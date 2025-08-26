Schools Holiday on 27th August
Focus
Quick Links

RPF SI Result 2025 OUT at rrbcdg.gov.in, Direct Link to Download Sub-Inspector Final Merit List PDF Here

By Mohd Salman
Aug 26, 2025, 18:13 IST

RPF SI Result 2025 has been released on August 26 , 2025 in the pdf format. Candidates can check results from the direct link provided below. RPF Constable Result PDF contains the roll of candidates selected after PET, PMT. Check here steps to download result from official website. 

RPF Sub Inspector Result 2025
RPF Sub Inspector Result 2025

RPF SI Result 2025: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RPF SI Result 2025 on its official website, rrbcdg.gov.in. The RPF Sub Inspector Result has been released on August 26, 2025 inthe pdf format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates after the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) / Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Document Verification (DV). RRB has released the result of candidates provisionally empanelled for appointment to the post of Sub Inspector (Executive).

RPF SI Result 2025 OUT

RRB has released the RPF Sub Inspector Result 2025 on the official regional websites of RRB on August 26, 2025. The RPF Constable exam was conducted between December 2, 3, 9, 12 and 14, 2024 followed by Physical Efficiency Test (PMT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) conducted between June 22 and July 2, 2025. The RRB SI Result 2025 has been released after completing the document verification process.

RPF SI Final Result 2025 Direct Link PDF Download

The RPF Sub Inspector Result 2025 has been released and declared at rrbald.gov.in on August 26, 2025 and can be downloaded from the direct link below. The result pdf contains the roll numbers of candidates who are provisionally selected for appointment to the post of sub-inspector (executive). Click on the direct link below to download the RPF SI Final Result PDF.

RPF SI Final Result 2025

PDF Download

How to Check RPF SI Result 2025 with Roll Number

A direct link is provided above to check the RPF Sub Inspector Result 2025. However, candidates can also check the steps below to download the RPF SI Final Result 2025 from the official website. The RPF SI Result 2025 is available in PDF format on the official RRB website.

  • Visit the Official Website, rrbcdg.gov.in or your regional RRB portal.
  • On the homepage check CEN RPF 01/2024 (Sub Inspector) and under that the CBT Result & Cut Off section.
  • Download the Result of PMT for RPF SI 2025
  • Use Ctrl+F to find your roll number in the PDF.
  • If your roll number is listed, you are proovisionally selecte
  • Download and print the RPF Constable Result 2025 PDF for future reference.

RPF SI Result 2025: Overview

The RPF SI Result 2025 has been announced on the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in, in the pdf format. The direct link to download the RPF Sub Inspector Final Result 2025 is provided below. Check the table below for RPF Constable Result 2025 Key Highlights.

Key Details

Information

Exam Name

RRB SI 2025

Conducting Body

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Total Vacancies

4208

Exam Dates

June 22 and July 2, 2025

Result Status

Released (August 26, 2025)

Next Stage

Joining Letter will get releaed

Official Website

www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RPF SI Result 2025: Category Wise Cutoff

The RRB has also released the category-wise cutoff marks for the RPF SI recruitment 2025 along with the RPF Constable Result 2025. Check the table below for RPF S Cutoff

Category

Male

Female

Ex-Servicemen

UR

78.78643

76.58801

61.51815

SC

72.42401

68.09148

63.18451

ST

69.36729

66.68486

-

OBC

76.27743

73.80667

61.6471

EWS

76.39387

73.42121

-

RPF SI Merit List 2025: Zone-Wise Shortlisted Candidates

RRB released the RPF SI Merit List 2025 on August 26, 2025 which also marked the completion of the selection process of Sub-Inspector (Executive) positions across various railway zones. The merit list has been released in the PDF format contains the roll numbers of 4,527 shortlisted candidates who have successfully cleared all stages of recruitment, including the Computer-Based Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Document Verification (DV).

How to Download the RPF SI Joining Letter 2025?

RRB is expected to release the RPF SI Joining Letters 2025 by mid-September 2025 for all candidates who have been provisionally selected in the final merit list declared on August 26, 2025. The joining letters will be released through regional RRB portals and will contain crucial information regarding the reporting date, designated training academy, and comprehensive joining instructions. Candidates should regularly check their registered email IDs and official RRB websites for updates.

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News