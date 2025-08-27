Schools Holiday on 27th August
Focus
Quick Links
News

NIOS Practical Exam Date Sheet 2025 Out at nios.ac.in, Check Full Time Table Details Here

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Aug 27, 2025, 15:55 IST

NIOS Practical Date Sheet 2025: The NIOS 2025 practical exam date sheet is now available on the National Institute of Open Schooling's (NIOS) official website. The dates of the Class 10 and 12 exams are set for September 12–27, 2025. To study for the tests, students can view the comprehensive subject-by-subject timetable online.

NIOS Practical Exam Date Sheet 2025
NIOS Practical Exam Date Sheet 2025
Register for Result Updates

NIOS Practical Date Sheet 2025: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the NIOS practical exam date sheet for 2025 on its official website, nios.ac.in.Between September 12 and September 27, 2025, both Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams are on the calendar. For every student getting ready for their practical exams, this date sheet is essential. 

Students can now review the comprehensive schedules for the NIOS 10th and 12th practical exams. In order to make sure they are prepared for the tests within the allotted time, students are encouraged to get the entire date sheet from the official website and schedule their study properly. This release is a key step in the examination process, providing students with the final dates they need to be aware of.

How to Download the NIOS Date Sheet 2025 for Practical Exam?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the NIOS Date Sheet 2025:

  • Go to the NIOS official website: To begin, open your web browser and navigate to nios.ac.in.

  • Press the "Examination" button: Find and select the "Examination/Result" tab from the navigation on the homepage.

  • Click "Date Sheet": To move on to the next page, choose "Date Sheet" from the dropdown menu.

  • Here is the timetable for the practical exam: Find the link labeled "Date Sheet for Practical Examination (Secondary & Senior Secondary) September 2025."

  • Launch the PDF date sheet: To view the date sheet, click the link; a PDF file will open.

  • Get the file here: To save the PDF to your device, use the download button or the feature in your browser.

  • Take a printout: For quick and easy reference, it is advised to print a copy of the date sheet.

Related Stories

NIOS Practical Exam 2025: Key Highlights

Students can check the table of the key highlights related to the NIOS 2025:

Event

Details

Exam Name

NIOS Practical Exams 2025

Classes

Secondary (10th) & Senior Secondary (12th)

Dates

September 12 to 27, 2025

Conducted By

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)

Official Website

nios.ac.in

NIOS Date Sheet 2025: Practical exam September 

Candidates can check the table given below to check the dates for the NIOS 2025 Practical Exam:

Date

Subject (10th)

Subject (12th)

September 12 to 15, 2025

Science & Technology (212)

Home Science (216)

Carnatic Sangeet (243)

Folk Art (244)

Home Science (321), Biology (314)

Geography (316), Painting (332)

Computer Science (330)

Mass Communication (335) 

Early Childhood Care and Education (376)

September 16 to 19, 2025

Painting (225), Maths (211) Hindustani Music (242)

Data Entry Operations (229)

Natyakala (285)

Chemistry (313), Physics (312)

Environmental Science (333)

Physical Education and Yog (373)

Data Entry Operations (336)

Library and Information Science (339) 

Natyakala (385)

September 20 to 23, 2025

Cutting & Tailoring (605)

Dress Making (606) 

Beauty Culture & Hair Care (612)

Certificate in Indian Embroidery (628)

Beauty Therapy (640)

House Keeping (356)

Catering Management (357)

Food Processing (358) 

Hotel Front Office Operations (360)

Preservation of Fruits & Vegetables (363)

Web Designing & Development (622)

September 24 to 27, 2025

Hand & Foot Care (642)
Bakery & Confectionary (256)
Certificate in Basic Computing (608)
Certificate in Desk Top Publishing (CDTP) (613)

Certificate in Yog (614)

Indian Sign Language ag(230)

Computer and Office Applications (631)
Data Entry Operations (632)
Web Development (660)
IT Essentials: PC Hardware and Software (651)
CRM CRM Domestic Voice (661)
Computer Hardware Assembly & Maint. (663)
Yog Assistant (667)

Also Read: 

MHT CET 2025: Round 4 Choice Filling Starts Tomorrow at fe2025.mahacet.org; Check Counselling Schedule Here

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!


Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Content Writer

Siddhi Sharma, working as a Content Writer at Jagran Josh, has graduated from IPU with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication. She has 1 plus year of experience in content writing. She writes on education, current affairs, and general knowledge. She has previously worked with Zee News as a content writer. She can be reached at siddhi.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News