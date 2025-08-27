MHT CET 2025: Round 4 Choice Filling Starts Tomorrow at fe2025.mahacet.org; Check Counselling Schedule Here

MHT CET 2025: The MHT CET CAP round 4 choice-filling procedure will start tomorrow, August 28, 2025, at the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell in Maharashtra. To submit their preferences, candidates must go to either the mahacet.org or fe2025.mahacet.org official websites. For the process to be finished, they will need to enter their application ID and password.

On September 1, the results of this round's MHT CET seat allocation 2025 are expected to be revealed. Students who receive a seat after the allocation have until September 2–4, 2025, to accept and confirm their enrollment. By 5 PM on September 4, they must also confirm their seat and report to their respective designated institutes to complete their admission. Securing a spot at their preferred college requires completing this process.