Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Full Schedule, Documents Required, Registration Steps, Fees & Key Details

The Medical Council Committee has released the NEET Counselling 2025 dates on its official website. As per the schedule, the registration process will start from July 21, 2025. For more information related to the NEET UG Counselling, check the article below.

Simran Akhouri
BySimran Akhouri
Jul 22, 2025, 11:41 IST
MCC has released the NEET UG Counselling Dates 2025 for the Candidates
MCC has released the NEET UG Counselling Dates 2025 for the Candidates

The Medical Council Committee has released the registration dates for the NEET Counselling Process on its official website. Those candidates who have qualified for the NEET UG exam 2025, they will be able to register themselves from July 21,2025. 

Candidates must note that NEET UG Counselling registration will start once the link is activated on the website at mcc.nic.in. The NEET Counselling process will be conducted in 4 rounds. However, if there remains any seat vacant, then MCC can conduct additional stary rounds for the candidates. This year NEET UG results 2025 were declared on June 14,2025. The NEET Counselling will be conducted online except the last round in which candidates will have to report the institutes for their document verification.

NEET UG Counselling Schedule for 2025 Announcedneet

NEET Counselling 2025 Schedule - Check Here

As per the NEET Counselling schedule released by the Medical Council Committee, the registration process for the NEET UG qualified candidates will start from July 21, 2025. The complete schedule of the counselling sessions has been given below in the PDF format. Candidates can refer the PDF for NEET counselling 2025 dates in the PDF given below.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 - Download here

MCC NEET Counselling 2025 Started

The Medical Counselling Commitee has opened the NEET registration 2025 window on its official website. The counselling process will be conducted for admission to MBBS, BDS and B.Sc nursing courses in medical and dental colleges across India under the 15% All India Quota and other central institutions. The last date to apply for NEET Counselling Round 1 is July 28, 2025.

NEET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Date 

The Medical Council Committee will start the NEET UG counselling round 1 from July 21, 2025 which will last till July 30, 2025 for the state quota while from July 30 to August 6 for AIQ/Deemed and Central Institutions. The final dates for joining this undergraduate phase are August 6th and August 12th. Following this, candidate verification will occur from August 7th–8th for MCC and August 13th–14th for the States.

Activity 

Date

Verification of Seat Matrix by Institutes & NMC

July 18 to 19, 2025

Registration & Payment

July 21 to July 28, 2025 (till 12:00 noon)

Last Date of Payment

July 28, 2025 (till 3:00 PM)

Choice Filling

July 22 to July 28, 2025 (till 11:55 PM)

Choice Locking

July 28, 2025 (4:00 PM to 11:55 PM)

Seat Allotment Process

July 29 to July 30, 2025

Result Declaration

July 31, 2025

Reporting to Institutes

August 1 to August 6, 2025

Institute Data Verification

August 7 to August 8, 2025

NEET UG Counselling Round 2 2025

For Round 2 NEET UG counselling, the State schedule is August 12-20, with a final joining deadline of August 29. Verification for State counselling will take place on September 5-6. For AIQ/Deemed counselling, the schedule is August 19-29, with a final joining deadline of September 4. MCC verification for this round will occur between August 30 and September 1. 

Activity

Date

Verification of Seat Matrix by Institutes

August 9 to 11, 2025

Registration & Payment

August 12 to August 18, 2025 (till 12:00 noon)

Payment Deadline

August 18, 2025 (till 3:00 PM)

Choice Filling

August 13 to August 18, 2025 (till 11:55 PM)

Choice Locking

August 18, 2025 (4:00 PM to 11:55 PM)

Seat Allotment Process

August 19 to August 20, 2025

Result Declaration

August 21, 2025

Reporting to Institutes

August 22 to August 29, 2025

Institute Data Verification

August 30 to September 1, 2025

Also Read - NEET UG Eligibilty Criteria 2026

NEET UG Counselling Round 3

For Round 3 of NEET UG, the State counseling will be held from September 3 to September 10, with a joining deadline of September 18. Verification for State candidates will occur on September 24. For AIQ/Deemed candidates, Round 3 will take place from September 9 to September 18, with a joining deadline of September 23. Verification for these candidates will be conducted by MCC between September 19 and September 21.

Activity

Date

Verification of Seat Matrix by Institutes

September 2, 2025

Registration & Payment

September 3 to September 8, 2025 (till 12:00 noon)

Payment Deadline

September 8, 2025 (till 3:00 PM)

Choice Filling

September 3 to September 8, 2025 (till 11:55 PM)

Choice Locking

September 8, 2025 (4:00 PM to 11:55 PM)

Seat Allotment Process

September 9 to September 10, 2025

Result Declaration

September 11, 2025

Reporting to Institutes

September 12 to September 18, 2025

Institute Data Verification

September 19 to September 21, 2025

NEET Counselling 2025 Stray Round

The Stray Vacancy Round for UG marks the the final phase of counselling which is to be  scheduled from September 22 to September 26 for State admissions and September 25 to September 29 for AIQ/Deemed admissions. The ultimate deadline for joining across all categories is October 3, 2025.

Activity

Date

Verification of Seat Matrix by Institutes (OTP Linked)

September 20, 2025

Registration & Payment

September 22 to September 24, 2025 (till 3:00 PM)

Payment Deadline

September 24, 2025 (till 6:00 PM)

Choice Filling

September 22 to September 25, 2025 (till 8:00 AM)

Choice Locking

September 24 (8:00 PM) to September 25, 2025 (8:00 AM)

Seat Allotment Process

September 25 to September 26, 2025

Result Declaration

September 27, 2025

Reporting to Institutes

September 27 to October 3, 2025

NEET 2025 Topper Candidates List: Know All About NEET UG AIR 1 Rank, Marks and City

How to Register for MCC NEET 2025 Counselling

Those candidates who have qualified the NEET Undergraduate UG Exam 2025, will be able to register themselves at the mcc.nic.in. To know complete registration details follow the steps given below -

  • Candidates need to visit the official website of the Medical Council Committee - mcc.nic.in

  • Then, click on the UG Medical Counselling Section

  • Register/Login using your NEET credentials.

  • Now, complete your application along with payment of the processing fees.

  • Upload required required documents, asked like NEET Scorecard, ID Proof, Category Certificate, if any

  • Fill and lock the choices of colleges and courses

  • Download confirmation receipt/acknowledgement

  • Now, stay alert on seat allotment results and reporting guidelines.

Eligibility for NEET Counselling 2025

Those candidates who have qualified the NEET UG Exam 2025 as a result declared on June 14, 2025, will be able to register themselves for the admission process. Candidates must know that they will be getting admission under the following eligibility criteria-

  • Candidates need to achieve a score that meets or surpasses the cutoff marks.
  • Pay the application fee on the MCC's official website to finalize registration for the counseling procedure.
  • Candidates must be enrolled with state medical boards under the 85% State Quota counseling program.
  • Candidates will nee to be eligible for NEET 2025 15% AIQ seats in deemed universities and other medical institutes.

For more details on the NEET admission quota check the table below -

15% All India Quota (AIQ)

100% Seats at AIIMS, JIPMER, BHU, AMU, ESIC

Institutional quotas through MCC

APMC IP quota at ESIC and selected central/university seats

What Documents Are Required for NEET UG Counselling 2025

Candidates are advised to get ready with following documents before the counselling gets started. In the table below, the list of required documents are given which is necessary for the registration process.

NEET Admit Card 2025

NEET 2025 Score Card

Class 10th Marksheet and Certificate

Class 12th Marksheet and Certificate

Valid Photo ID 

Passport size photgraphs

Category Certificate (if applicable)

What is the Fees For NEET Counselling?

Those candidates who wants to participate in the NEET UG Counselling will need to pay a non refundable registration fee and a refundable security amount. It must be noted that the counselling fee for NEET UG will vary as per the category and the type of institution.

NEET Counselling Fee for All India Quota

Category

Non-Refundable Registration Fee

Refundable Security Deposit

General

₹1,000

₹10,000

SC/ST/OBC/PwD

₹500

₹5,000

NEET 2025 Qualifying Cut-off

Along with the NEET 2025 result, the National Testing Agency has also released the qualifying cut-off and scores of the candidates. 

Category

NEET 2025 Cutoff percentile

NEET 2025 Cutoff score

UR/EWS

50th

686-144

OBC, SC, ST

40th

143-113

UR/EWS-PwD

45th

143-127

OBC/SC/St-PwD

40th

126-113

NEET 2025 State Wise Topper List - Top 10

The NTA has released the state-wise topper list of candidates in the result published on June 14, 2025. Check the table below for top 10 candidates, their score, category and percentile.

AIR

Candidate Name

State

Score (out of 720)

Percentile

Category (if specified)

1

Mahesh Kumar

Rajasthan

686

99.9999547

General

2

Utkarsh Awadhiya

Madhya Pradesh

682

99.9999095

General

3

Krishang Joshi

Maharashtra

681

99.9998189

General

4

Mrinal Kishore Jha

Delhi (NCT)

681

99.9998189

General

5

Avika Aggarwal

Delhi (NCT)

680

99.9996832

General

6

Jenil Vinodbhai Bhayani

Gujarat

680

99.9996832

General

7

Keshav Mittal

Punjab

680

99.9996832

General

8

Jha Bhavya Chirag

Gujarat

678

90.9996379

General

9

Harsh Kedawat

Delhi (NCT)

675

99.9995474

General

10

Aarav Agrawal

Maharashtra

675

99.9995474

General

Therefore, those candidates who have been waiting for the NEET Counselling dates 2025 should now get ready to move one step closer towards their dream college. The Counselling sessions will be conducted in different rounds. Hence students are advised to have patience and wait for their turn.





Simran Akhouri
Simran Akhouri

Content Writer

Simran is currently working as an education content writer at Jagran Josh, has completed her master's degree in journalism from the University of Delhi. She was previously associated with The Indian Express.

... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • What are the documents required for NEET UG Counselling 2025?
    +
    Candidates are required to have NEET UG admit card, NEET UG Score card 2025, Class 10th and 12th marksheet and certificate, valid photo IDs, passport size photographs, category certificate (if applicable)
  • When will NEET Counselling 2025 Start?
    +
    MCC has released the NEET 20255 Counselling dates 2025. As per the schedule, the registration process will start from July 21, 2025

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News