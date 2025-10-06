TS ICET 2025: Counselling Special Phase Registrations Start Today, Direct Link Here

Key Points
- TS ICET Counselling 2025 Special phase registrations start today, October 6, 2025.
- Candidates can register and pay fees online at tgicetd.nic.in.
- The counselling is done for admissions in MBA and MCA programmes across the state.
TS ICET Counselling 2025: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET) Counselling 2025 Special phase registrations and slot bookings today, October 6, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at tgicetd.nic.in to register, pay fees, and book online slots for certificate verification.
TS ICET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates will need to check the following table to know the important points of TS ICET Counselling 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
TS ICET Counselling 2025 Special Phase
|
Exam name
|
Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET)
|
Board name
|
Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
tgicetd.nic.in
|
State
|
Telangana
|
Level
|
Masters
|
Programmes
|
Master of Business Administration (MBA)
Master of Computer Applications (MCA)
TS ICET Counselling 2025 Important Dates
The following table carries the important dates related to TS ICET Counselling 2025 Special phase:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Document Verification Date
|
October 6, 2025
|
Window to Exercise Choices
|
October 6 - 7, 2025
|
Freezing of Options
|
October 7, 2025
|
Seat Allotment Result Date
|
October 10, 2025
Documents for TS ICET Counselling 2025
Students will need the following documents for certificate verification for TS ICET 2025 Counselling:
- TS ICET 2025 Rank card
- TS ICET 2025 Hall ticket
- Aadhar Card
- SSC or its equivalent marks memo
- Intermediate or its equivalent certificate
- Degree memorandum of marks
- Degree provisional pass certificate
- Study or bonafide certificate from Class 9 to degree
- Transfer Certificate (TC)
- Income Certificate
- EWS certificate (if applicable)
- Integrated community certificate (if applicable)
- Residence certificate for a period of 7 years
