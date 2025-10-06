AIAPGET Counselling 2025: AYUSH PG Round 2 Registration, Choice Filling Closes Today at aaccc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

Key Points
- AIAPGET AYUSH Counselling 2025 Round 2 registrations closes today, October 6, 2025.
- Candidates will need to register and fill choices online at aaccc.gov.in.
- The seat allotment result will be released on October 9, 2025.
AIAPGET AYUSH Counselling 2025: The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will close the Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) Postgraduate (PG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 registrations today, October 6, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates who wish to seek admission in AYUSH programmes can register online on the official website at aaccc.gov.in.
The board will also close the choice filling window today. The AYUSH PG Counselling 2025 seat allotment result will be released on October 9, 2025. Candidates who were not allotted a seat in AYUSH PG round 1 need not register again.
AIAPGET AYUSH PG 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important information related to AIAPGET AYUSH PG Counselling 2025 Round 2:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
AIAPGET AYUSH PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registrations
|
Board name
|
AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
aaccc.gov.in
|
Stream
|
Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH)
|
Level
|
Postgraduate (PG)
|
Login credentials
|
Roll Number
Password
|
Rounds
|
2 normal
2 stray vacancy
How to Register for AIAPGET AYUSH Counselling 2025 Round 2?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register for AIAPGET AYUSH PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 online:
- Visit the official website at aaccc.gov.in
- Click on ‘PG Counselling’ in the ribbon
- Under ‘CANDIDATE ACTIVITY BOARD’, click on ‘Click Here for R-2 Registration’
- In the window, enter your Roll Number and Password
- Solve the case sensitive captcha code
- Submit the form
- Register by providing your information and lock choices online
- Carefully submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference
DIRECT LINK - AIAPGET AYUSH PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration
AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Important Dates?
The following table carries the important dates related to AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Round 2:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Round 2 registrations and choice filling last date
|
October 6, 2025
|
AIAPGET AYUSH PG 2025 Round 2 seat allotment dates
|
October 7 - 8, 2025
|
AYUSH PG Counselling 2025 seat allotment result date
|
October 9, 2025
|
Institute Reporting
|
October 10 - 16, 2025
