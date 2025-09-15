List of Official State Animals for All 50 U.S. States

The United States embraces its natural heritage by designating official state animals, and each state chooses animals that reflect its unique landscape, identity, or history. The range of animals is wide and varied, from iconic mammals like the white-tailed deer, black bear, and moose to unique breeds, including the Boston Terrier and Missouri Mule. Some states select marine life, like whales and manatees, while others select birds, horses, and even a chicken.

Together, the animal descriptions paint a picture of America’s vast landscapes from forests and mountains to coasts and plains, and reflect what animals share those landscapes. Highlighting state animals not only provides pride throughout people in a state; it reflects an emphasis on cultural identity, conservation, and the profound connections between people and the wildlife that call their home their own.