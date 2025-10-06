WB NEET Counselling 2025: UG Round 3 Registration begin Today at wbmcc.nic.in, Check Details Here

Key Points
- WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 registrations started today, October 6, 2025.
- Candidates will need to apply on the official website at wbmcc.nic.in by October 8, 2025.
- The details to register online are NEET UG roll number and password.
WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has started the West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 3 registrations today, October 6, 2025. Candidates will need to register online on the official website at wbmcc.nic.in. Candidates can apply for round 3 counselling till October 8, 2025.
WB NEET Counselling 2025 Overview
The following table carries the important information of WB NEET Counselling 2025 Round 3:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registrations
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|
Board name
|
West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
wbmcc.nic.in
|
State
|
West Bengal
|
Level
|
Undergraduate (UG)
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
|
Programmes
|
MBBS
BDS
|
Registration dates
|
October 6 - 8, 2025
How to Register for WB NEET Counselling 2025 Round 3?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for WB NEET Counselling 2025 Round 3
- Visit the official website at wbmcc.nic.in
- Click on ‘UG Medical and Dental’
- Scroll down and press on ‘Candidate Registration & Login’
- Enter your NEET UG Roll Number and Password
- Solve the case sensitive captcha code and press on ‘Sign In’
- Register using your details
- Provide correct personal and academic information
- Carefully submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference
DIRECT LINK - WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration
WB NEET Round 3 Counselling Dates 2025
West Bengal MBBS and BDS admission dates for round 3 are mentioned below:
|
Events
|
Date(s)
|
Online Registration dates
|
October 6 - 8, 0225
|
Fee Payment start and end date
|
October 6 - 8, 0225
|
List of successfully verified candidates
|
October 10, 0225
|
Online Choice Filling and Choice Locking dates
|
October 10 - 12, 0225
|
Seat allotment result date
|
October 15, 0225
|
Reporting and Admission dates
|
October 16 - 18, 0225
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation