Top 10 Indian States with the Most Wind Power Capacity

India's wind sector has come a long way, with a few states emerging as drivers of the country's renewable energy revolution. As of 2025, wind power is highly dominated by western and southern India, spearheaded by Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. This listicle identifies top-performing states, illuminates interesting trends, and describes regional trends driving India's wind energy scene.

Gujarat Leads the Way: Gujarat has a wind power capacity of 13,817 MW and is the state that has a wide coastline and massive wind power potential.

Close Second -Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu comes in second with a 11,830 MW due to its huge renewable energy infrastructure.

Most of the total wind power generation in India is concentrated in Top Seven States, as a result of which Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Maharashtra have a greater portion of the total power generation.

Minimal Installation Outside Top Seven Limited presence of 9 states only, Andhra pradesh (4,398 MW), Madhya pradesh (3,195 MW), Telangana (128 MW) and Kerala (71 MW) have any wind capacity installed and 26 states and union territories have zero.

Regional Concentration: The western and southern states lead because of the good wind conditions and state leadership to develop renewable energy.

Desert Potential of Rajasthan: Rajasthan lacks a sea coast by its sheer expanse of open lands and desert winds and the state brags about its massive 7,715 MW of installed capacity.

Low Capacity States: Telangana and Kerala have small wind projects, which is a pointer of poor growth or poor wind potential.