WB NEET Counselling 2025: UG Round 3 Registration begin Today at wbmcc.nic.in, Check Details Here

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has started the West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 3 registrations today, October 6, 2025. Candidates will need to register online on the official website at wbmcc.nic.in. Candidates can apply for round 3 counselling till October 8, 2025.

WB NEET Counselling 2025 Overview

The following table carries the important information of WB NEET Counselling 2025 Round 3: