TS ICET 2025: Counselling Special Phase Registrations Start Today, Direct Link Here

TS ICET Counselling 2025: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET) Counselling 2025 Special phase registrations and slot bookings today, October 6, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at tgicetd.nic.in to register, pay fees, and book online slots for certificate verification.

TS ICET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates will need to check the following table to know the important points of TS ICET Counselling 2025: