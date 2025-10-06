Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
AIAPGET Counselling 2025: AYUSH PG Round 2 Registration, Choice Filling Closes Today at aaccc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 6, 2025, 14:07 IST

AIAPGET AYUSH Counselling 2025: The AACCC will close Round 2 registrations and choice filling for AIAPGET AYUSH PG Counselling 2025 today, October 6, 2025. Candidates can register online at aaccc.gov.in.

Key Points

  • Candidates will need to register and fill choices online at aaccc.gov.in.
  • The seat allotment result will be released on October 9, 2025.

AIAPGET AYUSH Counselling 2025: The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will close the Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) Postgraduate (PG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 registrations today, October 6, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates who wish to seek admission in AYUSH programmes can register online on the official website at aaccc.gov.in

The board will also close the choice filling window today. The AYUSH PG Counselling 2025 seat allotment result will be released on October 9, 2025. Candidates who were not allotted a seat in AYUSH PG round 1 need not register again.

AIAPGET AYUSH PG 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important information related to AIAPGET AYUSH PG Counselling 2025 Round 2:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

AIAPGET AYUSH PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registrations 

Board name 

AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

aaccc.gov.in

Stream 

Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH)

Level 

Postgraduate (PG)

Login credentials 

Roll Number 

Password

Rounds 

2 normal

2 stray vacancy

How to Register for AIAPGET AYUSH Counselling 2025 Round 2?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register for AIAPGET AYUSH PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 online:

  1. Visit the official website at aaccc.gov.in
  2. Click on ‘PG Counselling’ in the ribbon
  3. Under ‘CANDIDATE ACTIVITY BOARD’, click on ‘Click Here for R-2 Registration’
  4. In the window, enter your Roll Number and Password
  5. Solve the case sensitive captcha code
  6. Submit the form 
  7. Register by providing your information and lock choices online
  8. Carefully submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference 

DIRECT LINK  - AIAPGET AYUSH PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration

AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Important Dates?

The following table carries the important dates related to AIAPGET Counselling 2025 Round 2: 

Event

Date(s)

Round 2 registrations and choice filling last date 

October 6, 2025

AIAPGET AYUSH PG 2025 Round 2 seat allotment dates

October 7 - 8, 2025

AYUSH PG Counselling 2025 seat allotment result date 

October 9, 2025

Institute Reporting

October 10 - 16, 2025

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    Latest Education News