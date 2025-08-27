Oil India Recruitment 2025 Notification Released, Apply Online Begins for Various Posts at oil-india.com

Oil India Recruitment 2025: Oil India Limited, a Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking has invited online application for various Grade A, Grade B and Grade C posts in Duliajan, Assam. Candidates having requisite educational qualification can apply online for these posts including Senior Officer, Superintending Engineer, Senior Accounts Officer / Senior Internal Auditor, Confidential Secretary and others. The registration has commenced from August 26 and the last date of application is September 26, 2025. Selection will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT) which is scheduled to be held on November 01, 2025 across the country. Oil India Recruitment 2025 PDF Download Link The detailed notification pdf is available on the official website with all the crucial details including eligibility, application process, salary and others. You can download the notification pdf directly through the link given below-

Oil India Recruitment 2025 Overview The details of the recruitment drve for various posts including Grade A, Grade B and Grade C posts are given below. The candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates regarding recruitment. They cam check the key highlights of the vacancy in the table given below. Conducting Body Oil India Limited Post Name Senior Officer, Superintending Engineer, Senior Accounts Officer / Senior Internal Auditor, Confidential Secretary and other Application Mode Online Apply Online Starts on August 26 Last Date to Submit Application Form 2025 September 26, 2025 Computer Based Test (CBT) Date November 01, 2025 Official Website https://www.oil-india.com/

Oil India Recruitment 2025 Application Fee Candidates will have to pay the category wise required application fee to apply for these posts. Candidates should note that the application fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances hence you are advised to verify youreligibility before the payment of the application fee. Non-Refundable Application Fees will be as under: Category Application Fee Amount (Rs.) General/ OBC (NCL) 500 + Applicable taxes SC/ST/PwBD/EWS/Ex-Servicemen Nil How to Apply for Oil India Recruitment 2025? Candidates meeting the prescribed qualification may apply online from August 26 to September 26, 2025. Here’s a step-by-step process to apply online forOil India Recruitment 2025. Step 1: Go to the official website of OILat https://www.oil-india.com/ Step 2: On the homepage, go to the What's New section and click on the link that reads, 'Notification for Various Posts.'.