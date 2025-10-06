Which 10 U.S States Are the Largest Producers of Corn? Check List!

Largest Producer of Corn: Corn, also known as maize, has been an important part of human life for thousands of years. Originally grown by Indigenous people in Mexico around 10,000 years ago, corn is now one of the most widely produced crops in the world, even more than wheat or rice.
In the United States, corn plays a huge role in both farming and the economy. It is used in tons of products, from animal feed and cooking oil to whiskey and even biofuels like ethanol.
Today, the U.S. is the world’s largest corn producer, growing it across about 96 million acres of farmland. Most of this comes from the Heartland region, which includes states like Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska, and Minnesota, basically, the ‘Corn Belt’ of America.
Top 10 Corn-Producing States of the US
Let’s see the top 10 corn-producing states in the U.S., as per the World Population Review data:
|
State
|
Production (billion bushels)
|
Value (billion USD)
|
Iowa
|
2.6
|
11.56
|
Illinois
|
2.3
|
9.94
|
Nebraska
|
1.8
|
8.02
|
Minnesota
|
1.3
|
5.85
|
Indiana
|
1
|
4.30
|
South Dakota
|
0.884
|
3.62
|
Kansas
|
0.7482
|
3.29
|
Missouri
|
0.6039
|
2.57
|
Ohio
|
0.5664
|
2.41
|
North Dakota
|
0.5424
|
2.22
|
Wisconsin
|
0.515
|
2.27
Which State Produces the Most Corn?
Iowa produces the most corn in the U.S., with a production of 2.6 billion bushels. It is often called ‘The Corn State’ because about 90% of its land is used for agriculture, and it grows over 16% of all U.S. corn.
Does China Buy Corn from the U.S?
China just placed a significant order for 135,000 metric tons (MT) of U.S. corn, which is scheduled to be delivered during the 2025-2026 marketing year (the next harvest and sales season). This purchase is noteworthy because it is China's first major commitment to buy U.S. corn in a large volume since May of last year, signaling a re-entry of a key buyer into the American grain export market.
Conclusion
Corn isn’t just food; it is a fuel, feed, and finance. It is used in everything from popcorn and corn syrup to biofuels and whiskey. The U.S. even exports nearly 38% of the world’s corn, making it a global leader.
