Oil India Recruitment 2025 Notification Released, Apply Online Begins for Various Posts at oil-india.com

By Manish Kumar
Aug 27, 2025, 12:17 IST

OIL Recruitment Notification 2025 PDF: Oil India Limited, a Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking has invited online application for various  Grade A, Grade B and Grade C posts in Duliajan, Assam. The registration has commenced from August 26 and the last date of application is September 26, 2025. Check eligibility, selection criteria, salary and other details here. 

Get all details about OIL Recruitment Notification 2025 here

Oil India Recruitment 2025: Oil India Limited, a Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking has invited online application for various Grade A, Grade B and Grade C posts in Duliajan, Assam. Candidates having requisite educational qualification can apply online for these posts including Senior Officer, Superintending Engineer, Senior Accounts Officer / Senior Internal Auditor, Confidential Secretary and others. The registration has commenced from August 26 and the last date of application is September 26, 2025.

Selection will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT) which is scheduled to be held on November 01, 2025 across the country.

Oil India Recruitment 2025 PDF Download Link

The detailed notification pdf is available on the official website with all the crucial details including eligibility, application process, salary and others. You can download the notification pdf directly through the link given below-

Oil India Recruitment 2025  PDF Download Link 

Oil India Recruitment 2025 Overview

The details of the recruitment drve for various posts including  Grade A, Grade B and Grade C posts  are given below. The candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates regarding recruitment. They cam check the key highlights of the vacancy in the table given below.

Conducting Body

Oil India Limited

Post Name

Senior Officer, Superintending Engineer, Senior Accounts Officer / Senior Internal Auditor, Confidential Secretary and other

Application Mode

Online

Apply Online Starts on

 August 26

Last Date to Submit Application Form 2025

September 26, 2025

Computer Based Test (CBT) Date

November 01, 2025

Official Website

https://www.oil-india.com/

Oil India Recruitment 2025 Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay the category wise required application fee to apply for these posts. Candidates should note that the application fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances hence you are advised  to verify youreligibility before the payment of the application fee. Non-Refundable Application Fees will be as under:

Category Application Fee Amount (Rs.)
General/ OBC (NCL) 500 + Applicable taxes
SC/ST/PwBD/EWS/Ex-Servicemen Nil

 

How to Apply for Oil India Recruitment 2025?

Candidates meeting the prescribed qualification may apply online from August 26 to September 26, 2025. Here’s a step-by-step process to apply online forOil India Recruitment 2025.

Step 1: Go to the official website of OILat https://www.oil-india.com/

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the What's New section and click on the link that reads, 'Notification for Various Posts.'.

Step 3: Now, click on the application form

Step 4: Fill out the application form, upload all the requisite scanned documents and pay the application fees.

Step 5: Review the details that you have entered before submitting the Oil India Recruitment 2025.

Step 6: Download and take out its printout for future reference.

 

