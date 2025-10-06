Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
Focus
Quick Links
News

WB NEET Counselling 2025: UG Round 3 Registration begin Today at wbmcc.nic.in, Check Details Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 6, 2025, 19:33 IST

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: WBMCC has started the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 registrations today, October 6, 2025 on the official website at wbmcc.nic.in. Candidates can register online by October 8, 2025 using their roll number and password.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 registrations started today, October 6, 2025.
WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 registrations started today, October 6, 2025.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 registrations started today, October 6, 2025.
  • Candidates will need to apply on the official website at wbmcc.nic.in by October 8, 2025.
  • The details to register online are NEET UG roll number and password.

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has started the West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 3 registrations today, October 6, 2025. Candidates will need to register online on the official website at wbmcc.nic.in. Candidates can apply for round 3 counselling till October 8, 2025.

WB NEET Counselling 2025 Overview 

The following table carries the important information of WB NEET Counselling 2025 Round 3:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registrations 

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

Board name 

West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

wbmcc.nic.in

State 

West Bengal 

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

Stream 

Medical

Dental 

Programmes 

MBBS

BDS

Registration dates 

October 6 - 8, 2025

How to Register for WB NEET Counselling 2025 Round 3?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for WB NEET Counselling 2025 Round 3

  1. Visit the official website at wbmcc.nic.in
  2. Click on ‘UG Medical and Dental’
  3. Scroll down and press on ‘Candidate Registration & Login’
  4. Enter your NEET UG Roll Number and Password
  5. Solve the case sensitive captcha code and press on ‘Sign In’
  6. Register using your details 
  7. Provide correct personal and academic information
  8. Carefully submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference 

DIRECT LINK - WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration

WB NEET Round 3 Counselling Dates 2025

West Bengal MBBS and BDS admission dates for round 3 are mentioned below:

Events 

Date(s)

Online Registration dates

October 6 - 8, 0225

Fee Payment start and end date

October 6 - 8, 0225

List of successfully verified candidates

October 10, 0225

Online Choice Filling and Choice Locking dates

October 10 - 12, 0225

Seat allotment result date

October 15, 0225

Reporting and Admission dates

October 16 - 18, 0225

Related Stories

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More
    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Latest Stories

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News