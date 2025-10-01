List of U.S. State Minerals: Check the Official Mineral of Each State

The United States is rich in many different types of minerals, some of which have been selected as state minerals to represent the state's geology, history, economy, and culture. Each state’s selection can typically be attributed to the state's unique geologic, mineralogical, and historical contexts. For example, Arizona's state mineral is copper and New York's state mineral is garnet. These minerals are not merely rocks, they are tied to the foundations of local economies, scientific exploration motives, and state identity. Observing state minerals provides a window into the wealth of natural resources that exist underground and reveal the diversity of minerals that occur across the United States. These minerals are very important to technology, jewelry, construction, and they often have an important local or national historical significance.

Complete List of U.S. State Minerals Here is the complete list of U.S. State Minerals along with the official mineral, year and other details: State Official Mineral / Gemstone Year Designated Notes Alabama Hematite 1967 Iron ore used historically in steel production. Alaska Gold 1968 Reflects the state's gold rush history. Arizona Turquoise 1912 Long valued by Native American tribes. Arkansas Diamond 1967 Only state with a publicly accessible diamond mine. California Gold 1965 Symbol of the Gold Rush era. Colorado Rhodochrosite 2002 Pink manganese carbonate, mined in the Sweet Home Mine. Connecticut Garnet 1977 Often used in jewelry and industrial abrasives. Delaware Sillimanite 1977 Reflects the state's small deposits of silicate minerals. Florida Quartz 1970 Common in many parts of the state. Georgia Staurolite 1976 Known for "fairy cross" twinned crystals. Hawaii Black Coral 1985 Unique marine gemstone. Idaho Star Garnet 1971 Features a unique star pattern visible in sunlight. Illinois Fluorite 1965 Popular for its vibrant colors. Indiana Limestone 1977 Significant in architecture and construction. Iowa Geode 1967 Hollow, crystal-filled rocks popular among collectors. Kansas Galena 1972 Important lead ore historically mined. Kentucky Selenite 1990 A transparent variety of gypsum. Louisiana Agate 1976 Often found along the Gulf Coast. Maine Tourmaline 1971 Famous for its colorful crystals. Maryland Patuxent River Stone 1968 Local sedimentary rock with unique patterns. Massachusetts Babingtonite 1971 Found in the state's basalt quarries. Michigan Chlorastrolite (Greenstone) 1972 Rare gemstone found in the Keweenaw Peninsula. Minnesota Lake Superior Agate 1969 Named after the iconic Great Lake. Mississippi Limestone 1972 Used extensively in construction. Missouri Galena 1967 Reflects the state's mining history. Montana Sapphire 1969 Found mainly in the western part of the state. Nebraska Petrified Wood 1967 Fossilized trees from ancient forests. Nevada Gold 1977 Highlights the state's rich mining heritage. New Hampshire Biotite 1969 Common in granite formations. New Jersey Garnet 1970 Frequently used in abrasives and jewelry. New Mexico Turquoise 1967 Important in Native American culture. New York Garnet 1969 Historically used in jewelry and industrial tools. North Carolina Emerald 1971 Famous mines in the U.S. are in the state. North Dakota Sodalite 1965 Blue mineral with distinctive color patterns. Ohio Fluorite 1965 Ohio is a major source of colorful fluorite. Oklahoma Barite 1963 Heavy mineral used in industry. Oregon Oregon Sunstone 1987 Rare gemstone found in volcanic deposits. Pennsylvania Celestine 1967 Found in sedimentary rocks across the state. Rhode Island Bowenite 1965 A variety of jade used historically. South Carolina Amethyst 1969 Found mainly in the northwestern Piedmont. South Dakota Fairburn Agate 1966 Noted for intricate banding patterns. Tennessee Agate 1969 Often used for ornamental purposes. Texas Texas Blue Topaz 1969 Found mainly in the Llano Uplift region. Utah Topaz 1969 Known for deep amber and pink shades. Vermont Talc 1977 Key industrial mineral for powders. Virginia Galena 1969 Historical lead mining resource. Washington Petrified Wood 1975 Represents ancient forest ecosystems. West Virginia Hematite 1969 Iron ore vital in early industrial development. Wisconsin Galena 1968 Linked to the state's lead mining past. Wyoming Jade 1967 Used historically by Native Americans for tools and ornaments.

5 Most Common Minerals in the United States The United States is rich in natural resources and is home to certain widely distributed minerals across a number of states. The minerals are plentiful and relevant for industry, construction, manufacturing, and are even used in jewelry. Here are the five most common minerals found in the U.S.: 1. Quartz Quartz is one of the most abundant minerals in the United States, and forms in igneous, metamorphic and sedimentary rocks. It ranks as one of the most widely used minerals due to its clarity and durability, and is necessary in glass, electronics and jewelry. California and Arkansas are known for high-quality quartz crystals. 2. Feldspar Feldspar is commonly used in making ceramics and glass. Because of its abundance in the rocks of the U.S., it is one of the most mined minerals in the U.S. North Carolina and Virginia are leading producers of feldspar for use in household and industrial applications.