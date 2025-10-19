Rajasthan Grade 4 Answer Key 2025 PDF OUT: Download Shift-Wise PDF. Direct Link Provided Here

Rajasthan 4th Grade Answer Key 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the fourth grade answer key 2025 on its official website, rsssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The RSMSSB Grade 4 answer key was released on October 18, 2025. The Rajasthan Grade 4 exam 2025 was conducted on September 19, 20 and 21, 2025 across 38 districts of Rajasthan and approximately 24.71 lakh appeared in the exam with the approximate attendance of 85.86%.
The Rajasthan grade 4 answer key gets released for all subjects, such as General Hindi, English, Rajasthan General Knowledge, Mathematics and Basic Computer Science. The RSMSSB Answer Key 2025 allows candidates to calculate their estimated marks before the release of results.
Rajasthan 4th Grade Answer Key 2025 OUT
The Rajasthan Grade 4 Answer Key 2025 was released on October 18, 2025 the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan Grade 4 answer key was released in a separate PDF for each shift. RSSB will open the objection window after Diwali.
Rajasthan Grade 4 Answer Key PDF Download
The RSSB Grade 4 Answer Key has been released in the pdf format. The answer key 2025 was released in each shift on its official website. Candidates can download it from rssb.rajasthan.gov.in to calculate their estimated mark. The exam consisted of 120 questions, covering subjects such as Hindi, English, Rajasthan GK, Mathematics, and Computer Science . Negative marking of 1/3 mark was applicable for each wrong answer. Click on the direct link below for the Rajasthan Grade 4 Answer Key 2025 PDF.
|
Key Code
|
Date
|
4th Class Answer Key Link
|
A23Z
|
19-09 -2025
|
https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in/storage/answerkey_item/1760725134.pdf
|
DS22
|
19-09-2025
|
https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in/storage/answerkey_item/1760725244.pdf
|
1XY2
|
20-09-2025
|
https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in/storage/answerkey_item/1760725313.pdf
|
DB29
|
20-09-2025
|
https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in/storage/answerkey_item/1760725437.pdf
|
56HH
|
21-09-2025
|
https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in/storage/answerkey_item/1760725621.pdf
|
JK1
|
21-09-2025
|
https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in/storage/answerkey_item/1760725725.pdf
Rajasthan 4th Class Answer Key 2025: Overview
RSSB will fill a total of 53,749 Grade 4 positions through this recruitment drive. Check the table below for Rajasthan Group D exam Key Highlights.
|
Information
|
Description
|
Name of Organisation
|
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)
|
Name of the exam
|
Rajasthan 4th Grade Recruitment Exam 2025
|
Designation
|
Group D / 4th Grade
|
Number of Vacancies
|
53,749
|
Answer Key Release Date
|
October 18, 2025
|
Exam Date
|
September 19 to 21, 2025
|
Official Website
|
rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
How to download Rajasthan Grade 4 Answer Key 2025?
Candidates can download the Rajasthan Grade 4 Answer Key 2025 from the official website. Check the steps below to download it from official website
- Visit the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
- On the homepage open the answer key section in the candidates corner.
- Find Class IV Employees Recruitment-2024 Answer Key of all shifts .
- Download the PDF according to your exam date and shift.
- Check your answers as per the official marking scheme.
