JFF 2025 Delhi Chapter: Double Premiere at Jagran Film Festival, Special Conversation with Artists

Jagran Film Festival (JFF) 2025, known as the confluence of Indian and international cinema, is going to be even more special this time in its Delhi chapter. Starting September 4, 2025 in Sirifort Auditorium, it will start with two great films, in which Indian audiences will get a chance to watch the world premiere of Netflix Original ‘Inspector Zende’ and the Indian premiere of Belgian film ‘Soft Leaves’.
Two Opening Films – A Confluence of Indian and International Cinema
Two remarkable films will be screened in the esteemed Jagran Film Festival this September 2025:
- Netflix Original ‘Inspector Zende’ (World Premiere) - A film based on a true story
- 'Soft Leaves' (India Premiere) - Belgian family drama film
The Story of ‘Inspector Zende’
The film is based on the encounter between Inspector Madhukar Zende and most wanted criminal Karl Bhojraj. It depicts a thrilling story of crime, chase and justice, which will keep the audience glued to their seats.
Before the screening of the film, the audience will get a chance to interact with Manoj Bajpayee, Jim Sarbh, director Chinmay D. Mandlekar, Ruchika Kapoor and most importantly the real-life Inspector Zende.
Belgian Film ‘Soft Leaves’
This 99-minute Dutch drama film by director Miwako van Waeyenburg tells the story of 11-year-old Yuna, whose father's illness reunites her with her Japanese mother and half-sister. The film promises to touch viewers with its emotional depth.
Why is JFF 2025 Delhi Chapter special?
The Delhi chapter of JFF 2025 will showcase the best of not only national but also international cinema. JFF not only celebrates cinema but also honours legends who have inspired their art. It also provides a platform to a new generation of independent voices who are playing a vital role in shaping the present and future of filmmaking.
JFF 2025 Delhi Chapter Details:
- Date: September 4 -7, 2025
- Venue: Sirifort Auditorium, New Delhi
- Registration: Visit jff.co.in or scan the QR code
About Jagran Film Festival (JFF) 2025
The Jagran Film Festival, launched in 2010 by Jagran Prakashan Group, is India's largest traveling film festival. It aims to promote cinematic art beyond major cities. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting inaugurates the festival in New Delhi, and it then tours 10 Indian states, reaching over 500 million people. JFF encourages a love for cinema, bringing together filmmakers and movie enthusiasts. Audiences can meet national and international film professionals, attend discussions, and ask questions. Over 500 handpicked films, chosen from eligible submissions by expert previewers, are screened over 100 days. A panel of top judges awards filmmakers and artists for their outstanding work with prizes and cash at a special awards night in Mumbai.
