List of Official State Animals for All 50 U.S. States

The United States embraces its natural heritage by designating official state animals, and each state chooses animals that reflect its unique landscape, identity, or history. The range of animals is wide and varied, from iconic mammals like the white-tailed deer, black bear, and moose to unique breeds, including the Boston Terrier and Missouri Mule. Some states select marine life, like whales and manatees, while others select birds, horses, and even a chicken.
Together, the animal descriptions paint a picture of America’s vast landscapes from forests and mountains to coasts and plains, and reflect what animals share those landscapes. Highlighting state animals not only provides pride throughout people in a state; it reflects an emphasis on cultural identity, conservation, and the profound connections between people and the wildlife that call their home their own.
State Animals for all 50 States in the U.S.
|
No.
|
State
|
State Animal
|
1
|
Alabama
|
Black Bear
|
2
|
Alaska
|
Moose
|
3
|
Arizona
|
Ringtail
|
4
|
Arkansas
|
White‑tailed Deer
|
5
|
California
|
Grizzly Bear
|
6
|
Colorado
|
Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep
|
7
|
Connecticut
|
Sperm Whale
|
8
|
Delaware
|
Gray Fox
|
9
|
Florida
|
Manatee (marine mammal) / Dolphin (saltwater mammal)
|
10
|
Georgia
|
White‑tailed Deer / Right Whale
|
11
|
Hawaii
|
Hawaiian Monk Seal / Humpback Whale
|
12
|
Idaho
|
Appaloosa (horse)
|
13
|
Illinois
|
White‑tailed Deer
|
14
|
Indiana
|
Northern Cardinal
|
15
|
Iowa
|
Eastern Goldfinch
|
16
|
Kansas
|
American Buffalo
|
17
|
Kentucky
|
Gray Squirrel
|
18
|
Louisiana
|
Black Bear
|
19
|
Maine
|
Moose
|
20
|
Maryland
|
Thoroughbred (horse)
|
21
|
Massachusetts
|
Boston Terrier
|
22
|
Michigan
|
White‑tailed Deer
|
23
|
Minnesota
|
Common Loon
|
24
|
Mississippi
|
White‑tailed Deer
|
25
|
Missouri
|
Missouri Mule
|
26
|
Montana
|
Grizzly Bear
|
27
|
Nebraska
|
White‑tailed Deer
|
28
|
Nevada
|
Desert Bighorn Sheep
|
29
|
New Hampshire
|
White‑tailed Deer
|
30
|
New Jersey
|
Horse
|
31
|
New Mexico
|
Black Bear
|
32
|
New York
|
Beaver
|
33
|
North Carolina
|
Gray Squirrel
|
34
|
North Dakota
|
Nokota Horse
|
35
|
Ohio
|
White‑tailed Deer
|
36
|
Oklahoma
|
Buffalo / White‑tailed Deer (game animal)
|
37
|
Oregon
|
Beaver
|
38
|
Pennsylvania
|
White‑tailed Deer
|
39
|
Rhode Island
|
Rhode Island Red (chicken)
|
40
|
South Carolina
|
White‑tailed Deer
|
41
|
South Dakota
|
Coyote
|
42
|
Tennessee
|
Raccoon
|
43
|
Texas
|
Texas Longhorn / Nine‑banded Armadillo
|
44
|
Utah
|
Rocky Mountain Elk
|
45
|
Vermont
|
Morgan Horse
|
46
|
Virginia
|
American Foxhound
|
47
|
Washington
|
Orca Whale (marine mammal)
|
48
|
West Virginia
|
Black Bear
|
49
|
Wisconsin
|
Badger / White‑tailed Deer (wildlife animal)
|
50
|
Wyoming
|
Buffalo (Bison)
