Rajasthan Grade 4 Answer Key 2025 PDF OUT: Download Shift-Wise PDF. Direct Link Provided Here

Rajasthan 4th Grade Answer Key 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the fourth grade answer key 2025 on its official website, rsssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The RSMSSB Grade 4 answer key was released on October 18, 2025. The Rajasthan Grade 4 exam 2025 was conducted on September 19, 20 and 21, 2025 across 38 districts of Rajasthan and approximately 24.71 lakh appeared in the exam with the approximate attendance of 85.86%.

The Rajasthan grade 4 answer key gets released for all subjects, such as General Hindi, English, Rajasthan General Knowledge, Mathematics and Basic Computer Science. The RSMSSB Answer Key 2025 allows candidates to calculate their estimated marks before the release of results.

Rajasthan 4th Grade Answer Key 2025 OUT

The Rajasthan Grade 4 Answer Key 2025 was released on October 18, 2025 the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan Grade 4 answer key was released in a separate PDF for each shift. RSSB will open the objection window after Diwali.