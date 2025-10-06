List of Top 10 Coal Producing States in the U.S.

Although total U.S. coal production has steadily declined as the energy mix has changed to natural gas and renewables, the U.S. is still a leading producer of coal in the world. It continues to contribute significantly to regional economies and the national energy grid. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) and the National Mining Association (NMA), U.S. coal production was concentrated in a small number of states, specifically Wyoming, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania. The top ten producing states accounted for significant U.S. coal production. The production levels of these states reflect not only large geological resources, but also path dependencies of infrastructure, labor markets, and policy that are driving U.S. energy production decisions at regional and state levels.

Here is a table of the top 10 states that produce the most coal in the U.S. along with the percentaage of total U.S. coal production based on the data by U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) : Rank State % of Total U.S. Coal Production 1 Wyoming 41.1% 2 West Virginia 14.6% 3 Pennsylvania 7.4% 4 Illinois 6.4% 5 Montana 5.0% 6 Kentucky 4.9% 7 North Dakota 4.2% 8 Indiana 4.1% 9 Texas 2.4% 10 Colorado 2.1% 1. Wyoming Wyoming was the number one producer of coal in the U.S., providing 41 percent of the national output. The majority of Wyoming's surface mines are located in the Powder River Basin, where it produces low-sulfur coal for power plants all over the country. Coal mining is an important part of the state's economy because coal generates tax revenues and jobs, though both are declining as demand for coal decreases and demand for renewable energy increases.

2. West Virginia West Virginia is still the center of Appalachian coal mining, with approximately 14.6% of U.S. coal produced in 2023. The rugged terrain and high-quality underground mines have shaped the culture and history of West Virginia’s rich mining region. The West Virginia economy relies on coal mine exports and power generation. While the environment has impacted the industry and some mines remain closed, coal continues to provide utility as a job source and power generation in many areas of West Virginia. 3. Pennsylvania Pennsylvania yielded approximately 7.4% of coal from the United States and is still one of the central locations in the Appalachian mining region. The state has a long history of coal mining, widely known for bituminous and anthracite coal. Although production has gone down from the peak of the early 20th century, the state continues to produce both domestic and export coal. The commonwealth can accomplish this while balancing 21st-century environmental standards and its long-standing history of coal mining.

4. Illinois Illinois is the 4th largest coal producer in the country, with about 6.4% of U.S. coal production; coal production in this state takes place mainly in the Illinois Basin, with coal from relatively high-quality deposits. Coal produced in Illinois is known for its high energy content, but it also has a relatively high sulfur content, which necessitates the use of advanced emissions control technology at power generation facilities. Technology and transport networks to move coal from the mine to the plants are very modern. This is why Illinois is able to keep its coal viable and competitive with the growing focus on more renewable forms of energy in the energy market across the United States. 5. Montana In 2023, Montana accounted for almost 5% of the coal output in the United States, most coming from large surface coal mines in the Powder River Basin. Montana has a significant reserve base, and the cost of extracting coal from the ground is relatively low, which makes Montana an important coal source for energy in the United States.