RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 Releasing Anytime Soon at rrbcdg.gov.in, Check When and Where to Download Scorecard PDF - Link Here

RRB NTPC Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the RRB NTPC Result 2025 Graduate Level exam. The RRB NTPC Exam 2025 was conducted between June 5 and June 24, 2025 to fill 8113 vacancies in Indian Railways for various graduate-level posts such as Station Master, Goods Guard, Senior Clerk, Commercial Apprentice, and Traffic Assistant.

The RRB NTPC Result 2025 of the CBT 1 exam will be released to determine the eligibility of the candidate for the next phase, i.e., CBT 2, and the marks scored in this will not be considered while preparing the final merit list. The RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025 will be released zone-wise on the respective RRB regional websites, such as rrbcdg.gov.in, rrbmumbai.gov.in, and others. RRB NTPC Result 2025 The RRB NTPC Result 2025 for Graduate-Level CBT 1 is expected to get released in the last week of August 2025 to fill 8,113 graduate-level vacancies across various posts. Candidates who have attempted the examination conducted between June 5 and June 24 will be able to check their RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025 by downloading the result PDF and also they will be able to check their scorecards by logging into their account with their registration number and password. Along with the result, RRB will also release the category-wise cut-off marks, which is important for shortlisting candidates for CBT 2. Before releasing the result, RRB will follow the normalisation process, which will be applied to ensure fairness across multiple shifts.

RRB NTPC Result 2025 Release Date As per the media reports, the RRB NTPC Result 2025 Release Date for Graduate-Level CBT 1 is expected to be in the last week of August 2025. The RRB NTPC provisional answer key was released on July 1, followed by the objection window, which was closed on July 6., Now RRB will declare the RRB NTPC CBT 1 result 2025 on the official websites of their respective RRB zones, such as RRB Chandigarh, RRB Mumbai, etc. RRB NTPC Result 2025: Overview The RRB NTPC Result 2025 for Graduate-Level CBT 1 is expected to be released in August 2025 across all 21 Railway Recruitment Zones. Results will be declared in PDF format, containing roll numbers of shortlisted candidates for CBT 2. Check the table below for RRB NTPC Result 2025 Key Highlights. Feature Details Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Board Name of Exam RRB NTPC 2025 Exam Date June 5 - June 24, 2025 Result Date August 2025 Selection Process CBT 1 CBT 2 CBAT/Skill Test Document Verification Medical Test

How to Check the RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025? Candidates will be able to check the RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025 by following the simple steps below Visit the official website of your RRB zone, rrbcdg.gov.in, rrbmumbai.gov.in

On the home Click on the “RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025” link

Download the PDF and use Ctrl + F to search your roll number.

Save and print the result for future reference. RRB NTPC Graduate Level Vacancies Details The RRB NTPC Graduate Level Vacancy has been released for 8113 vacancies across various departments in Indian Railways. These vacancies are distributed zone-wise and post-wise. Check the list below for RRB NTPC Graduate Level Vacancy Goods Train Manager – 3,144 vacancies

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor – 1,736 vacancies

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist – 1,507 vacancies

Station Master – 994 vacancies

Senior Clerk cum Typist – 732 vacancies