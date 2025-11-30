UPSC EPFO Cut Off 2025 (Expected): Check Category-Wise Minimum Marks Here!

UPSC EPFO Cut Off 2025: The official UPSC EPFO cut off for the 2025 exam will be released after the written test and interview process conclude. The cut off marks are an important resource to analyze the level of the exam. If the cut off goes high that means the difficulty level of the exam was easy and vice-versa. The candidates can take the cue from the cut off marks for evaluating their level of preparation according to the exam standards.
Official UPSC EPFO cut off marks will be released with the final result. Till then the aspirants can refer to UPSC EPFO expected cut off marks to assess their likely selection chances.
UPSC EPFO Exam 2025 and Selection Process
The UPSC EPFO (Enforcement Officer / Accounts Officer + Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner) exam is a two-stage process: a written test followed by an interview/personality test.
-
The written test is for 300 marks (for 120 questions, each carrying 2.5 marks, with negative marking of 1/3rd for wrong answers.
-
The final selection combines both written test and interview marks, typically in a 75:25 weightage.
UPSC EPFO Expected Cut Off 2025
As per the analysis of the past year trends by our experts and going with the level of the EPFO paper, the category-wise UPSC EPFO expected cut off marks are provided below:
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off (out of 300)
|
General / UR
|
164-175
|
EWS
|
155-165
|
OBC
|
145-156
|
SC
|
135-146
|
ST
|
125-136
UPSC EPFO Previous Years Cut Off
Candidates must check the UPSC EPFO previous years cut off to understand what they can expect from this year's cut off marks. The previous year cut off marks will help you in preparing for the exam in a more structured manner. Check the previous year cut offs here:
UPSC EPFO Written Test
|
Year
|
UR / General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
2023
|
138.33
|
138.33
|
123.33
|
120.00
|
134.18
|
2021
|
187.39
|
173.12
|
160.51
|
156.30
|
171.43
|
2018
|
160.00
|
142.00
|
128.50
|
133.00
|
—
UPSC EPFO Final Cut Off (2023)
|
Category
|
Final Cut Off (2023)
|
UR / General
|
257.50 (out of 400)
|
OBC
|
246.18
|
SC
|
224.33
|
ST
|
230.83
|
EWS
|
241.83
How to Check Official UPSC EPFO Cut Off 2025
Candidates can check the official UPSC EPFO cut off when the Commission releases it along with the final result. Once the UPSC releases the EPFO final result, candidates can download it from the official website along with the UPSC EPFO cut off. Follow the steps provided below:
-
Visit the official UPSC website (upsc.gov.in).
-
Go to the “Examinations” section and look for the UPSC EPFO Cut Off 2025.
-
Download the PDF file.
-
Open and check the category-wise cut-off marks for each stage: Written Test, Interview, and Final selection.
