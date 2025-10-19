Green Firecrackers in India: Meaning, Types & How They Reduce Pollution

Green firecrackers are eco-friendly alternatives to regular firecrackers, designed to decrease air and noise pollution significantly during Indian celebrations. They were developed due to rising concerns about harmful emissions and health effects typically associated with the use of standard crackers.

What Are Green Firecrackers?

Green crackers are the latest generation of firecrackers, which are specifically developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research–National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI). They preserve the festive aspects of sound and light but use less toxic raw materials, with the objective of reducing harmful emissions.