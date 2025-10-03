List of Top 10 Gold Producing States in the U.S.

Gold has always been a unique part of America’s historical fabric, going all the way back to the 1849 California Gold Rush and modern mining operations today. The U.S. continues to be a major gold producer, representing a substantial portion of the world's production. Gold production in the U.S. is heavily concentrated in the western states, although impressive quantities are still produced in other parts of the country. This data is based on the official survey and statistics of USGS. Gold mining fuels the economy and creates jobs, supports infrastructure, and drives international trade. Approximately 170 metric tons of gold were produced by U.S. mines in 2023, attesting to the industry’s historic importance. Let’s take a look at the Top 10 Gold Producing States in the U.S. to learn a bit about their output, history, and their impacts on the mineral wealth of America.

Here are the top 10 U.S. States along with the capacity of gold that they generate: Rank State Gold Production (Approx.) 1 Nevada 124,000 kg (124 metric tons) 2 Alaska 22,600 kg (22.6 metric tons) 3 Colorado 3,300 kg (3.3 metric tons) 4 California 3,000 kg (3 metric tons) 5 Arizona 2,800 kg (2.8 metric tons) 6 Idaho 1,900 kg (1.9 metric tons) 7 Utah 1,700 kg (1.7 metric tons) 8 South Dakota 1,600 kg (1.6 metric tons) 9 Montana 1,400 kg (1.4 metric tons) 10 Washington 1,000 kg (1 metric ton) 1. Nevada Nevada is the unquestioned top producer of gold in the United States, producing nearly three-fourths of the output of nation. The well-known Carlin Trend and other multi-million ounce deposits have made Nevada the center of modern gold production. The modern mining infrastructure, vast reserves of gold, and exceptional geology allow Nevada to dominate the industry. Nevada has both large open-pit and underground operations, which provide a continuous supply and keep it as the leader in America's mineral wealth.

2. Alaska Alaska is the second-largest producer of North American gold, contributing about 13% of the national total. Rugged mountain terrain has had both hard-rock and placer gold mining operations in many locations and along the slope of Alaska's mountain ranges. Although remote mineral deposits present challenges of logistical transportation and higher operating costs, Alaska's mines continue to maintain a highly productive output. The mining industry has been and remains a significant player in the local economies as a continuation of its past history of being at the frontier of gold discovery. 3. Colorado Colorado has a well-established tradition of gold mining dating back to the mid-19th century, when it became famous as one of the sites of the Pike's Peak Gold Rush. Today, Colorado remains an important producer of gold from modern mining, like the Cripple Creek & Victor. Although not as much as Nevada or Alaska, Colorado has a long history in the gold mining and gold production industries based on its minerals and long history of mining. Gold production also provides jobs for workers and sustains more of Colorado's geological wealth.

4. California California was the site of the famed 1849 Gold Rush, and today the state is still producing gold. Although much lower than historic production, the state still provides substantial production of gold from lode and placer deposits. Modern mines and small miners are still extracting gold-rich deposits across California's mineral-rich regions. Regardless of production, California's gold mining history is irreplaceable in terms of significance to U.S. history, culture, and economic growth. 5. Arizona Gold production in Arizona is frequently tied to its world-class copper mines, but the state has remained an important contributor. Rich deposits in historic districts and directly from modern operating mines ensure that Arizona stays among the top gold producers. As mining heritage stretches back to the 19th century, the state still attempts to balance copper and gold production rates. Arizona's role in U.S. gold mining embraces tradition and innovations.