JIPMAT Preparation Tips 2026; Check Strategy and Tricks to Crack Exam

JIPMAT Preparation Tips 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) for admission to a five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) at IIM Bodh Gaya and Jammu. With a few months left for the test, aspirants should commence their preparation at the earliest to cover the syllabus in the decided time. Apart from the syllabus, they should also focus on practising questions from mock tests and previous year question papers to strengthen their basics. Read on to learn more about the expert-recommended JIPMAT preparation tips 2026 for the clarity of the aspirants. JIPMAT Preparation Tips 2026 The JIPMAT exam preparation requires strategic planning, concept building and unlimited practice of questions. Given the high level of competition, candidates must begin their preparation around 9 to 10 months before the exam. They should thoroughly review the JIPMAT syllabus and pattern before formulating any strategy. The JIPMAT question paper covers subjects like Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension. A total of 100 MCQs for 400 marks will be asked in the test. Mastering all these topics with consistent practice and revision can improve your chances of scoring well in the JIPMAT 2026 exam.

JIPMAT Preparation Tips 2026- General Strategy Aspirants aiming for high scores in the JIPMAT 2026 exam must build a solid foundation and practice unlimited questions to stay ahead of the competition. Some of the expert-recommended JIPMAT preparation tips and tricks are shared below for reference purposes. Familiarity with the JIPMAT Syllabus and Exam Pattern The foremost JIPMAT preparation tips is to review the syllabus and exam pattern. It helps candidates align their strategy with the exam-relevant topics and prepare accordingly for the test. Questions in the JIPMAT 2026 exam will be asked from Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension. It comprises a total of 100 multiple-choice questions for 400 marks, with an exam duration of 150 minutes.

Create a JIPMAT Study Plan After reviewing the syllabus, candidates should prepare an effective study plan for a successful strategy. They must dedicate ample time to all the sections, as it will help them focus on both high and low weightage topics. The right study plan can help you streamline your preparation efficiently and boost your qualifying chances. Choose the Right Resources and Books The next JIPMAT preparation tips is to choose the books that are based on the latest trends and format. The right set of books helps you understand the basics and core topics easily. Additionally, it also includes solved examples, quizzes, and practice questions to elevate your preparation. Practice Mock Tests and Previous Year Papers Practising JIPMAT mock tests and previous papers is a crucial step in your preparation journey. This strategy can help you discover your strengths and weak areas. It equips you with the ability to identify question patterns easily and solve them in minimal time. Furthermore, JIPMAT previous year papers also provide insights into topics often asked in the test.