round 1 is July 28, 2025.

NEET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Date The Medical Council Committee will start the NEET UG counselling round 1 from July 21, 2025 which will last till July 30, 2025 for the state quota while from July 30 to August 6 for AIQ/Deemed and Central Institutions. The final dates for joining this undergraduate phase are August 6th and August 12th. Following this, candidate verification will occur from August 7th–8th for MCC and August 13th–14th for the States. Activity Date Verification of Seat Matrix by Institutes & NMC July 18 to 19, 2025 Registration & Payment July 21 to July 28, 2025 (till 12:00 noon) Last Date of Payment July 28, 2025 (till 3:00 PM) Choice Filling July 22 to July 28, 2025 (till 11:55 PM) Choice Locking July 28, 2025 (4:00 PM to 11:55 PM) Seat Allotment Process July 29 to July 30, 2025 Result Declaration July 31, 2025 Reporting to Institutes August 1 to August 6, 2025 Institute Data Verification August 7 to August 8, 2025

NEET UG Counselling Round 2 2025 For Round 2 NEET UG counselling, the State schedule is August 12-20, with a final joining deadline of August 29. Verification for State counselling will take place on September 5-6. For AIQ/Deemed counselling, the schedule is August 19-29, with a final joining deadline of September 4. MCC verification for this round will occur between August 30 and September 1. Activity Date Verification of Seat Matrix by Institutes August 9 to 11, 2025 Registration & Payment August 12 to August 18, 2025 (till 12:00 noon) Payment Deadline August 18, 2025 (till 3:00 PM) Choice Filling August 13 to August 18, 2025 (till 11:55 PM) Choice Locking August 18, 2025 (4:00 PM to 11:55 PM) Seat Allotment Process August 19 to August 20, 2025 Result Declaration August 21, 2025 Reporting to Institutes August 22 to August 29, 2025 Institute Data Verification August 30 to September 1, 2025

Also Read - NEET UG Eligibilty Criteria 2026 NEET UG Counselling Round 3 For Round 3 of NEET UG, the State counseling will be held from September 3 to September 10, with a joining deadline of September 18. Verification for State candidates will occur on September 24. For AIQ/Deemed candidates, Round 3 will take place from September 9 to September 18, with a joining deadline of September 23. Verification for these candidates will be conducted by MCC between September 19 and September 21. Activity Date Verification of Seat Matrix by Institutes September 2, 2025 Registration & Payment September 3 to September 8, 2025 (till 12:00 noon) Payment Deadline September 8, 2025 (till 3:00 PM) Choice Filling September 3 to September 8, 2025 (till 11:55 PM) Choice Locking September 8, 2025 (4:00 PM to 11:55 PM) Seat Allotment Process September 9 to September 10, 2025 Result Declaration September 11, 2025 Reporting to Institutes September 12 to September 18, 2025 Institute Data Verification September 19 to September 21, 2025

NEET Counselling 2025 Stray Round The Stray Vacancy Round for UG marks the the final phase of counselling which is to be scheduled from September 22 to September 26 for State admissions and September 25 to September 29 for AIQ/Deemed admissions. The ultimate deadline for joining across all categories is October 3, 2025. Activity Date Verification of Seat Matrix by Institutes (OTP Linked) September 20, 2025 Registration & Payment September 22 to September 24, 2025 (till 3:00 PM) Payment Deadline September 24, 2025 (till 6:00 PM) Choice Filling September 22 to September 25, 2025 (till 8:00 AM) Choice Locking September 24 (8:00 PM) to September 25, 2025 (8:00 AM) Seat Allotment Process September 25 to September 26, 2025 Result Declaration September 27, 2025 Reporting to Institutes September 27 to October 3, 2025

NEET 2025 Topper Candidates List: Know All About NEET UG AIR 1 Rank, Marks and City How to Register for MCC NEET 2025 Counselling Those candidates who have qualified the NEET Undergraduate UG Exam 2025, will be able to register themselves at the mcc.nic.in. To know complete registration details follow the steps given below - Candidates need to visit the official website of the Medical Council Committee - mcc.nic.in

Then, click on the UG Medical Counselling Section

Register/Login using your NEET credentials.

Now, complete your application along with payment of the processing fees.

Upload required required documents, asked like NEET Scorecard, ID Proof, Category Certificate, if any

Fill and lock the choices of colleges and courses

Download confirmation receipt/acknowledgement

Now, stay alert on seat allotment results and reporting guidelines.

Eligibility for NEET Counselling 2025 Those candidates who have qualified the NEET UG Exam 2025 as a result declared on June 14, 2025, will be able to register themselves for the admission process. Candidates must know that they will be getting admission under the following eligibility criteria- Candidates need to achieve a score that meets or surpasses the cutoff marks.

Pay the application fee on the MCC's official website to finalize registration for the counseling procedure.

Candidates must be enrolled with state medical boards under the 85% State Quota counseling program.

Candidates will nee to be eligible for NEET 2025 15% AIQ seats in deemed universities and other medical institutes. For more details on the NEET admission quota check the table below - 15% All India Quota (AIQ) 100% Seats at AIIMS, JIPMER, BHU, AMU, ESIC Institutional quotas through MCC APMC IP quota at ESIC and selected central/university seats

What Documents Are Required for NEET UG Counselling 2025 Candidates are advised to get ready with following documents before the counselling gets started. In the table below, the list of required documents are given which is necessary for the registration process. NEET Admit Card 2025 NEET 2025 Score Card Class 10th Marksheet and Certificate Class 12th Marksheet and Certificate Valid Photo ID Passport size photgraphs Category Certificate (if applicable) What is the Fees For NEET Counselling? Those candidates who wants to participate in the NEET UG Counselling will need to pay a non refundable registration fee and a refundable security amount. It must be noted that the counselling fee for NEET UG will vary as per the category and the type of institution. NEET Counselling Fee for All India Quota

Category Non-Refundable Registration Fee Refundable Security Deposit General ₹1,000 ₹10,000 SC/ST/OBC/PwD ₹500 ₹5,000 NEET 2025 Qualifying Cut-off Along with the NEET 2025 result, the National Testing Agency has also released the qualifying cut-off and scores of the candidates. Category NEET 2025 Cutoff percentile NEET 2025 Cutoff score UR/EWS 50th 686-144 OBC, SC, ST 40th 143-113 UR/EWS-PwD 45th 143-127 OBC/SC/St-PwD 40th 126-113 NEET 2025 State Wise Topper List - Top 10 The NTA has released the state-wise topper list of candidates in the result published on June 14, 2025. Check the table below for top 10 candidates, their score, category and percentile. AIR Candidate Name State Score (out of 720) Percentile Category (if specified) 1 Mahesh Kumar Rajasthan 686 99.9999547 General 2 Utkarsh Awadhiya Madhya Pradesh 682 99.9999095 General 3 Krishang Joshi Maharashtra 681 99.9998189 General 4 Mrinal Kishore Jha Delhi (NCT) 681 99.9998189 General 5 Avika Aggarwal Delhi (NCT) 680 99.9996832 General 6 Jenil Vinodbhai Bhayani Gujarat 680 99.9996832 General 7 Keshav Mittal Punjab 680 99.9996832 General 8 Jha Bhavya Chirag Gujarat 678 90.9996379 General 9 Harsh Kedawat Delhi (NCT) 675 99.9995474 General 10 Aarav Agrawal Maharashtra 675 99.9995474 General