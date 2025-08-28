This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 28 August

Every day holds its own stories. Have you ever stopped to wonder what happened on August 28 throughout history? This date is packed with moments that moved the world and shaped movements. Let's slowly build that moment and turn the page to August 28:

On August 28, historic milestones unfolded. In 1955, the brutal murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till in Mississippi galvanised the civil rights movement.

In 1957, Senator Strom Thurmond launched the longest filibuster in history against civil rights legislation. Then in 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his legendary "I Have a Dream" speech at the March on Washington.

A year later, in 1964, the Philadelphia race riot broke out. And in 1968, violent clashes erupted during the Democratic National Convention protest in Chicago. In this article, we'll explore these key events—what they were, why they matter, and how they connect.