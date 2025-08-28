This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 28 August

Every day holds its own stories. Have you ever stopped to wonder what happened on August 28 throughout history? This date is packed with moments that moved the world and shaped movements. Let's slowly build that moment and turn the page to August 28:
On August 28, historic milestones unfolded. In 1955, the brutal murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till in Mississippi galvanised the civil rights movement.
In 1957, Senator Strom Thurmond launched the longest filibuster in history against civil rights legislation. Then in 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his legendary "I Have a Dream" speech at the March on Washington.
A year later, in 1964, the Philadelphia race riot broke out. And in 1968, violent clashes erupted during the Democratic National Convention protest in Chicago. In this article, we'll explore these key events—what they were, why they matter, and how they connect.
What Happened on this Day – August 28?
Here's what happened in history on August 28:
1774 – Birth of Elizabeth Ann Bayley Seton
- Born in New York City.
- Founded the first Catholic school in the U.S.
- Created the first female apostolic community in America.
- Became the first American-born saint, canonised by the Catholic Church.
1869 – Men Leave Powell's Grand Canyon Expedition
- Three men abandon John Wesley Powell's Colorado River expedition.
- They believed survival was better on land than in rapids.
- They scaled the cliffs but never made it back alive.
- Powell's remaining crew completed the journey.
1879 – Zulu King Captured
- King Cetshwayo, the last great ruler of the Zulu Kingdom, is defeated.
- Captured by the British after the Zulu War.
- Sent into exile.
- His resistance had triggered Britain's invasion of Zululand.
1917 – Women Suffragists Picket the White House
- Suffragists protest outside President Woodrow Wilson's White House.
- They demand support for a voting rights amendment.
- Many women are arrested.
- The movement pressures Wilson to back suffrage.
1941 – Mass Slaughter in Ukraine
- Between August 26 and 28, the Gestapo murdered over 23,000 Hungarian Jews.
- Took place in occupied Ukraine.
- Part of Nazi Germany's brutal invasion of the Soviet Union.
- One of the early mass killings of the Holocaust.
1945 – Allied Occupation of Japan Begins
- World War II ended in Asia.
- Allied forces start occupying Japan.
- Marks the start of post-war rebuilding and reforms.
1952 – "Red Scare" in the U.S.
- Fear of communism dominates politics.
- On August 28, newspapers highlight accusations between parties.
- Democrats and Republicans trade blame over communism.
- Cold War fears shape the presidential race.
1955 – Emmett Till Murdered
- Emmett Till, 14, was lynched in Mississippi.
- Brutal killing shocks the nation.
- His death sparks the Civil Rights Movement.
- His mother's decision to show his body raises awareness.
1957 – Strom Thurmond's Record Filibuster
- Senator Strom Thurmond spoke for 24 hours and 18 minutes.
- Longest filibuster by one senator in U.S. history.
- Opposes the Civil Rights Act of 1957.
- Law passes despite long delays.
1963 – Martin Luther King Jr. Delivers "I Have a Dream" Speech
- The March on Washington drew over 250,000 people.
- Dr. King gives his iconic "I Have a Dream" speech.
- Speech becomes a symbol of equality and justice.
- Mahalia Jackson urged King to "tell them about the dream."
1964 – Philadelphia Race Riot
- A race riot breaks out in Philadelphia.
- Reflects racial tensions in the U.S.
- Comes one year after King's speech.
1968 – Protests at the Democratic National Convention
- Chicago erupts in violence during the Democratic convention.
- Anti-Vietnam War protesters clash with police.
- Chaos unfolds on national television.
- The event is remembered as "The Battle of Michigan Avenue."
1987 – Ray Brothers' Home Burned Down
- Three HIV-positive brothers live in Florida.
- Their home was burned in an arson attack.
- They had already faced discrimination.
- The case highlighted stigma around HIV/AIDS.
1988 – Ramstein Air Show Disaster
- Military jets collide at an air show in Germany.
- Crash kills 69 spectators.
- Hundreds more are injured.
- One of the deadliest air-show accidents in history.
1990 – University of Florida Murders
- The bodies of students Tracy Paules and Manuel Taboada were discovered.
- They are victims of serial killer Danny Rolling.
- Three other students were murdered days before.
- Case shocks the college town.
1996 – Charles and Diana's Divorce
- Prince Charles and Princess Diana formally divorced.
- They had separated in 1992.
- Their 1981 wedding was a global event.
- Divorce ends years of scandal and tension.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on August 28?
August 28 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day
- 1749 – Johann Wolfgang von Goethe – German writer, author of Faust, central figure of modern literature.
- 1965 – Shania Twain – Canadian singer-songwriter, best known for Come On Over, one of the best-selling albums of all time.
- 1969 – Jack Black – American actor and musician, star of School of Rock and Kung Fu Panda, member of Tenacious D.
Died on August 28
- 430 – Augustine of Hippo, bishop and theologian.
- 1645 – Hugo Grotius, philosopher and jurist.
- 1784 – Junípero Serra, Spanish missionary.
- 1903 – Frederick Law Olmsted, landscape architect (designed Central Park).
- 1955 – Emmett Till, an African American boy whose lynching galvanised civil rights.
- 1987 – John Huston, film director (The Maltese Falcon, The Man Who Would Be King).
- 2016 – Juan Gabriel, Mexican music icon.
- 2020 – Chadwick Boseman, actor known for Black Panther.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation