Orionid Meteor Shower 2025: Peak Date, Time, and How to Watch the Halley’s Comet Show

The Orionid meteor shower, perhaps the most awaited heavenly spectacle of the year, will be at its peak during the third week of October 2025. Produced by the fragments of Halley's Comet, the Orionids will offer a spectacular experience to astronomers around the world.

The Orionid meteor shower happens every year when our planet travels through streams of cosmic debris that was left behind by Halley's Comet. The meteors incinerate in our atmosphere, leaving bright streaks in the evening sky. The shower is named after the fact that the meteors seem to emanate from a spot close to Orion's second brightest star, Betelgeuse, although the actual radiant is right above this star.

Peak Date and Best Time for Viewing

On the night of October 21, the Orionid meteor shower will peak in 2025. The shower is best viewed during the prime predawn hours between 4:00 and 5:00 am, when Orion will be high in the sky, pointing to the south-southeast. Incidentally, there will be no Moon interference this year, offering maximum dark-sky conditions for observation.