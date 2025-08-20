Online Gaming Bill 2025: New Rules to Protect Players and Regulate Digital Gaming in India

Promotion of E-Sports and Social Games: While banning online money games, the Bill promotes the development of e-sports and online social gaming, which do not involve monetary stakes

Corporate Accountability: Company executives will be held personally responsible if their companies violate the law, including directors and managers.

Heavy Penalties: Violators can face imprisonment of up to 3 years and fines up to ₹1 crore for hosting or operating such games. Promoters and advertisers may face up to 2 years imprisonment and fines up to ₹50 lakh. Financial facilitators face similar penalties.

Financial Restrictions: Banks, financial institutions, and intermediaries will be barred from processing payments related to online money games, cutting off the financial avenues for such platforms.

Prohibition of Advertisements for Money Games: All advertisements promoting such real-money gaming platforms will be prohibited under the law.

Ban on Online Real-Money Games: The Bill seeks to ban any individual or company from offering, aiding, or promoting online games involving real money. This includes both games of skill and chance that require an entry fee or monetary deposit.

What Does the Bill Propose?

The Online Gaming Bill has been the subject of much debate in India's parliamentary corridors in recent times. With online gaming expanding exceedingly in the country, the government has moved to regulate the industry in order to promote honest play, safeguard consumers, and avoid abuse.

Who Will Be Affected?

Major Indian companies focused on online real-money gaming, such as Dream11, My11Circle, Khelo Fantasy, WinZO, Games24x7, and Junglee Games, will be directly impacted. These companies have collectively attracted over ₹25,000 crore in foreign investments and employ hundreds of thousands of people.

Impact on Industry and Economy

Industry experts warn that a complete ban on online money games may cause:

Disruption to over 200,000 jobs in the sector.

Decline in foreign investment and stalling of ₹25,000 crore worth of startups.

Loss of government revenue due to reduced GST and taxes, estimated around ₹20,000 crore annually.

Potential growth of unregulated offshore platforms, risking user safety and exposing players to fraudulent activities.

Why the Bill?

Online gaming is now among the fastest-growing entertainment sectors in India. Millions of users, particularly youth, play different types of online games every day that have monetary stakes and skill-based games. Although this popularity is a boom to the economy, it also causes addiction, fraud, money laundering, and gambling among children.