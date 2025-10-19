Rajasthan Grade 4 Answer Key 2025 PDF OUT: Download Shift-Wise PDF. Direct Link Provided Here

Assam TET Result 2025
Rajasthan Grade 4 Answer Key 2025: RSMSSB has released the Rajasthan Grade 4 Answer Key 2025 for exams held on September 19–21. Candidates can download shift-wise PDFs from rssb.rajasthan.gov.in to caldculate their estimated score. Objection window will open post-Diwali.

Rajasthan Grade 4 Answer Key 2025 OUT
Rajasthan Grade 4 Answer Key 2025 OUT

Rajasthan 4th Grade Answer Key 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the fourth grade answer key 2025 on its official website, rsssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The RSMSSB Grade 4 answer key was released on October 18, 2025. The Rajasthan Grade 4 exam 2025 was conducted on September 19, 20 and 21, 2025 across 38 districts of Rajasthan and approximately 24.71 lakh appeared in the exam with the approximate attendance of 85.86%.
The Rajasthan grade 4 answer key gets released for all subjects, such as General Hindi, English, Rajasthan General Knowledge, Mathematics and Basic Computer Science. The RSMSSB Answer Key 2025 allows candidates to calculate their estimated marks before the release of results.

Rajasthan 4th Grade Answer Key 2025 OUT

The Rajasthan Grade 4 Answer Key 2025 was released on October 18, 2025 the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan Grade 4 answer key was released in a separate PDF for each shift. RSSB will open the objection window after Diwali.

Rajasthan Grade 4 Answer Key PDF Download

The RSSB Grade 4 Answer Key has been released in the pdf format. The answer key 2025 was released in each shift on its official website. Candidates can download it from rssb.rajasthan.gov.in to calculate their estimated mark. The exam consisted of 120 questions, covering subjects such as Hindi, English, Rajasthan GK, Mathematics, and Computer Science . Negative marking of 1/3 mark was applicable for each wrong answer. Click on the direct link below for the Rajasthan Grade 4 Answer Key 2025 PDF.

Key Code

Date

4th Class Answer Key Link

A23Z

19-09 -2025

https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in/storage/answerkey_item/1760725134.pdf

DS22

19-09-2025

https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in/storage/answerkey_item/1760725244.pdf

1XY2

20-09-2025

https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in/storage/answerkey_item/1760725313.pdf

DB29

20-09-2025

https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in/storage/answerkey_item/1760725437.pdf

56HH

21-09-2025

https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in/storage/answerkey_item/1760725621.pdf

JK1

21-09-2025

https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in/storage/answerkey_item/1760725725.pdf

Rajasthan 4th Class Answer Key 2025: Overview

RSSB will fill a total of 53,749 Grade 4 positions through this recruitment drive. Check the table below for Rajasthan Group D exam Key Highlights.

Information

Description

Name of Organisation

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)

Name of the exam

Rajasthan 4th Grade Recruitment Exam 2025

Designation

Group D / 4th Grade

Number of Vacancies

53,749

Answer Key Release Date

October 18, 2025

Exam Date

September 19 to 21, 2025

Official Website

rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

How to download Rajasthan Grade 4 Answer Key 2025?

Candidates can download the Rajasthan Grade 4 Answer Key 2025 from the official website. Check the steps below to download it from official website

  • Visit the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
  • On the homepage open the answer key section in the candidates corner.
  • Find Class IV Employees Recruitment-2024 Answer Key of all shifts .
  • Download the PDF according to your exam date and shift.
  • Check your answers as per the official marking scheme.

