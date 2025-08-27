NIOS Practical Exam Date Sheet 2025 Out at nios.ac.in, Check Full Time Table Details Here

NIOS Practical Date Sheet 2025: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the NIOS practical exam date sheet for 2025 on its official website, nios.ac.in.Between September 12 and September 27, 2025, both Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams are on the calendar. For every student getting ready for their practical exams, this date sheet is essential.
Students can now review the comprehensive schedules for the NIOS 10th and 12th practical exams. In order to make sure they are prepared for the tests within the allotted time, students are encouraged to get the entire date sheet from the official website and schedule their study properly. This release is a key step in the examination process, providing students with the final dates they need to be aware of.
How to Download the NIOS Date Sheet 2025 for Practical Exam?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the NIOS Date Sheet 2025:
-
Go to the NIOS official website: To begin, open your web browser and navigate to nios.ac.in.
-
Press the "Examination" button: Find and select the "Examination/Result" tab from the navigation on the homepage.
-
Click "Date Sheet": To move on to the next page, choose "Date Sheet" from the dropdown menu.
-
Here is the timetable for the practical exam: Find the link labeled "Date Sheet for Practical Examination (Secondary & Senior Secondary) September 2025."
-
Launch the PDF date sheet: To view the date sheet, click the link; a PDF file will open.
-
Get the file here: To save the PDF to your device, use the download button or the feature in your browser.
-
Take a printout: For quick and easy reference, it is advised to print a copy of the date sheet.
NIOS Practical Exam 2025: Key Highlights
Students can check the table of the key highlights related to the NIOS 2025:
|
Event
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
NIOS Practical Exams 2025
|
Classes
|
Secondary (10th) & Senior Secondary (12th)
|
Dates
|
September 12 to 27, 2025
|
Conducted By
|
National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)
|
Official Website
|
nios.ac.in
NIOS Date Sheet 2025: Practical exam September
Candidates can check the table given below to check the dates for the NIOS 2025 Practical Exam:
|
Date
|
Subject (10th)
|
Subject (12th)
|
September 12 to 15, 2025
|
Science & Technology (212)
Home Science (216)
Carnatic Sangeet (243)
Folk Art (244)
|
Home Science (321), Biology (314)
Geography (316), Painting (332)
Computer Science (330)
Mass Communication (335)
Early Childhood Care and Education (376)
|
September 16 to 19, 2025
|
Painting (225), Maths (211) Hindustani Music (242)
Data Entry Operations (229)
Natyakala (285)
|
Chemistry (313), Physics (312)
Environmental Science (333)
Physical Education and Yog (373)
Data Entry Operations (336)
Library and Information Science (339)
Natyakala (385)
|
September 20 to 23, 2025
|
Cutting & Tailoring (605)
Dress Making (606)
Beauty Culture & Hair Care (612)
Certificate in Indian Embroidery (628)
Beauty Therapy (640)
|
House Keeping (356)
Catering Management (357)
Food Processing (358)
Hotel Front Office Operations (360)
Preservation of Fruits & Vegetables (363)
Web Designing & Development (622)
|
September 24 to 27, 2025
|
Hand & Foot Care (642)
Certificate in Yog (614)
Indian Sign Language ag(230)
|
Computer and Office Applications (631)
