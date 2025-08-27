Schools Holiday on 27th August
Focus
Quick Links
News

AIBE 20 Notification 2025 Release Soon at allindiabarexamination.com; Check Application Process, Fees, important Details Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Aug 27, 2025, 18:37 IST

AIBE Exam Date 2025: The Bar Council of India is expected to release the official notification for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 2025 soon. Candidates must keep up with the official website at allindiabarexamination.com for updates on the exam.

AIBE 20 Notification 2025 to be released soon.
AIBE 20 Notification 2025 to be released soon.
Register for Result Updates

AIBE Exam Date 2025: The Bar Council of India will release the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 2025 official notification soon. Candidates must keep up with the official website at allindiabarexamination.com to check for any official notifications. The bar will release the exam date, application dates, exam dates, eligibility criteria, exam fee and other details soon. Last year, in the academic year 2024-25, AIBE was held on December 22, 2024. Accordingly, this year, the council is expected to hold the exams in late December 2025. The BAR Exam will issue a Certificate of Practice to the qualifying students.

AIBE 20 (XX) Key Highlights 

Check the important points of AIBE 20 XX here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

All India Bar Examination (AIBE)

Board name 

Bar Council of India

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

allindiabarexamination.com

Stream 

Law 

Scale 

Nationwide 

Application mode 

Online 

Exam date 

December 2025 (expected)

Exam mode 

Offline, pen-and-paper 

Exam format 

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Total questions 

100

Latest News | GATE 2026 Registration Begins Tomorrow: Apply at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, Check Steps, Documents Required

AIBE 2025 Admission Process

Candidates will need to register to appear for the exam. The entire application process is online for the offline exam, as mentioned below:

  1. Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com
  2. On the homepage, click on the registration link
  3. Enter your details and create an account 
  4. In the candidate dashboard, fill the application form
  5. Check your details and submit the form 
  6. Pay the application fee
  7. Download the confirmation page for future reference

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Related Stories

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News