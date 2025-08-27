JFF 2025 Delhi Chapter: Double Premiere at Jagran Film Festival, Special Conversation with Artists

Jagran Film Festival (JFF) 2025, known as the confluence of Indian and international cinema, is going to be even more special this time in its Delhi chapter. Starting September 4, 2025 in Sirifort Auditorium, it will start with two great films, in which Indian audiences will get a chance to watch the world premiere of Netflix Original ‘Inspector Zende’ and the Indian premiere of Belgian film ‘Soft Leaves’.

Two Opening Films – A Confluence of Indian and International Cinema

Two remarkable films will be screened in the esteemed Jagran Film Festival this September 2025:

Netflix Original ‘ Inspector Zende ’ (World Premiere) - A film based on a true story

'Soft Leaves' (India Premiere) - Belgian family drama film

The Story of ‘Inspector Zende’

The film is based on the encounter between Inspector Madhukar Zende and most wanted criminal Karl Bhojraj. It depicts a thrilling story of crime, chase and justice, which will keep the audience glued to their seats.