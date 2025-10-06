AIAPGET Counselling 2025: AYUSH PG Round 2 Registration, Choice Filling Closes Today at aaccc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

AIAPGET AYUSH Counselling 2025: The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will close the Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) Postgraduate (PG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 registrations today, October 6, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates who wish to seek admission in AYUSH programmes can register online on the official website at aaccc.gov.in.

The board will also close the choice filling window today. The AYUSH PG Counselling 2025 seat allotment result will be released on October 9, 2025. Candidates who were not allotted a seat in AYUSH PG round 1 need not register again.

AIAPGET AYUSH PG 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important information related to AIAPGET AYUSH PG Counselling 2025 Round 2: