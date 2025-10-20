Top 10 Indian States with the Most Wind Power Capacity

Assam TET Result 2025
By Kirti Sharma
Oct 20, 2025, 11:37 IST

India’s wind energy in 2025 is largely driven by Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, followed by Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra. These western and southern states dominate due to favorable wind conditions and strong infrastructure, while most other states lag behind. Expanding investment and policy focus could unlock untapped wind potential across India.

India's wind sector has come a long way, with a few states emerging as drivers of the country's renewable energy revolution. As of 2025, wind power is highly dominated by western and southern India, spearheaded by Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. This listicle identifies top-performing states, illuminates interesting trends, and describes regional trends driving India's wind energy scene.

Wind Power Capacity by Indian State (2025)

Rank

State

Wind Power Capacity (MW)

1

Gujarat

13,817

2

Tamil Nadu

11,830

3

Karnataka

7,715

4

Rajasthan

7,715

5

Maharashtra

5,308

6

Andhra Pradesh

4,398

7

Madhya Pradesh

3,195

8

Telangana

128

9

Kerala

71

10+

Remaining States/UTs

0

Key Facts and Insights

  • Gujarat Leads the Way: Gujarat has a wind power capacity of 13,817 MW and is the state that has a wide coastline and massive wind power potential.

  • Close Second -Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu comes in second with a 11,830 MW due to its huge renewable energy infrastructure.

  • Most of the total wind power generation in India is concentrated in Top Seven States, as a result of which Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Maharashtra have a greater portion of the total power generation.

  • Minimal Installation Outside Top Seven Limited presence of 9 states only, Andhra pradesh (4,398 MW), Madhya pradesh (3,195 MW), Telangana (128 MW) and Kerala (71 MW) have any wind capacity installed and 26 states and union territories have zero.

  • Regional Concentration: The western and southern states lead because of the good wind conditions and state leadership to develop renewable energy.

  • Desert Potential of Rajasthan: Rajasthan lacks a sea coast by its sheer expanse of open lands and desert winds and the state brags about its massive 7,715 MW of installed capacity.

  • Low Capacity States: Telangana and Kerala have small wind projects, which is a pointer of poor growth or poor wind potential.

  • Massive Lack in the Rest of the Country: Bihar, Delhi, Odisha and all union territories other than Telangana and Kerala have no wind capacity both in terms of infrastructure as well as geographical factors.

The story of wind power in India in 2025 will be one of the pre-eminence of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, with clusters of development in Karnataka, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. Of less than a third of the states utilizing wind power, there is abundant prospects of more capacity in other states. Policies and funding towards particular locations will be needed to propel the under-represented states to create a more viable and diversified renewable energy future of the nation.

