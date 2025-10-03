Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Syllabus 2025, Download PDF & Check Subject Wise Topics

The CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2025 has been officially released by the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar. Candidates can check the complete syllabus and exam details on the official CSBC website.
The selection process includes a written test followed by a physical endurance test (PET/PST). The written exam covers the following subjects: Hindi, English, Mathematics, Social Science, and General Knowledge. The exam consists of 100 objective-type questions carrying 100 marks, making it essential for candidates to focus on all topics in the syllabus.
This article will help aspirants understand the subjects, marking scheme, and question paper format to prepare effectively for the exam.
Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Syllabus 2025 Overview
The Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Syllabus 2025, released by the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar, is designed to evaluate candidates’ knowledge and skills across important subjects. The selection process includes two stages: a written examination followed by a Physical Endurance Test (PET). Check the overview in the table below:
|
Conducting Authority
|
Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar
|
Department
|
Bihar Police / Home Department
|
Exam Name
|
Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Exam 2025
|
Post Name
|
Prohibition Constable
|
Official Website
|
csbc.bih.nic.in
Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Syllabus 2025
Candidates who meet the CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable eligibility criteria and have applied for the exam should carefully review the official syllabus and exam pattern. Candidates must understand the syllabus for effective preparation. Below is the subject-wise syllabus for the exam:
|
Subject
|
Topics Covered
|
General Knowledge
|
Current Affairs (National & International)
Indian Polity
Indian Art & Culture
Environment
Science & Technology
Chemistry
Basic Computer
Botany
Famous Books & Authors
Physics
|
Hindi & English Language
|
Grammar
Vocabulary
Unseen Passage
Articles
Verb & Tenses
Idioms & Phrases
Error Correction
Synonyms & Antonyms
Subject-Verb Agreement
Fill in the Blanks
|
General Science
|
Earth Sciences
Behavioral Sciences
Physics
Botany
Chemistry
Zoology
Applied Science
|
Mathematics
|
Mensuration
Ratio & Proportion
Average
Discount
Fundamental Arithmetical Operations
Profit & Loss
Time & Distance
Percentage
Simple & Compound Interest
Time & Work
|
Social Sciences
|
Geography
Environment
History
Art & Culture
Indian Economy
Freedom Movements
Geographical & Political Condition of Bihar
Natural Resources
Indian Polity
Panchayati Raj
Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Syllabus 2025 PDF
Candidates can download the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Syllabus 2025 PDF to get a complete overview of the subjects and exam pattern. The syllabus includes Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, and General Knowledge.
It also provides important details and guidelines for the Physical Endurance Test (PET). This helps candidates prepare effectively for both written and physical stages of the selection process.
Click Here to Download Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Syllabus 2025 PDF
Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Exam Pattern 2025
The Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Exam 2025, announced in Advt. No. 03/2025 by the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), consists of two stages: a written exam followed by a Physical Endurance Test (PET). The written test is designed to assess candidates’ knowledge in various subjects. Check the exam pattern details in the table below:
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
Hindi
|
100
|
100
|
English
|
Mathematics
|
Social Science (History, Geography, Civics, Economics)
|
Science (Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany)
|
General Knowledge & Current Affairs
The exam consists of objective-type questions, and candidates must prepare all subjects thoroughly to score well. The Physical Endurance Test (PET) follows the written exam and evaluates candidates’ physical fitness for the role of Prohibition Constable.
Books for Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Syllabus 2025
Using the right reference books can help candidates prepare effectively for the CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Exam 2025. These books clarify difficult topics, resolve doubts, and provide sample question papers to familiarize candidates with the exam pattern. Below is a list of recommended books for each subject:
|
Subject
|
Book Name
|
Author / Publication
|
Hindi
|
Samanya Hindi: Pratiyogi Pariksha Ke Liye
|
Lucent
|
English
|
General English for All Competitive Examinations
|
S.C. Gupta
|
Mathematics
|
Arithmetic Subjective and Objective for Competitive Examinations
|
R.S. Aggarwal
|
General Knowledge & Current Affairs
|
General Awareness for Competitive Exams
|
Disha Experts
|
Social Science (History, Geography, Civics, Economics)
|
Pedagogy of Social Sciences
|
S.K. Mangal & Uma Mangal
|
Science (Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany)
|
General Science for Competitive Exams
|
BK Editorial Board
Preparation Strategy for Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Exam 2025
Candidates should follow a structured preparation plan to succeed in the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Exam 2025:
-
Begin by carefully reviewing the official syllabus and exam pattern. Focus on all subjects, including Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, and General Knowledge.
-
Plan preparation wisely. Allocate more time to weaker subjects while revising stronger areas regularly to maintain balance.
-
Solve past year question papers and take online mock tests to improve speed, accuracy, and time management.
-
Start physical training early to meet PET requirements, including running, high jump, and shot put exercises.
-
Dedicate time to consistently revise key concepts, formulas, and current affairs to retain information effectively.
-
Follow trusted sources for updates in current affairs and general knowledge relevant to the exam.
-
Stick to the timetable, avoid distractions, and track progress regularly to stay on track with preparation goals.
