AIBE 20 Notification 2025 Release Soon at allindiabarexamination.com; Check Application Process, Fees, important Details Here

AIBE Exam Date 2025: The Bar Council of India will release the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 2025 official notification soon. Candidates must keep up with the official website at allindiabarexamination.com to check for any official notifications. The bar will release the exam date, application dates, exam dates, eligibility criteria, exam fee and other details soon. Last year, in the academic year 2024-25, AIBE was held on December 22, 2024. Accordingly, this year, the council is expected to hold the exams in late December 2025. The BAR Exam will issue a Certificate of Practice to the qualifying students.

AIBE 20 (XX) Key Highlights

Check the important points of AIBE 20 XX here: