RPF SI Result 2025 OUT at rrbcdg.gov.in, Direct Link to Download Sub-Inspector Final Merit List PDF Here

RPF SI Result 2025: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RPF SI Result 2025 on its official website, rrbcdg.gov.in. The RPF Sub Inspector Result has been released on August 26, 2025 inthe pdf format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates after the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) / Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Document Verification (DV). RRB has released the result of candidates provisionally empanelled for appointment to the post of Sub Inspector (Executive). RPF SI Result 2025 OUT RRB has released the RPF Sub Inspector Result 2025 on the official regional websites of RRB on August 26, 2025. The RPF Constable exam was conducted between December 2, 3, 9, 12 and 14, 2024 followed by Physical Efficiency Test (PMT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) conducted between June 22 and July 2, 2025. The RRB SI Result 2025 has been released after completing the document verification process.

RPF SI Final Result 2025 Direct Link PDF Download The RPF Sub Inspector Result 2025 has been released and declared at rrbald.gov.in on August 26, 2025 and can be downloaded from the direct link below. The result pdf contains the roll numbers of candidates who are provisionally selected for appointment to the post of sub-inspector (executive). Click on the direct link below to download the RPF SI Final Result PDF. RPF SI Final Result 2025 PDF Download How to Check RPF SI Result 2025 with Roll Number A direct link is provided above to check the RPF Sub Inspector Result 2025. However, candidates can also check the steps below to download the RPF SI Final Result 2025 from the official website. The RPF SI Result 2025 is available in PDF format on the official RRB website. Visit the Official Website, rrbcdg.gov.in or your regional RRB portal.

On the homepage check CEN RPF 01/2024 (Sub Inspector) and under that the CBT Result & Cut Off section.

Download the Result of PMT for RPF SI 2025

Use Ctrl+F to find your roll number in the PDF.

If your roll number is listed, you are proovisionally selecte

Download and print the RPF Constable Result 2025 PDF for future reference.



RPF SI Result 2025: Overview The RPF SI Result 2025 has been announced on the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in, in the pdf format. The direct link to download the RPF Sub Inspector Final Result 2025 is provided below. Check the table below for RPF Constable Result 2025 Key Highlights. Key Details Information Exam Name RRB SI 2025 Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Total Vacancies 4208 Exam Dates June 22 and July 2, 2025 Result Status Released (August 26, 2025) Next Stage Joining Letter will get releaed Official Website www.rrbcdg.gov.in RPF SI Result 2025: Category Wise Cutoff The RRB has also released the category-wise cutoff marks for the RPF SI recruitment 2025 along with the RPF Constable Result 2025. Check the table below for RPF S Cutoff

Category Male Female Ex-Servicemen UR 78.78643 76.58801 61.51815 SC 72.42401 68.09148 63.18451 ST 69.36729 66.68486 - OBC 76.27743 73.80667 61.6471 EWS 76.39387 73.42121 - RPF SI Merit List 2025: Zone-Wise Shortlisted Candidates RRB released the RPF SI Merit List 2025 on August 26, 2025 which also marked the completion of the selection process of Sub-Inspector (Executive) positions across various railway zones. The merit list has been released in the PDF format contains the roll numbers of 4,527 shortlisted candidates who have successfully cleared all stages of recruitment, including the Computer-Based Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Document Verification (DV). How to Download the RPF SI Joining Letter 2025?