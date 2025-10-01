List of U.S. State Minerals: Check the Official Mineral of Each State

RRB ALP Result 2025 OUT!
By Ayukta Zisha
Oct 1, 2025, 06:10 EDT

The United States boasts a rich variety of minerals, with each state designating an official mineral or gemstone reflecting its unique geology, history, and culture. These minerals, such as Arizona's turquoise and New York's garnet, are crucial for local economies, scientific exploration, and state identity, playing vital roles in technology, jewelry, and construction. 

List of U.S. State Minerals
List of U.S. State Minerals

The United States is rich in many different types of minerals, some of which have been selected as state minerals to represent the state's geology, history, economy, and culture. Each state’s selection can typically be attributed to the state's unique geologic, mineralogical, and historical contexts. For example, Arizona's state mineral is copper and New York's state mineral is garnet. 

These minerals are not merely rocks, they are tied to the foundations of local economies, scientific exploration motives, and state identity. Observing state minerals provides a window into the wealth of natural resources that exist underground and reveal the diversity of minerals that occur across the United States. These minerals are very important to technology, jewelry, construction, and they often have an important local or national historical significance. 

Complete List of U.S. State Minerals 

Here is the complete list of U.S. State Minerals along with the official mineral, year and other details:  

State

Official Mineral / Gemstone

Year Designated

Notes

Alabama

Hematite

1967

Iron ore used historically in steel production.

Alaska

Gold

1968

Reflects the state’s gold rush history.

Arizona

Turquoise

1912

Long valued by Native American tribes.

Arkansas

Diamond

1967

Only state with a publicly accessible diamond mine.

California

Gold

1965

Symbol of the Gold Rush era.

Colorado

Rhodochrosite

2002

Pink manganese carbonate, mined in the Sweet Home Mine.

Connecticut

Garnet

1977

Often used in jewelry and industrial abrasives.

Delaware

Sillimanite

1977

Reflects the state’s small deposits of silicate minerals.

Florida

Quartz

1970

Common in many parts of the state.

Georgia

Staurolite

1976

Known for “fairy cross” twinned crystals.

Hawaii

Black Coral

1985

Unique marine gemstone.

Idaho

Star Garnet

1971

Features a unique star pattern visible in sunlight.

Illinois

Fluorite

1965

Popular for its vibrant colors.

Indiana

Limestone

1977

Significant in architecture and construction.

Iowa

Geode

1967

Hollow, crystal-filled rocks popular among collectors.

Kansas

Galena

1972

Important lead ore historically mined.

Kentucky

Selenite

1990

A transparent variety of gypsum.

Louisiana

Agate

1976

Often found along the Gulf Coast.

Maine

Tourmaline

1971

Famous for its colorful crystals.

Maryland

Patuxent River Stone

1968

Local sedimentary rock with unique patterns.

Massachusetts

Babingtonite

1971

Found in the state’s basalt quarries.

Michigan

Chlorastrolite (Greenstone)

1972

Rare gemstone found in the Keweenaw Peninsula.

Minnesota

Lake Superior Agate

1969

Named after the iconic Great Lake.

Mississippi

Limestone

1972

Used extensively in construction.

Missouri

Galena

1967

Reflects the state’s mining history.

Montana

Sapphire

1969

Found mainly in the western part of the state.

Nebraska

Petrified Wood

1967

Fossilized trees from ancient forests.

Nevada

Gold

1977

Highlights the state’s rich mining heritage.

New Hampshire

Biotite

1969

Common in granite formations.

New Jersey

Garnet

1970

Frequently used in abrasives and jewelry.

New Mexico

Turquoise

1967

Important in Native American culture.

New York

Garnet

1969

Historically used in jewelry and industrial tools.

North Carolina

Emerald

1971

Famous mines in the U.S. are in the state.

North Dakota

Sodalite

1965

Blue mineral with distinctive color patterns.

Ohio

Fluorite

1965

Ohio is a major source of colorful fluorite.

Oklahoma

Barite

1963

Heavy mineral used in industry.

Oregon

Oregon Sunstone

1987

Rare gemstone found in volcanic deposits.

Pennsylvania

Celestine

1967

Found in sedimentary rocks across the state.

Rhode Island

Bowenite

1965

A variety of jade used historically.

South Carolina

Amethyst

1969

Found mainly in the northwestern Piedmont.

South Dakota

Fairburn Agate

1966

Noted for intricate banding patterns.

Tennessee

Agate

1969

Often used for ornamental purposes.

Texas

Texas Blue Topaz

1969

Found mainly in the Llano Uplift region.

Utah

Topaz

1969

Known for deep amber and pink shades.

Vermont

Talc

1977

Key industrial mineral for powders.

Virginia

Galena

1969

Historical lead mining resource.

Washington

Petrified Wood

1975

Represents ancient forest ecosystems.

West Virginia

Hematite

1969

Iron ore vital in early industrial development.

Wisconsin

Galena

1968

Linked to the state’s lead mining past.

Wyoming

Jade

1967

Used historically by Native Americans for tools and ornaments.

5 Most Common Minerals in the United States

Generated image

The United States is rich in natural resources and is home to certain widely distributed minerals across a number of states. The minerals are plentiful and relevant for industry, construction, manufacturing, and are even used in jewelry. Here are the five most common minerals found in the U.S.:

1. Quartz

Quartz is one of the most abundant minerals in the United States, and forms in igneous, metamorphic and sedimentary rocks. It ranks as one of the most widely used minerals due to its clarity and durability, and is necessary in glass, electronics and jewelry. California and Arkansas are known for high-quality quartz crystals. 

2. Feldspar

Feldspar is commonly used in making ceramics and glass. Because of its abundance in the rocks of the U.S., it is one of the most mined minerals in the U.S. North Carolina and Virginia are leading producers of feldspar for use in household and industrial applications. 

3. Calcite

Calcite, which is a type of calcium carbonate, has usage in cement, lime and steel manufacture. It is found in large amounts in the sedimentary rocks across Missouri, Michigan and Iowa, and is of great importance to the construction industry.

4. Gypsum

Gypsum is soft and even lighter in weight, white, and widely used in drywall, plaster, and cement. Oklahoma, Iowa, and Texas will have a continuous supply of gypsum deposits to support the booming construction market in the United States.

5. Mica

Mica is an interesting mineral known for its shiny, flaky texture and excellent electrical insulation properties. Mica is used in electronics as well as in paints and cosmetics. Some of the more significant suppliers of mica include South Dakota, New Mexico, and North Carolina.


