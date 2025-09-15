RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
List of Official State Animals for All 50 U.S. States

By Ayukta Zisha
Sep 15, 2025, 07:43 EDT

The United States designates official state animals, reflecting each state's unique landscape, identity, or history. This diverse collection includes iconic mammals like the white-tailed deer, black bear, and moose, as well as unique breeds, marine life, birds, horses, and even a chicken. Highlighting these animals fosters state pride, emphasizes cultural identity, promotes conservation, and underscores the profound connections between people and wildlife. The document lists all 50 state animals and details the top five most common, including the white-tailed deer, black bear, moose, grizzly bear, and gray squirrel, each with symbolic significance.

The United States embraces its natural heritage by designating official state animals, and each state chooses animals that reflect its unique landscape, identity, or history. The range of animals is wide and varied, from iconic mammals like the white-tailed deer, black bear, and moose to unique breeds, including the Boston Terrier and Missouri Mule. Some states select marine life, like whales and manatees, while others select birds, horses, and even a chicken. 

Together, the animal descriptions paint a picture of America’s vast landscapes from forests and mountains to coasts and plains, and reflect what animals share those landscapes. Highlighting state animals not only provides pride throughout people in a state; it reflects an emphasis on cultural identity, conservation, and the profound connections between people and the wildlife that call their home their own.

State Animals for all 50 States in the U.S.

No.

State

State Animal

1

Alabama

Black Bear

2

Alaska

Moose

3

Arizona

Ringtail

4

Arkansas

White‑tailed Deer

5

California

Grizzly Bear

6

Colorado

Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep

7

Connecticut

Sperm Whale

8

Delaware

Gray Fox

9

Florida

Manatee (marine mammal) / Dolphin (saltwater mammal)

10

Georgia

White‑tailed Deer / Right Whale

11

Hawaii

Hawaiian Monk Seal / Humpback Whale

12

Idaho

Appaloosa (horse)

13

Illinois

White‑tailed Deer

14

Indiana

Northern Cardinal

15

Iowa

Eastern Goldfinch

16

Kansas

American Buffalo

17

Kentucky

Gray Squirrel

18

Louisiana

Black Bear

19

Maine

Moose

20

Maryland

Thoroughbred (horse)

21

Massachusetts

Boston Terrier

22

Michigan

White‑tailed Deer

23

Minnesota

Common Loon

24

Mississippi

White‑tailed Deer

25

Missouri

Missouri Mule

26

Montana

Grizzly Bear

27

Nebraska

White‑tailed Deer

28

Nevada

Desert Bighorn Sheep

29

New Hampshire

White‑tailed Deer

30

New Jersey

Horse

31

New Mexico

Black Bear

32

New York

Beaver

33

North Carolina

Gray Squirrel

34

North Dakota

Nokota Horse

35

Ohio

White‑tailed Deer

36

Oklahoma

Buffalo / White‑tailed Deer (game animal)

37

Oregon

Beaver

38

Pennsylvania

White‑tailed Deer

39

Rhode Island

Rhode Island Red (chicken)

40

South Carolina

White‑tailed Deer

41

South Dakota

Coyote

42

Tennessee

Raccoon

43

Texas

Texas Longhorn / Nine‑banded Armadillo

44

Utah

Rocky Mountain Elk

45

Vermont

Morgan Horse

46

Virginia

American Foxhound

47

Washington

Orca Whale (marine mammal)

48

West Virginia

Black Bear

49

Wisconsin

Badger / White‑tailed Deer (wildlife animal)

50

Wyoming

Buffalo (Bison)

Top 5 Most Common U.S. State Animals