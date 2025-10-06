Nobel Prize in Medicine 2025 Awarded for Discovery of Immune System's 'Security Guards'

The 2025 Nobel Prizes formally began today, with focus on the inaugural substantive announcement of the illustrious global award. Each year in October, the globe looks to Sweden and Norway as the best of science, literature, peace, and economics are awarded "for the greatest benefit to mankind." This year's sequence of announcements takes place from October 6 until October 13, starting with the iconic Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. Medicine Prize: Champions of Immune Regulation The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for 2025 went to Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi. The three researchers were awarded the honor for their pioneering research on "peripheral immune tolerance," a vital process that safeguards against the immune system attacking the body's own tissues.

Their findings exposed the role of regulatory T cells—so-called security guards of the immune system—that maintain our immunity in balance and shield us from autoimmune diseases. In a statement, the Nobel Assembly at Sweden's Karolinska Institute said that this cornerstone discovery opens up new approaches to cancer and other immune disorders treatments and has already spawned therapies being tested in clinical trials. Dr. Sakaguchi, in Osaka, found these key regulatory cells and shed light on their genetic underpinnings, while Brunkow and Ramsdell, working extensively in the US, discovered the gene FOXP3's key function. The Nobel Prize is accompanied by a cash award of 11 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million), and the medal is handed over by Sweden's king in December ceremonies. Nobel Week 2025: Schedule and Expectations