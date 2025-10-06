Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
TS ICET 2025: Counselling Special Phase Registrations Start Today, Direct Link Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 6, 2025, 18:42 IST

TS ICET Counselling 2025: TSCHE began TG ICET Counselling 2025 Special phase registrations and slot bookings today, October 6, 2025. Candidates can register, pay fees, and book slots for certificate verification at tgicetd.nic.in.

Key Points

  • TS ICET Counselling 2025 Special phase registrations start today, October 6, 2025.
  • Candidates can register and pay fees online at tgicetd.nic.in.
  • The counselling is done for admissions in MBA and MCA programmes across the state.

TS ICET Counselling 2025: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET) Counselling 2025 Special phase registrations and slot bookings today, October 6, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at tgicetd.nic.in to register, pay fees, and book online slots for certificate verification. 

TS ICET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates will need to check the following table to know the important points of TS ICET Counselling 2025:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

TS ICET Counselling 2025 Special Phase 

Exam name 

Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET)

Board name 

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

tgicetd.nic.in

State 

Telangana

Level 

Masters 

Programmes 

Master of Business Administration (MBA)

Master of Computer Applications (MCA)

TS ICET Counselling 2025 Important Dates

The following table carries the important dates related to TS ICET Counselling 2025 Special phase:

Event

Date(s)

Document Verification Date

October 6, 2025

Window to Exercise Choices

October 6 - 7, 2025

Freezing of Options

October 7, 2025

Seat Allotment Result Date

October 10, 2025

Documents for TS ICET Counselling 2025

Students will need the following documents for certificate verification for TS ICET 2025 Counselling:

  • TS ICET 2025 Rank card
  • TS ICET 2025 Hall ticket
  • Aadhar Card
  • SSC or its equivalent marks memo
  • Intermediate or its equivalent certificate
  • Degree memorandum of marks
  • Degree provisional pass certificate
  • Study or bonafide certificate from Class 9 to degree
  • Transfer Certificate (TC)
  • Income Certificate
  • EWS certificate (if applicable)
  • Integrated community certificate (if applicable)
  • Residence certificate for a period of 7 years

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

