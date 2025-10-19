Green Firecrackers in India: Meaning, Types & How They Reduce Pollution

Green firecrackers are eco-friendly alternatives to regular firecrackers, designed to decrease air and noise pollution significantly during Indian celebrations. They were developed due to rising concerns about harmful emissions and health effects typically associated with the use of standard crackers.
What Are Green Firecrackers?
Green crackers are the latest generation of firecrackers, which are specifically developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research–National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI). They preserve the festive aspects of sound and light but use less toxic raw materials, with the objective of reducing harmful emissions.
The crackers generally avoid barium nitrate, lithium, arsenic, and lead—chemicals utilized in traditional fireworks that lead to severe air pollution and health hazards.
They emit 30-50% less particulate matter (PM), sulphur dioxide (SO₂), and nitrogen dioxide (NO₂).
Additives such as zeolite and iron oxide inhibit dust emissions.
Three major varieties have been developed: SWAS (Safe Water Releasable), STAR (Safe Thermite Cracker), and SAFAL (Safe Minimal Aluminium).
Pollution is further reduced by emitting water vapor, which inhibits dust.
Where And How Are Green Firecrackers Made in India?
Much of the green firecracker manufacturing takes place in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi, being India's firework hub. These manufacturers operate under strict regulation and ongoing collaboration with CSIR-NEERI, who oversee both formulations of chemical recipes and compliance with environmental regulations.
Major production points:
CSIR-NEERI and Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) regulations are a prerequisite for licensed manufacturers.
Sivakasi units have set up specialized testing laboratories in collaboration with NEERI, allowing for rigorous emissions testing and prompt batch clearance.
Emissions are thoroughly studied and reduced continuously, sometimes up to 75-80% when tested.
Identification of Green Firecrackers
As the demand increased, proper identification is essential to ensure that only quality-approved green firecrackers are purchased and utilized.
Every authentic green firecracker box must prominently display the CSIR-NEERI-approved Green Fireworks logo.
Packaging displays a unique, traceable QR code. Scanning it with the 'CSIR-NEERI Green QR Code' mobile app checks the product for authenticity, displays the manufacturer, and verifies its NEERI certification.
Only crackers with both the logo and the QR code are legally acceptable for sale and bursting within approved windows.
Law enforcement departments like the Delhi Police and Pollution Control Boards conduct routine patrols to enforce regulatory requirements and prosecute illicit products.
Key Differences – Green vs Traditional Firecrackers
|
Aspect
|
Green Firecrackers
|
Traditional Firecrackers
|
Core Chemicals
|
No barium, less hazardous elements
|
Barium, lithium, arsenic, heavy metals
|
Emission Reduction
|
30-50% less PM, SO₂, NO₂
|
High emissions
|
Identification
|
Green logo, QR code on packaging
|
No such authentication
|
Regulatory Approval
|
CSIR-NEERI, PESO, Supreme Court regulated
|
Not regulated for pollution
|
Predominant Location
|
Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu
|
Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, and other clusters
