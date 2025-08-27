MHT CET 2025: Round 4 Choice Filling Starts Tomorrow at fe2025.mahacet.org; Check Counselling Schedule Here

MHT CET 2025: The MHT CET CAP round 4 choice-filling procedure will start tomorrow, August 28, 2025, at the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell in Maharashtra. To submit their preferences, candidates must go to either the mahacet.org or fe2025.mahacet.org official websites. For the process to be finished, they will need to enter their application ID and password.
On September 1, the results of this round's MHT CET seat allocation 2025 are expected to be revealed. Students who receive a seat after the allocation have until September 2–4, 2025, to accept and confirm their enrollment. By 5 PM on September 4, they must also confirm their seat and report to their respective designated institutes to complete their admission. Securing a spot at their preferred college requires completing this process.
How To fill The MHT CET CAP Round 4 Choice-Filling?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to fill the MHT CET CAP round 4 choice-filling:
-
Go to the official website: To use the online portal, visit either mahacet.org or fe2025.mahacet.org.
-
Open your account and log in: To access your candidate account, enter your application ID and password.
-
Go to the choice filling page: Locate and select the CAP Round 4 "Fill/Edit Option Form" link.
-
Choose your favorite institutions: From the list of seats available for this round, pick your chosen colleges and courses.
-
Sort options according to preference: Sort your options from most to least wanted in order of importance.
-
Keep your selections: To save your filled-out options, click the "Save" or "Submit" button.
-
Lock your selections: After you're sure, lock your selections prior to the deadline to complete them.
Related Stories
MHT CET 2025 CAP Round 4 Counselling Schedule
Candidates can check the table to know the MHT CET round 4 dates and important events:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Online submission & confirmation of options
|
August 28 to 30, 2025
|
Release of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-IV
|
September 1, 2025
|
Seat Acceptance through login for CAP Round 4: Candidates allotted a seat for the first time must self-verify the allotment and pay the acceptance fee
|
September 2 to 4, 2025
|
Reporting to the allotted institute for admission confirmation with documents and fee (mandatory for all candidates allotted/retained/bettered in Round 4).
|
September 2 to 4, 2025
MHT CET 2025 CAP: Key Highlights
Candidates can follow the table given below to see the important dates and events for MHT CET 2025 CAP:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Choice Filling (Round 4)
|
Starts August 28, 2025
|
Result Announcement (Round 4)
|
September 1, 2025
|
Seat Acceptance & Confirmation
|
September 2-4, 2025
|
Reporting to Allotted Institutes
|
September 2-4, 2025
|
Official Websites
|
mahacet.org, fe2025.mahacet.org
Also Read:
Aarav Patel: 11-Year-Old Child Prodigy’s Class 9 Admission Denied, HC Orders IQ Test
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation