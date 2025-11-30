UPSC EPFO Cut Off 2025 (Expected): Check Category-Wise Minimum Marks Here!

CTET 2026 Application Form
By Upasna Choudhary
Nov 30, 2025, 14:08 IST

UPSC EPFO Cut Off 2025: The UPSC has successfully conducted the EPFO exam 2025 on 30th November 2025. The candidates who have appeared for the exam must be waiting for the UPSC EPFO cut off to be released so that they can analyze their chances of qualifying.

UPSC EPFO Expected Cut Off 2025
UPSC EPFO Expected Cut Off 2025

UPSC EPFO Cut Off 2025: The official UPSC EPFO cut off for the 2025 exam will be released after the written test and interview process conclude. The cut off marks are an important resource to analyze the level of the exam. If the cut off goes high that means the difficulty level of the exam was easy and vice-versa. The candidates can take the cue from the cut off marks for evaluating their level of preparation according to the exam standards.

Official UPSC EPFO cut off marks will be released with the final result. Till then the aspirants can refer to UPSC EPFO expected cut off marks to assess their likely selection chances.

Check the UPSC EPFO Exam Analysis 2025

Download the UPSC EPFO Question Paper 2025

UPSC EPFO Exam 2025 and Selection Process

The UPSC EPFO (Enforcement Officer / Accounts Officer + Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner) exam is a two-stage process: a written test followed by an interview/personality test.

  • The written test is for 300 marks (for 120 questions, each carrying 2.5 marks, with negative marking of 1/3rd for wrong answers.

  • The final selection combines both written test and interview marks, typically in a 75:25 weightage.

UPSC EPFO Expected Cut Off 2025 

As per the analysis of the past year trends by our experts and going with the level of the EPFO paper, the category-wise UPSC EPFO expected cut off marks are provided below:

Category

Expected Cut-Off (out of 300)

General / UR

164-175

EWS

155-165

OBC

145-156 

SC

135-146

ST

125-136 

UPSC EPFO Previous Years Cut Off

Candidates must check the UPSC EPFO previous years cut off to understand what they can expect from this year's cut off marks. The previous year cut off marks will help you in preparing for the exam in a more structured manner. Check the previous year cut offs here:

UPSC EPFO Written Test

Year

UR / General

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

2023

138.33

138.33

123.33

120.00

134.18

2021

187.39

173.12

160.51

156.30

171.43

2018

160.00

142.00

128.50

133.00

UPSC EPFO Final Cut Off (2023)

Category

Final Cut Off (2023)

UR / General

257.50 (out of 400)

OBC

246.18

SC

224.33

ST

230.83

EWS

241.83

How to Check Official UPSC EPFO Cut Off 2025

Candidates can check the official UPSC EPFO cut off when the Commission releases it along with the final result. Once the UPSC releases the EPFO final result, candidates can download it from the official website along with the UPSC EPFO cut off. Follow the steps provided below:

  • Visit the official UPSC website (upsc.gov.in).

  • Go to the “Examinations” section and look for the UPSC EPFO Cut Off 2025.

  • Download the PDF file.

  • Open and check the category-wise cut-off marks for each stage: Written Test, Interview, and Final selection.

