Which 10 U.S States Are the Largest Producers of Corn? Check List!

Largest Producer of Corn: Corn, also known as maize, has been an important part of human life for thousands of years. Originally grown by Indigenous people in Mexico around 10,000 years ago, corn is now one of the most widely produced crops in the world, even more than wheat or rice.

In the United States, corn plays a huge role in both farming and the economy. It is used in tons of products, from animal feed and cooking oil to whiskey and even biofuels like ethanol.

Today, the U.S. is the world’s largest corn producer, growing it across about 96 million acres of farmland. Most of this comes from the Heartland region, which includes states like Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska, and Minnesota, basically, the ‘Corn Belt’ of America.

Top 10 Corn-Producing States of the US

Let’s see the top 10 corn-producing states in the U.S., as per the World Population Review data: