Visual puzzles and brain teasers are exciting and entertaining, while still challenging the mind and improving focus and critical thinking. Visual brain teasers often require more observation and interpretation than traditional numbers and words puzzles, while sometimes making use of lateral thinking skills to come to a solution. These puzzles typically use images, patterns, or clever visual clues that represent a phrase, concept or situation. So overall these puzzles assist you in thinking creatively, finding hidden clues and connecting pieces of information that may not appear to be symbiotic. These puzzles rely on the participant recognizing the odd one out, picture riddles, or untangling the symbolic clues given in front of you are fun and stimulating, a pleasure for the mind. Ideal for all age groups, visual puzzles can also be short bursts of fun cognitive development to improve memory, attention to detail, and problem solving skills.

Here's a challenge for you to check your observation and reasoning skills. You have three imagery clues, all straightforward by themselves, but collectively can indicate an underlying idea or state that many people can likely identify with. Take a good look: A candle that is lit, A man pitched over at his desk, exhausted. And a hanging "OUT" sign. What could these images be indicating? Think outside the box; they are not just unrelated objects, but rather symbolic pieces of a larger idea. If you can connect the dots, you may get the answer quicker than you think. Hints: Crack This Visual Puzzle Before 11 Seconds Run Out Feeling stumped? Don't worry, you're not the only one. If the burning candle, the tired man at his desk, and the "OUT" sign are making you second-guess, now I'm going to give you two short clues to help direct you to the real meaning:

HINT 1: It's what we do to ourselves when we continue forward without taking a break, until we have exhausted ourselves. HINT 2: When a person, by definition, is 'burnt out', it means that they have exhausted themselves mentally and physically. The clock is ticking! Three… Two… One… And… Time is Up! Could you guess the answer? Let us find out what the answer is. Answer: Crack This Visual Puzzle Before 11 Seconds Run Out The Answer Is: Burnout Let's dissect the puzzle! This visual riddle uses three strong symbols to show us burnout, which is the state of mental, physical, and emotional exhaustion often caused by prolonged periods of stress or overwork. The burning candle would reference, "burning the candle at both ends", i.e., expending all that energy when you work so many hours without rest. The man laying on his desk exhibits exhaustion, stress, and mental fatigue; all signs of exhaustion that are often evident among workers of all types, particularly in the academic realm.