Top 10 Non-IIM MBA Colleges in India 2025: Ranking, Fees & Admission Details

Top Non-IIM MBA Colleges in India 2025: India's outstanding Master of Business Administration (MBA) universities are a major factor in the country's reputation as a producer of some of the most talented business leaders in the world. The best management schools in the country regularly compete with the best abroad, often earning coveted places in international rankings. These three prestigious institutions are enduring giants, frequently ranking among the top 55 management schools in the world thanks to their demanding curriculum, illustrious faculty, and extensive alumni network.
Their contributions to business research, flawless placement records, and brand value provide an unmatched standard for management education throughout Asia. The story of Indian competence in management studies, however, goes much beyond the IIM name. Although the IIMs are the most well-known, the nation is home to numerous more, equally prestigious, non-IIM universities that provide ground-breaking MBA programs. The best colleges in the country are often listed, including the Management Development Institute (MDI) in Gurgaon, the SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) in Mumbai, the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) in Delhi, and XLRI-Xavier School of Management in Jamshedpur.
Through specialized programs, robust industry integration, and remarkable returns on investment, these institutions have established their own unique niches. When taken as a whole, this vibrant and varied ecosystem which includes both the renowned IIMs and the top-performing non-IIM institutes solidifies India's position as a global leader in management education, propelling both domestic economic expansion and international corporate innovation.
List Of Top 10 Non-IIM MBA Colleges In India
Beyond the IIM system, India offers an exceptional selection of prestigious MBA schools. In terms of academic rigor, reputation, and placement, these schools frequently compete with the IIMs. The top 10 non-IIM MBA schools in India are listed below, based on current rankings and general status:
|
Rank (Approx. based on NIRF/Reputation)
|
College Name
|
Location
|
NIRF Rank (Management Category)*
|
Key Program Specialization
|
1
|
Faculty of Management Studies (FMS)
|
New Delhi
|
N/A (Part of DU, often ranks very high)
|
Best ROI (Return on Investment) & Marketing
|
2
|
XLRI - Xavier School of Management
|
Jamshedpur
|
9-10
|
Human Resource Management (HRM) & General Management
|
3
|
S. P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR)
|
Mumbai
|
20-22
|
Marketing, Finance, and Social Innovation
|
4
|
Management Development Institute (MDI)
|
Gurugram
|
9-11
|
General Management, HR, and Corporate Exposure
|
5
|
Department of Management Studies (DMS), IIT Delhi
|
New Delhi
|
4
|
Technology & Management, Analytics
|
6
|
Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management (SJMSOM), IIT Bombay
|
Mumbai
|
14-15
|
Operations, Technology, and Systems Management
|
7
|
Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT)
|
New Delhi/Kolkata
|
15-17
|
International Business & Foreign Trade
|
8
|
Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM)
|
Pune
|
11-13
|
Marketing, Finance, and Human Resources
|
9
|
Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS)
|
Mumbai
|
21-24
|
Finance, Marketing, and Wealth Management
|
10
|
Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS)
|
Mumbai
|
N/A (Historically top-ranked)
|
Finance & Operations; Strong Industry Ties
Alumni and Placement Excellence
The alumni network and placement results of these institutes, which consistently rank among the top IIMs, are important indicators of their success. College graduates from institutions like XLRI and ISB hold C-suite and top executive positions at Fortune 500 firms and well-known startups around the world, providing current students with excellent networking possibilities. Additionally, their placement records are excellent.
-
Strength of Alumni Network: The strong alumni network and excellent placement results, which continuously compete with the top IIMs, are important success indicators.
-
Global Executive Reach: Graduates of schools such as ISB and XLRI go on to hold top executive and C-suite roles in significant Fortune 500 companies around the world.
-
Important, priceless networking opportunities are made available to current students by this extensive worldwide presence, which frequently results in improved job entrance points.
-
Remuneration & Placement Parity: XLRI has excellent placement histories, and its average wages are competitive with those of the best IIMs, indicating a great potential for remuneration.
-
Unmatched ROI (FMS): Because of its great pay and much reduced fee structure, FMS stands out by providing one of Asia's best Return on Investment (ROI) ratios.
-
Career & Recruiter Demand Fast Track: Graduates are quickly promoted into senior positions by the aggressive hiring practices of all major industries, including consulting, finance, and technology.
