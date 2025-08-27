NIOS Practical Exam Date Sheet 2025 Out at nios.ac.in, Check Full Time Table Details Here

NIOS Practical Date Sheet 2025: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the NIOS practical exam date sheet for 2025 on its official website, nios.ac.in.Between September 12 and September 27, 2025, both Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams are on the calendar. For every student getting ready for their practical exams, this date sheet is essential.

Students can now review the comprehensive schedules for the NIOS 10th and 12th practical exams. In order to make sure they are prepared for the tests within the allotted time, students are encouraged to get the entire date sheet from the official website and schedule their study properly. This release is a key step in the examination process, providing students with the final dates they need to be aware of.