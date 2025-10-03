Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Syllabus 2025, Download PDF & Check Subject Wise Topics

The CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2025 has been officially released by the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar. Candidates can check the complete syllabus and exam details on the official CSBC website. The selection process includes a written test followed by a physical endurance test (PET/PST). The written exam covers the following subjects: Hindi, English, Mathematics, Social Science, and General Knowledge. The exam consists of 100 objective-type questions carrying 100 marks, making it essential for candidates to focus on all topics in the syllabus. This article will help aspirants understand the subjects, marking scheme, and question paper format to prepare effectively for the exam. Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Syllabus 2025 Overview

The Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Syllabus 2025, released by the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar, is designed to evaluate candidates’ knowledge and skills across important subjects. The selection process includes two stages: a written examination followed by a Physical Endurance Test (PET). Check the overview in the table below: Conducting Authority Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar Department Bihar Police / Home Department Exam Name Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Exam 2025 Post Name Prohibition Constable Official Website csbc.bih.nic.in Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Syllabus 2025 Candidates who meet the CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable eligibility criteria and have applied for the exam should carefully review the official syllabus and exam pattern. Candidates must understand the syllabus for effective preparation. Below is the subject-wise syllabus for the exam:

Subject Topics Covered General Knowledge Current Affairs (National & International) Indian Polity Indian Art & Culture Environment Science & Technology Chemistry Basic Computer Botany Famous Books & Authors Physics Hindi & English Language Grammar Vocabulary Unseen Passage Articles Verb & Tenses Idioms & Phrases Error Correction Synonyms & Antonyms Subject-Verb Agreement Fill in the Blanks General Science Earth Sciences Behavioral Sciences Physics Botany Chemistry Zoology Applied Science Mathematics Mensuration Ratio & Proportion Average Discount Fundamental Arithmetical Operations Profit & Loss Time & Distance Percentage Simple & Compound Interest Time & Work Social Sciences Geography Environment History Art & Culture Indian Economy Freedom Movements Geographical & Political Condition of Bihar Natural Resources Indian Polity Panchayati Raj

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Syllabus 2025 PDF Candidates can download the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Syllabus 2025 PDF to get a complete overview of the subjects and exam pattern. The syllabus includes Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, and General Knowledge. It also provides important details and guidelines for the Physical Endurance Test (PET). This helps candidates prepare effectively for both written and physical stages of the selection process. Click Here to Download Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Syllabus 2025 PDF Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Exam Pattern 2025 The Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Exam 2025, announced in Advt. No. 03/2025 by the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), consists of two stages: a written exam followed by a Physical Endurance Test (PET). The written test is designed to assess candidates’ knowledge in various subjects. Check the exam pattern details in the table below:

Subject Number of Questions Marks Hindi 100 100 English Mathematics Social Science (History, Geography, Civics, Economics) Science (Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany) General Knowledge & Current Affairs The exam consists of objective-type questions, and candidates must prepare all subjects thoroughly to score well. The Physical Endurance Test (PET) follows the written exam and evaluates candidates’ physical fitness for the role of Prohibition Constable. Books for Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Syllabus 2025 Using the right reference books can help candidates prepare effectively for the CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Exam 2025. These books clarify difficult topics, resolve doubts, and provide sample question papers to familiarize candidates with the exam pattern. Below is a list of recommended books for each subject:

Subject Book Name Author / Publication Hindi Samanya Hindi: Pratiyogi Pariksha Ke Liye Lucent English General English for All Competitive Examinations S.C. Gupta Mathematics Arithmetic Subjective and Objective for Competitive Examinations R.S. Aggarwal General Knowledge & Current Affairs General Awareness for Competitive Exams Disha Experts Social Science (History, Geography, Civics, Economics) Pedagogy of Social Sciences S.K. Mangal & Uma Mangal Science (Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany) General Science for Competitive Exams BK Editorial Board Preparation Strategy for Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Exam 2025 Candidates should follow a structured preparation plan to succeed in the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Exam 2025: