Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Syllabus 2025, Download PDF & Check Subject Wise Topics

By Mridula Sharma
Oct 3, 2025, 16:36 IST

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Syllabus 2025: The Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Exam 2025 by CSBC includes a written test and Physical Endurance Test (PET). This article covers syllabus, exam pattern, subject-wise topics, recommended reference books, and effective preparation strategies. Candidates can also download the official syllabus PDF to plan their preparation.

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Syllabus 2025
The CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2025 has been officially released by the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar. Candidates can check the complete syllabus and exam details on the official CSBC website. 

The selection process includes a written test followed by a physical endurance test (PET/PST). The written exam covers the following subjects: Hindi, English, Mathematics, Social Science, and General Knowledge. The exam consists of 100 objective-type questions carrying 100 marks, making it essential for candidates to focus on all topics in the syllabus. 

This article will help aspirants understand the subjects, marking scheme, and question paper format to prepare effectively for the exam.

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Syllabus 2025 Overview

The Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Syllabus 2025, released by the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar, is designed to evaluate candidates’ knowledge and skills across important subjects. The selection process includes two stages: a written examination followed by a Physical Endurance Test (PET). Check the overview in the table below:

Conducting Authority

Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar

Department

Bihar Police / Home Department

Exam Name

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Exam 2025

Post Name

Prohibition Constable

Official Website

csbc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Syllabus 2025

Candidates who meet the CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable eligibility criteria and have applied for the exam should carefully review the official syllabus and exam pattern. Candidates must understand the syllabus for effective preparation. Below is the subject-wise syllabus for the exam:

Subject

Topics Covered

General Knowledge

Current Affairs (National & International)

Indian Polity

Indian Art & Culture

Environment

Science & Technology

Chemistry

Basic Computer

Botany

Famous Books & Authors

Physics

Hindi & English Language

Grammar

Vocabulary

Unseen Passage

Articles

Verb & Tenses

Idioms & Phrases

Error Correction

Synonyms & Antonyms

Subject-Verb Agreement

Fill in the Blanks

General Science

Earth Sciences

Behavioral Sciences

Physics

Botany

Chemistry

Zoology

Applied Science

Mathematics

Mensuration

Ratio & Proportion

Average

Discount

Fundamental Arithmetical Operations

Profit & Loss

Time & Distance

Percentage

Simple & Compound Interest

Time & Work

Social Sciences

Geography

Environment

History

Art & Culture

Indian Economy

Freedom Movements

Geographical & Political Condition of Bihar

Natural Resources

Indian Polity

Panchayati Raj

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Syllabus 2025 PDF 

Candidates can download the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Syllabus 2025 PDF to get a complete overview of the subjects and exam pattern. The syllabus includes Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, and General Knowledge. 

It also provides important details and guidelines for the Physical Endurance Test (PET). This helps candidates prepare effectively for both written and physical stages of the selection process.

Click Here to Download Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Syllabus 2025 PDF

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Exam Pattern 2025

The Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Exam 2025, announced in Advt. No. 03/2025 by the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), consists of two stages: a written exam followed by a Physical Endurance Test (PET). The written test is designed to assess candidates’ knowledge in various subjects. Check the exam pattern details in the table below:

Subject

Number of Questions

Marks

Hindi

100

100

English

Mathematics

Social Science (History, Geography, Civics, Economics)

Science (Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany)

General Knowledge & Current Affairs

The exam consists of objective-type questions, and candidates must prepare all subjects thoroughly to score well. The Physical Endurance Test (PET) follows the written exam and evaluates candidates’ physical fitness for the role of Prohibition Constable.

Books for Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Syllabus 2025 

Using the right reference books can help candidates prepare effectively for the CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Exam 2025. These books clarify difficult topics, resolve doubts, and provide sample question papers to familiarize candidates with the exam pattern. Below is a list of recommended books for each subject:

Subject

Book Name

Author / Publication

Hindi

Samanya Hindi: Pratiyogi Pariksha Ke Liye

Lucent

English

General English for All Competitive Examinations

S.C. Gupta

Mathematics

Arithmetic Subjective and Objective for Competitive Examinations

R.S. Aggarwal

General Knowledge & Current Affairs

General Awareness for Competitive Exams

Disha Experts

Social Science (History, Geography, Civics, Economics)

Pedagogy of Social Sciences

S.K. Mangal & Uma Mangal

Science (Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany)

General Science for Competitive Exams

BK Editorial Board

Preparation Strategy for Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Exam 2025

Candidates should follow a structured preparation plan to succeed in the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Exam 2025:

  1. Begin by carefully reviewing the official syllabus and exam pattern. Focus on all subjects, including Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, and General Knowledge.

  2. Plan preparation wisely. Allocate more time to weaker subjects while revising stronger areas regularly to maintain balance.

  3. Solve past year question papers and take online mock tests to improve speed, accuracy, and time management.

  4. Start physical training early to meet PET requirements, including running, high jump, and shot put exercises.

  5. Dedicate time to consistently revise key concepts, formulas, and current affairs to retain information effectively.

  6. Follow trusted sources for updates in current affairs and general knowledge relevant to the exam.

  7. Stick to the timetable, avoid distractions, and track progress regularly to stay on track with preparation goals.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

