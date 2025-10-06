Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
Focus
Quick Links

Which 10 U.S States Are the Largest Producers of Corn? Check List!

By Sneha Singh
Oct 6, 2025, 11:00 EDT

The U.S. is the world's largest corn producer, with most of it coming from the Corn Belt region. Iowa is identified as the state that produces the most corn in the U.S, followed by Illinois, Nebraska, and Minnesota. China is the key buyer of corn from America.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Largest Producer of Corn
Largest Producer of Corn

Largest Producer of Corn: Corn, also known as maize, has been an important part of human life for thousands of years. Originally grown by Indigenous people in Mexico around 10,000 years ago, corn is now one of the most widely produced crops in the world, even more than wheat or rice.

In the United States, corn plays a huge role in both farming and the economy. It is used in tons of products, from animal feed and cooking oil to whiskey and even biofuels like ethanol.

Today, the U.S. is the world’s largest corn producer, growing it across about 96 million acres of farmland. Most of this comes from the Heartland region, which includes states like Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska, and Minnesota, basically, the ‘Corn Belt’ of America.

Top 10 Corn-Producing States of the US 

Let’s see the top 10 corn-producing states in the U.S., as per the World Population Review data:

State

Production (billion bushels)

Value (billion USD)

Iowa

2.6

11.56

Illinois

2.3

9.94

Nebraska

1.8

8.02

Minnesota

1.3

5.85

Indiana

1

4.30

South Dakota

0.884

3.62

Kansas

0.7482

3.29

Missouri

0.6039

2.57

Ohio

0.5664

2.41

North Dakota

0.5424

2.22

Wisconsin

0.515

2.27

Which State Produces the Most Corn?

Iowa produces the most corn in the U.S., with a production of 2.6 billion bushels. It is often called ‘The Corn State’ because about 90% of its land is used for agriculture, and it grows over 16% of all U.S. corn.

Corn Producing States of US

Does China Buy Corn from the U.S?

China just placed a significant order for 135,000 metric tons (MT) of U.S. corn, which is scheduled to be delivered during the 2025-2026 marketing year (the next harvest and sales season). This purchase is noteworthy because it is China's first major commitment to buy U.S. corn in a large volume since May of last year, signaling a re-entry of a key buyer into the American grain export market.

Conclusion

Corn isn’t just food; it is a fuel, feed, and finance. It is used in everything from popcorn and corn syrup to biofuels and whiskey. The U.S. even exports nearly 38% of the world’s corn, making it a global leader.

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags