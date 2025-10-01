List of U.S. State Minerals: Check the Official Mineral of Each State

The United States is rich in many different types of minerals, some of which have been selected as state minerals to represent the state's geology, history, economy, and culture. Each state’s selection can typically be attributed to the state's unique geologic, mineralogical, and historical contexts. For example, Arizona's state mineral is copper and New York's state mineral is garnet.
These minerals are not merely rocks, they are tied to the foundations of local economies, scientific exploration motives, and state identity. Observing state minerals provides a window into the wealth of natural resources that exist underground and reveal the diversity of minerals that occur across the United States. These minerals are very important to technology, jewelry, construction, and they often have an important local or national historical significance.
Complete List of U.S. State Minerals
Here is the complete list of U.S. State Minerals along with the official mineral, year and other details:
|
State
|
Official Mineral / Gemstone
|
Year Designated
|
Notes
|
Alabama
|
Hematite
|
1967
|
Iron ore used historically in steel production.
|
Alaska
|
Gold
|
1968
|
Reflects the state’s gold rush history.
|
Arizona
|
Turquoise
|
1912
|
Long valued by Native American tribes.
|
Arkansas
|
Diamond
|
1967
|
Only state with a publicly accessible diamond mine.
|
California
|
Gold
|
1965
|
Symbol of the Gold Rush era.
|
Colorado
|
Rhodochrosite
|
2002
|
Pink manganese carbonate, mined in the Sweet Home Mine.
|
Connecticut
|
Garnet
|
1977
|
Often used in jewelry and industrial abrasives.
|
Delaware
|
Sillimanite
|
1977
|
Reflects the state’s small deposits of silicate minerals.
|
Florida
|
Quartz
|
1970
|
Common in many parts of the state.
|
Georgia
|
Staurolite
|
1976
|
Known for “fairy cross” twinned crystals.
|
Hawaii
|
Black Coral
|
1985
|
Unique marine gemstone.
|
Idaho
|
Star Garnet
|
1971
|
Features a unique star pattern visible in sunlight.
|
Illinois
|
Fluorite
|
1965
|
Popular for its vibrant colors.
|
Indiana
|
Limestone
|
1977
|
Significant in architecture and construction.
|
Iowa
|
Geode
|
1967
|
Hollow, crystal-filled rocks popular among collectors.
|
Kansas
|
Galena
|
1972
|
Important lead ore historically mined.
|
Kentucky
|
Selenite
|
1990
|
A transparent variety of gypsum.
|
Louisiana
|
Agate
|
1976
|
Often found along the Gulf Coast.
|
Maine
|
Tourmaline
|
1971
|
Famous for its colorful crystals.
|
Maryland
|
Patuxent River Stone
|
1968
|
Local sedimentary rock with unique patterns.
|
Massachusetts
|
Babingtonite
|
1971
|
Found in the state’s basalt quarries.
|
Michigan
|
Chlorastrolite (Greenstone)
|
1972
|
Rare gemstone found in the Keweenaw Peninsula.
|
Minnesota
|
Lake Superior Agate
|
1969
|
Named after the iconic Great Lake.
|
Mississippi
|
Limestone
|
1972
|
Used extensively in construction.
|
Missouri
|
Galena
|
1967
|
Reflects the state’s mining history.
|
Montana
|
Sapphire
|
1969
|
Found mainly in the western part of the state.
|
Nebraska
|
Petrified Wood
|
1967
|
Fossilized trees from ancient forests.
|
Nevada
|
Gold
|
1977
|
Highlights the state’s rich mining heritage.
|
New Hampshire
|
Biotite
|
1969
|
Common in granite formations.
|
New Jersey
|
Garnet
|
1970
|
Frequently used in abrasives and jewelry.
|
New Mexico
|
Turquoise
|
1967
|
Important in Native American culture.
|
New York
|
Garnet
|
1969
|
Historically used in jewelry and industrial tools.
|
North Carolina
|
Emerald
|
1971
|
Famous mines in the U.S. are in the state.
|
North Dakota
|
Sodalite
|
1965
|
Blue mineral with distinctive color patterns.
|
Ohio
|
Fluorite
|
1965
|
Ohio is a major source of colorful fluorite.
|
Oklahoma
|
Barite
|
1963
|
Heavy mineral used in industry.
|
Oregon
|
Oregon Sunstone
|
1987
|
Rare gemstone found in volcanic deposits.
|
Pennsylvania
|
Celestine
|
1967
|
Found in sedimentary rocks across the state.
|
Rhode Island
|
Bowenite
|
1965
|
A variety of jade used historically.
|
South Carolina
|
Amethyst
|
1969
|
Found mainly in the northwestern Piedmont.
|
South Dakota
|
Fairburn Agate
|
1966
|
Noted for intricate banding patterns.
|
Tennessee
|
Agate
|
1969
|
Often used for ornamental purposes.
|
Texas
|
Texas Blue Topaz
|
1969
|
Found mainly in the Llano Uplift region.
|
Utah
|
Topaz
|
1969
|
Known for deep amber and pink shades.
|
Vermont
|
Talc
|
1977
|
Key industrial mineral for powders.
|
Virginia
|
Galena
|
1969
|
Historical lead mining resource.
|
Washington
|
Petrified Wood
|
1975
|
Represents ancient forest ecosystems.
|
West Virginia
|
Hematite
|
1969
|
Iron ore vital in early industrial development.
|
Wisconsin
|
Galena
|
1968
|
Linked to the state’s lead mining past.
|
Wyoming
|
Jade
|
1967
|
Used historically by Native Americans for tools and ornaments.
5 Most Common Minerals in the United States
The United States is rich in natural resources and is home to certain widely distributed minerals across a number of states. The minerals are plentiful and relevant for industry, construction, manufacturing, and are even used in jewelry. Here are the five most common minerals found in the U.S.:
1. Quartz
Quartz is one of the most abundant minerals in the United States, and forms in igneous, metamorphic and sedimentary rocks. It ranks as one of the most widely used minerals due to its clarity and durability, and is necessary in glass, electronics and jewelry. California and Arkansas are known for high-quality quartz crystals.
2. Feldspar
Feldspar is commonly used in making ceramics and glass. Because of its abundance in the rocks of the U.S., it is one of the most mined minerals in the U.S. North Carolina and Virginia are leading producers of feldspar for use in household and industrial applications.
3. Calcite
Calcite, which is a type of calcium carbonate, has usage in cement, lime and steel manufacture. It is found in large amounts in the sedimentary rocks across Missouri, Michigan and Iowa, and is of great importance to the construction industry.
4. Gypsum
Gypsum is soft and even lighter in weight, white, and widely used in drywall, plaster, and cement. Oklahoma, Iowa, and Texas will have a continuous supply of gypsum deposits to support the booming construction market in the United States.
5. Mica
Mica is an interesting mineral known for its shiny, flaky texture and excellent electrical insulation properties. Mica is used in electronics as well as in paints and cosmetics. Some of the more significant suppliers of mica include South Dakota, New Mexico, and North Carolina.
